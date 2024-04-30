32 of Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments, from their engagement to their wedding day

The humble tale of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story is one many of us may identify with.

It began in 2016, when they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend. What followed was a blind date that quickly blossomed into a relationship the world over has followed and been invested in for years - from their adorable engagement announcement to their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey about their fraught relationship within the royal family.

The pair have given us so many swoon-worthy romantic moments over the years, giving them a large cult following of loyal fans who support them, every step of the way. From standing on the steps after saying 'I Do' to being snapped smooching at the Polo, we've rounded up some of our favourite romantic moments between this much-loved couple...

32 of the most romantic moments between Harry and Meghan

The big day

The first kiss of the rest of their life happened while standing on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, after getting married in front of billions of viewers across the world.

Kissing for the first time as a married couple, this photo has truly become their defining moment. It is abundantly clear from not only this picture but the many scenes and pictures taken throughout this momentous day in 2018 that the pair are truly inseparable and perfect for each other. Aww!

Romantic power couple vibes

Looking like a power couple here in sunglasses and matching black outfits, Prince Harry and Meghan looked seriously loved up as they attended the Land Rover Driving Challenge in the Netherlands in 2020.

Loved up amongst nature in New Zealand

Here, the couple looked very at home surrounded by a beautiful Redwood tree forest in New Zealand, walking hand in hand through nature. Meghan was wearing her husband’s coat, and it has become a firm favourite romantic moment of ours as it captures the couple looking relaxed and clearly in their own world. The photograph was taken during an international visit to Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Tonga.

Bracing the winter cold together

Not long after their fairytale wedding announcement, Harry and Meghan took to the streets of Nottingham, England on their first royal outing as an engaged couple. As they greeted the droves of well-wishers that lined the streets to get a glimpse of the A-list couple, Harry showed his truly romantic side by placing a hand around his fiancée to keep her close as they walked down the street.

PDA at the Polo

Looking totally enamoured and clearly not paying attention while a rather important trophy ceremony occurs, Prince Harry and Meghan lock lips in this super romantic snap taken at the Berkshire Polo Club in July 2018.

This romantic 'one in a million' photo

Labelled by royal photographer Samir Hussein as “one in a million”, this Hollywood-worthy snap of Harry and Meghan looks as if it was taken straight from a promo for a Netflix rom-com. Speaking to British GQ Magazine , he recounts how his hopes were not “high” given the terrible British weather and how the couple standing under an umbrella normally makes it hard to get “clean photos”. However, the two in combination seemed to work on this day as they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, coming together to give this timeless romantic snap.

Matching outfits are always romantic

Matching outfits with your partner is an age-old romantic tradition. Here, the young couple give matching outfits a modern and bright update as they both sport bright red outfits at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall in 2020.

The engagement announcement

The announcement of Harry and Meghan's engagement was a momentous day in the couple's journey. Standing proudly side by side in The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace in 2018, the pair made their announcement to the world in an interview that was truly adorable. The Gardens themselves hold a special place in Harry’s heart in particular, as they are the dedicated memorial garden for his late mother Princess Diana.

This heart-warming romantic moment in Sydney, Australia

During a trip to Bondi Beach while on a 16-day international visit to cities in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, the couple gave us a rather exotic romantic moment as they walked barefoot and sat close together wearing matching Lei flower necklaces.

Their timeless connection

Here is a timeless and classy romantic photo of Harry and Meghan during the RAF flypast in London in 2018, shortly after they tied the knot. By delicately placing her hand on her husband’s back as they leave the balcony at Buckingham Palace, this picture shows a strong but still very much in love side of the world-famous couple.

Whispering sweet nothings

What is a relationship without sharing private jokes? Here, a very much-in-love Harry and Meghan are snapped cosying up together and sharing a private word during a choir performance in January 2018. By the smirk on Meghan's face, her then fiancée clearly told a rather funny joke...

An intimate moment on stage

Even on the stage in front of thousands, Harry and Meghan still looked head over heels in love as they shared a sweet kiss during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2022. Meghan’s beaming smile tells us she is absolutely okay with the PDA going on during the event that celebrates those wounded in service in the Armed Forces.

The royal procession after the wedding

Who could forget the wedding day of Prince Harry and Meghan in 2018? Something taken straight out of a romance novel, the pair here look ridiculously loved up on the procession after getting married at St George's Chapel in May 2018.

While Harry was dressed in a traditional frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry he served with for 10 years, Meghan wore a simply stunning Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy couture off-the-shoulder wedding dress, paired with a simple yet elegant veil that contained blue thread from the dress she wore on their first date.

A sweet hand hold

During their first outing after announcing their royal engagement, Meghan showed her romantic side and strong bond with Prince Harry as she sweetly placed her hand over his during a visit to Nottingham, England.

Their body language and wide smiles as they chatted to the public showcased just one of many heart-warmingly romantic moments this truly loved-up couple have given us over the years.

This romantic walk in the rain

Nothing says romance like braving the rain and bad weather for a lowkey walk on the beach. Harry can be seen shielding himself and Meghan from the rain with a large umbrella over their heads whilst visiting Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington, New Zealand.

