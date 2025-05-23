Princess Charlotte's royal 'partner-in-crime' who brings out her 'cheeky' side is history repeating itself

Princess Charlotte is only ten years old but whenever we see her she radiates confidence - and isn’t afraid to tell her brothers off on occasion too. We’ve seen her seemingly remind Prince George of protocol and ask little Louis to put his hands down during their balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour.

She’s a very responsible royal - but she has her "naughty" side too. Prince William once said that she and George were as "cheeky as each other", but according to royal expert Ingrid Seward, another family member is now Charlotte’s "partner-in-crime".

According to The Sun, Ingrid has suggested that Zara and Mike Tindall’s 11-year-old daughter Mia brings out Princess Charlotte’s mischievous side when they’re together.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall have become best friends, when the cheeky pair are together that is," the Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine claimed to Fabulous. "Charlotte is known for being super responsible for both of her brothers, telling them what to do and when to do it at royal occasions."

Comparing the personalities of the second cousins, she described Mia as "much more adventurous". However, she thinks that despite them being "total opposites", Princess Charlotte and Mia "become as one as children do" when they’re around each other.

The last time we saw the two of them in public together was on Christmas Day and they looked just as close as they did the year before. In 2023 photographers captured some wonderful pictures of Charlotte and Mia giggling and chatting together as the Royal Family made their way back to Sandringham House after church.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On its own this is very sweet, but I find it even more touching because of how it seems to be history repeating itself. Ingrid noted this and reflected that Prince William and Zara Tindall had a similar relationship as children and were "trouble".

"Prince William and Zara were also partners in crime when they were young. Nannies would dread the two of them being together as they were super naughty, noisy and loved getting into trouble," she alleged.

Nowadays we don’t get to see a lot of naughtiness from them in public, but as Ingrid added, they are "still good friends today". Whenever the future King and equestrian step out at the same event they always look so genuinely delighted to see each other and spend a lot of time chatting.

This cousinly bond is something Ingrid hopes their daughters will have for "as long".

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

She said, "It makes royal get-togethers much more fun and at their age they can still get away with being cheeky and naughty. In fact when they get together they can be double trouble but everyone loves them."

Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall’s friendship is something that I suspect means a lot to Prince William. In 2021 he revealed that seeing Prince George, Charlotte and Louis with his cousins’ children when the family comes together is a highlight of Christmas.

"We're quite spread out doing our things a lot of the time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together," he said on Radio Marsden. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special. I look forward to that a lot."