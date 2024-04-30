32 of Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments, from their engagement to their wedding day

From their fairytale wedding to their first date, we've put together some of Meghan and Harry's most romantic moments...

L-R: Harry and Meghan kiss whilst on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local secondary school meeting students and teachers on February 24, 2019 in Asni, Morocco
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elena Kiratzi
By Elena Kiratzi
published

The humble tale of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story is one many of us may identify with.

It began in 2016, when they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend. What followed was a blind date that quickly blossomed into a relationship the world over has followed and been invested in for years - from their adorable engagement announcement to their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey about their fraught relationship within the royal family.

The pair have given us so many swoon-worthy romantic moments over the years, giving them a large cult following of loyal fans who support them, every step of the way. From standing on the steps after saying 'I Do' to being snapped smooching at the Polo, we've rounded up some of our favourite romantic moments between this much-loved couple...

32 of the most romantic moments between Harry and Meghan

The big day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first kiss of the rest of their life happened while standing on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, after getting married in front of billions of viewers across the world. 

Kissing for the first time as a married couple, this photo has truly become their defining moment. It is abundantly clear from not only this picture but the many scenes and pictures taken throughout this momentous day in 2018 that the pair are truly inseparable and perfect for each other. Aww!

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand| £8.98 at Amazon&nbsp;

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand| £8.98 at Amazon 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may regularly make headlines, but in this enlightening New York Times best-selling biography, Scobie and Durand delve into the unknown details of the couple’s life together. They present an up-close portrait of a royal couple who are unafraid to break with tradition.

View Deal

Romantic power couple vibes

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the Land Rover Driving Challenge, on day 1 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking like a power couple here in sunglasses and matching black outfits, Prince Harry and Meghan looked seriously loved up as they attended the Land Rover Driving Challenge in the Netherlands in 2020. 

Loved up amongst nature in New Zealand

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Redwoods Tree Walk on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the final day of their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, the couple looked very at home surrounded by a beautiful Redwood tree forest in New Zealand, walking hand in hand through nature. Meghan was wearing her husband’s coat, and it has become a firm favourite romantic moment of ours as it captures the couple looking relaxed and clearly in their own world. The photograph was taken during an international visit to Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Tonga.

Bracing the winter cold together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go on a walk about at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not long after their fairytale wedding announcement, Harry and Meghan took to the streets of Nottingham, England on their first royal outing as an engaged couple. As they greeted the droves of well-wishers that lined the streets to get a glimpse of the A-list couple, Harry showed his truly romantic side by placing a hand around his fiancée to keep her close as they walked down the street. 

PDA at the Polo

Nacho Figuares of Sentebale St. Regis presents the Sentebale Polo 2018 trophy as Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex kiss after the Sentebale Polo 2018 held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking totally enamoured and clearly not paying attention while a rather important trophy ceremony occurs, Prince Harry and Meghan lock lips in this super romantic snap taken at the Berkshire Polo Club in July 2018. 

This romantic 'one in a million' photo

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Labelled by royal photographer Samir Hussein as “one in a million”, this Hollywood-worthy snap of Harry and Meghan looks as if it was taken straight from a promo for a Netflix rom-com. Speaking to British GQ Magazine, he recounts how his hopes were not “high” given the terrible British weather and how the couple standing under an umbrella normally makes it hard to get “clean photos”. However, the two in combination seemed to work on this day as they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, coming together to give this timeless romantic snap.

Matching outfits are always romantic

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching outfits with your partner is an age-old romantic tradition. Here, the young couple give matching outfits a modern and bright update as they both sport bright red outfits at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall in 2020.

The engagement announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The announcement of Harry and Meghan's engagement was a momentous day in the couple's journey. Standing proudly side by side in The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace in 2018, the pair made their announcement to the world in an interview that was truly adorable. The Gardens themselves hold a special place in Harry’s heart in particular, as they are the dedicated memorial garden for his late mother Princess Diana.

This heart-warming romantic moment in Sydney, Australia

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a trip to Bondi Beach while on a 16-day international visit to cities in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, the couple gave us a rather exotic romantic moment as they walked barefoot and sat close together wearing matching Lei flower necklaces. 