Once upon a time in New York

Romance and New York are two things that will always go hand in hand. Here, Harry offers his wife a helping hand and protection from the rain as she steps out of a car in December 2022. He carefully holds an umbrella over her as the crowds swarm around the pair as they head out on the town together.

Holding hands in Edinburgh

In this photo from 2018, the couple look very loved up as they swing hands while walking into Edinburgh Castle. Harry guides Meghan as they step on the very uneven cobbled street, as many fans look on in the crowd.

Both of them are sporting super stylish long jackets that showcase their different but still harmonious approaches to style. While Meghan pays homage to traditional Scottish tartan with her blue and green lapelled coat, Prince Harry wears a simple dark grey coat of the same style with a more relaxed shirt and jumper underneath.

The look of love

Just one of the many show-stopping pictures taken from their wedding day in 2018, the newly married couple looked head over heels as they gleefully smiled at each other at the altar of St George's Chapel.

The wedding was broadcast across the world, with over two billion people watching the pair declare their love for one another.

Since their move to the US in 2020, Harry and Meghan have fully immersed themselves in American culture. Showing us the timeless appeal of a traditional date night, they are pictured here looking very cosy and loved up in the crowd at an LA Lakers basketball match surrounded by members of the public.

Sharing a quiet moment after the engagement announcement

This cute snap shows why Prince Harry and Meghan are always a top romantic couple to us. Taken behind the scenes of their official wedding engagement announcement in 2018, this moment is truly a sweet romantic moment shared between fiancées as they walk away from the camera arm in arm chatting about what no doubt at that time was their biggest moment as a couple so far.

Old-hollywood romance

Riding off into the sunset, this Prince Harry and Meghan moment is one of our absolute favourites. Not long after their wedding, they are pictured here leaving the grounds of Windsor Castle in a sporty and cool E-Type Jaguar.

Meghan wore a timelessly elegant white halter-neck dress for her reception designed by British fashion designer Stella McCartney, tastefully paired with a messy up-do and simple drop earrings. Harry looks dapper as ever in a velvet tux made by Dege & Skinner of Savile Row, London.

Offering a helping hand

This truly romantic moment between Harry and Meghan shows Harry helping his pregnant wife down the stairs while visiting Canada House in London to attend a Commonwealth Youth Day Event. This snap was taken during Meghan's first pregnancy with their first child, Archie, in 2019.

Their shared presence on stage

A couple that speaks on stage together, stays together. Here is a rather romantic photo taken of the couple speaking together on stage during WE Day UK celebration in London, in 2019.

Black and white tie event glamour

This romantic snap oozes black and white tie event glamour as they attended The Royal Variety Performance in November 2018. As they left the venue, they were snapped looking totally in love as Harry took a caring look down at the ground to ensure his wife’s floor-length swooping black and white dress wasn't getting caught in anything.

Their first public outing

This picture captures Harry and Meghan’s first and rather lowkey outing to the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. Keeping it understated, the pair were snapped walking around the event holding hands and laughing while watching the wheelchair tennis. The Invictus Games are the brainchild of Prince Harry, who started the games in 2014 to inspire recovery and support the rehabilitation of those injured in the Armed Forces.

Spending her first Christmas with the in-laws

In 2017, Harry showed just how romantic he truly is as he reportedly requested an exception be made to royal tradition in not allowing fiancées to spend Christmas with the royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Christmas Day Church service at St Mary Magdalene in King’s Lynn, England - pictured here alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Romance on international duty

Leaning her head on her husband’s shoulder, this lovely romantic moment was shared between the couple while visiting a local secondary school in Casablanca, Morocco where they met students and staff. Their happy and relaxed facial expressions show that they are truly a match made in heaven.

Stopping the show at the Platinum Jubilee

Meghan and Harry left their new home in the US and travelled to London to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral, in June 2022. The attendees were gathered to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth and clearly got slightly distracted as they all looked towards the pair in awe as they walked proudly down the aisle to their seats at the ceremony.

Playing a cheeky prank

Playing a prank on your other half is often how we show our affection and love for one another. Here, Prince Harry shows that love as he seems to give Meghan a bit of a humorous fright by playfully grabbing her arm while out and about in Birmingham, England.

Meghan looks slightly surprised but relieved as she turns around in the snap and laughs at her joking fiancée.

Romance at Royal Ascot

This photo was taken on one of the first outings of the couple after their wedding in May 2018. They are pictured here looking lovingly into each other's eyes during day one of Royal Ascot, wearing timeless matching black and white formalwear.

A loving look at her husband

The look of love is in full effect in this super sweet picture of Meghan adoringly looking at her husband Prince Harry as he speaks during a visit to a township in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The trip gave us plenty of other romantic moments between the couple, as they were seen walking hand in hand around the area and Harry gracefully supporting his wife with a hand behind her back as they were introduced to members of the public.

Looking as close as ever

This snap of Harry and Meghan, taken while attending the wheelchair basketball final in Dusseldorf, Germany, proves yet again how the pair always show us glimpses of their intimate and loving relationship.