Their timeless connection

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is a timeless and classy romantic photo of Harry and Meghan during the RAF flypast in London in 2018, shortly after they tied the knot. By delicately placing her hand on her husband’s back as they leave the balcony at Buckingham Palace, this picture shows a strong but still very much in love side of the world-famous couple.

Whispering sweet nothings

Britain's Prince Harry whispers to his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir during a visit at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales on January 18, 2018, for a day showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ben Birchall (Photo credit should read BEN BIRCHALL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is a relationship without sharing private jokes? Here, a very much-in-love Harry and Meghan are snapped cosying up together and sharing a private word during a choir performance in January 2018. By the smirk on Meghan’s face, her then fiancée clearly told a rather funny joke...document their historic relationship together

An intimate moment on stage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kiss whilst on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even on the stage in front of thousands, Harry and Meghan still looked head over heels in love as they shared a sweet kiss during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2022. Meghan’s beaming smile tells us she is absolutely okay with the PDA going on during the event that celebrates those wounded in service in the Armed Forces. 

The royal procession after the wedding

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who could forget the wedding day of Prince Harry and Meghan in 2018? Something taken straight out of a romance novel, the pair here look ridiculously loved up on the procession after getting married at St George's Chapel in May 2018. 

While Harry was dressed in a traditional frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry he served with for 10 years, Meghan wore a simply stunning Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy couture off-the-shoulder wedding dress, paired with a simple yet elegant veil that contained blue thread from the dress she wore on their first date.

A sweet hand hold

Prince Harry and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle visit Nottingham Academy on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. (Photo by Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During their first outing after announcing their royal engagement, Meghan showed her romantic side and strong bond with Prince Harry as she sweetly placed her hand over his during a visit to Nottingham, England. 

Their body language and wide smiles as they chatted to the public showcased just one of many heart-warmingly romantic moments this truly loved-up couple have given us over the years. 

This romantic walk in the rain

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Abel Tasman National Park, which sits at the north-Eastern tip of the South Island, to visit some of the conservation initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation on October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing says romance like braving the rain and bad weather for a lowkey walk on the beach. Harry can be seen shielding himself and Meghan from the rain with a large umbrella over their heads whilst visiting Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington, New Zealand.

Once upon a time in New York

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in Midtown on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Romance and New York are two things that will always go hand in hand. Here, Harry offers his wife a helping hand and protection from the rain as she steps out of a car in December 2022. He carefully holds an umbrella over her as the crowds swarm around the pair as they head out on the town together.

Holding hands in Edinburgh

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée, US actress Meghan Markle walk into Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland on February 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jane Barlow (Photo credit should read JANE BARLOW/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this photo from 2018, the couple look very loved up as they swing hands while walking into Edinburgh Castle. Harry guides Meghan as they step on the very uneven cobbled street, as many fans look on in the crowd. 

Both of them are sporting super stylish long jackets that showcase their different but still harmonious approaches to style. While Meghan pays homage to traditional Scottish tartan with her blue and green lapelled coat, Prince Harry wears a simple dark grey coat of the same style with a more relaxed shirt and jumper underneath. 

The look of love

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one of the many show-stopping pictures taken from their wedding day in 2018, the newly married couple looked head over heels as they gleefully smiled at each other at the altar of St George's Chapel. 

The wedding was broadcast across the world, with over two billion people watching the pair declare their love for one another.

Date night at the basketball

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since their move to the US in 2020, Harry and Meghan have fully immersed themselves in American culture. Showing us the timeless appeal of a traditional date night, they are pictured here looking very cosy and loved up in the crowd at an LA Lakers basketball match surrounded by members of the public. 

Sharing a quiet moment after the engagement announcement

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018 on November 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Back/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This cute snap shows why Prince Harry and Meghan are always a top romantic couple to us. Taken behind the scenes of their official wedding engagement announcement in 2018, this moment is truly a sweet romantic moment shared between fiancées as they walk away from the camera arm in arm chatting about what no doubt at that time was their biggest moment as a couple so far. 

Old-hollywood romance

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riding off into the sunset, this Prince Harry and Meghan moment is one of our absolute favourites. Not long after their wedding, they are pictured here leaving the grounds of Windsor Castle in a sporty and cool E-Type Jaguar. 

Meghan wore a timelessly elegant white halter-neck dress for her reception designed by British fashion designer Stella McCartney, tastefully paired with a messy up-do and simple drop earrings. Harry looks dapper as ever in a velvet tux made by Dege & Skinner of Savile Row, London. 

Offering a helping hand

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on March 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This truly romantic moment between Harry and Meghan shows Harry helping his pregnant wife down the stairs while visiting Canada House in London to attend a Commonwealth Youth Day Event. This snap was taken during Meghan's first pregnancy with their first child, Archie, in 2019. 

Their shared presence on stage

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A couple that speaks on stage together, stays together. Here is a rather romantic photo taken of the couple speaking together on stage during WE Day UK celebration in London, in 2019. 

Black and white tie event glamour

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Royal Variety Performance 2018 at London Palladium on November 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This romantic snap oozes black and white tie event glamour as they attended The Royal Variety Performance in November 2018. As they left the venue, they were snapped looking totally in love as Harry took a caring look down at the ground to ensure his wife’s floor-length swooping black and white dress wasn't getting caught in anything. 

Their first public outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear together at the wheelchair tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This picture captures Harry and Meghan’s first and rather lowkey outing to the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. Keeping it understated, the pair were snapped walking around the event holding hands and laughing while watching the wheelchair tennis. The Invictus Games are the brainchild of Prince Harry, who started the games in 2014 to inspire recovery and support the rehabilitation of those injured in the Armed Forces. 

Spending her first Christmas with the in-laws

(L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2017, Harry showed just how romantic he truly is as he reportedly requested an exception be made to royal tradition in not allowing fiancées to spend Christmas with the royal family. 

Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Christmas Day Church service at St Mary Magdalene in King’s Lynn, England - pictured here alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Romance on international duty

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local secondary school meeting students and teachers on February 24, 2019 in Asni, Morocco. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning her head on her husband’s shoulder, this lovely romantic moment was shared between the couple while visiting a local secondary school in Casablanca, Morocco where they met students and staff. Their happy and relaxed facial expressions show that they are truly a match made in heaven.

Stopping the show at the Platinum Jubilee

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (C) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (centre left) attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations (Photo by ARTHUR EDWARDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry left their new home in the US and travelled to London to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral, in June 2022. The attendees were gathered to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth and clearly got slightly distracted as they all looked towards the pair in awe as they walked proudly down the aisle to their seats at the ceremony. 

Playing a cheeky prank

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet local people during a visit to Birmingham on March 8, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing a prank on your other half is often how we show our affection and love for one another. Here, Prince Harry shows that love as he seems to give Meghan a bit of a humorous fright by playfully grabbing her arm while out and about in Birmingham, England. 

Meghan looks slightly surprised but relieved as she turns around in the snap and laughs at her joking fiancée. 

Romance at Royal Ascot

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This photo was taken on one of the first outings of the couple after their wedding in May 2018. They are pictured here looking lovingly into each other's eyes during day one of Royal Ascot, wearing timeless matching black and white formalwear.

A loving look at her husband

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looks on as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks during a visit a township to learn about Youth Employment Services on October 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The look of love is in full effect in this super sweet picture of Meghan adoringly looking at her husband Prince Harry as he speaks during a visit to a township in Johannesburg, South Africa. 

The trip gave us plenty of other romantic moments between the couple, as they were seen walking hand in hand around the area and Harry gracefully supporting his wife with a hand behind her back as they were introduced to members of the public. 

Looking as close as ever

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the wheelchair basketball final between the United States and France during day four of the Invictus Games on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This snap of Harry and Meghan, taken while attending the wheelchair basketball final in Dusseldorf, Germany, proves yet again how the pair always show us glimpses of their intimate and loving relationship.

Topics
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Elena Kiratzi
Elena Kiratzi

Elena is currently a digital intern at woman&home. Having completed her Undergraduate degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Sussex in 2021, Elena began her career in journalism by completing a course on the media and creative industry with Media Trust, which led to her being commissioned to write for Red Magazine. She loves travel, the arts and culture, and is always looking for ways to make her lifestyle more eco-friendly.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