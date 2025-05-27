Life lessons from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex we didn't know we needed

The ’80s and ’90s had Martha Stewart. The noughties belonged to Gwyneth's Goop. But now, there’s a new queen of home-and-heart wisdom: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Through her delightful Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she serves up more than just dreamy dishes and flowery tablescapes, as she offers soulful, down-to-earth advice on how to live well, love fully, and find beauty in the everyday. And really, what’s not to love about that?

Refreshingly warm, open, and grounded, Meghan’s take on modern living feels both relatable and inspiring. From fashion to friendships, education to exercise, here are a few lovely lessons we can learn from Meghan; not just from her show, but from how she lives her life too.

Life lessons from Meghan Sussex

Joy begins where the search for perfection ends

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of the things Meghan is most excited to share in her Netflix show With Love, Meghan is her passion for finding joy in life’s little moments. Whether it’s collecting honey from her beloved bees or arranging a simple bunch of blooms, she gently reminds us to savour the small stuff.

As she puts it: “We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy.” It’s a truly grounding philosophy that encourages a healthier mindset, one that prioritises presence and happiness over the stress and self-comparison that come with chasing unattainable perfection.

Slow down and let things steep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan’s love of sun-brewed tea (yes, it’s actually a thing; fruit and herbal teas left to gently steep in the sunshine) is not only a delicious recipe for a refreshing beverage, but also a beautiful reminder to pause, be patient, and let nature do its thing.

So often we rush through life, making countless decisions, ticking off tasks, and racing towards deadlines, but not everything needs to be fast or flawless. Sometimes, the best results come when we step back, let things steep, and give life the time it needs to brew.

Sow, grow, nourish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Netflix’s 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan, we saw the couple’s love of nature bloom, as they grew their own veg and raised chickens, in a tale that was less riches-to-rags, but more Downton Abbey meets The Simple Life.

But in With Love, Meghan, it’s clear this green-fingered passion wasn’t a passing phase, but has become a way of life. The Duchess now keeps honeybees, harvests from her orchard, and grows her own produce, often whipping up homemade preserves, field-to-plate veggie platters, and just-picked herbal infusions. And what’s abundantly clear is that she loves it, and even more, loves sharing it, reminding us that living off the land isn’t just good for the body; it’s soothing for the soul too.

Wonder doesn't fade, you just need to know where to look

(Image credit: Alamy)

As we age, that playful spirit we once had as children can fade under the weight of adult responsibilities, but just because it quietens, doesn’t mean it’s gone. One of Meghan’s heartfelt messages is the importance of reconnecting with your inner child, and how joyful and healing it can be to rediscover that sense of wonder.

In the Welcome to the Party episode with her friend, actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan hosts a whimsical, child-friendly tea party, seeing the pair dream up imaginative treats like “ladybug crostini” (cherry tomatoes dotted with balsamic), rainbow fruit platters (layers of colourful fruit ending on “clouds” of banana slices), and edible nasturtiums styled as butterflies atop creamy goat’s cheese and pumpernickel bread.

What shines through isn’t just the beauty of the food, but the joy of creating it, whether with a child or just for yourself. There’s magic to be found when we let ourselves play, regardless of how many times we’ve orbited the sun!

Less fuss, more glow

(Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to radiant, fuss-free skin, Meghan keeps things refreshingly simple. Reflecting on the difference between her everyday look and her Suits character Rachel Zane, she once told Allure , “I am so much more low-key in real life... My routine is very simple, I call it the five-minute face. It's just Touche Éclat, curled lashes, mascara, Chap Stick, and a little bit of blush. That is my favourite kind of look. If I'm going to amp it up for night, then I use M.A.C. Teddy eyeliner.”

More recently, she shared a few skincare favourites via her ShopMy account , spotlighted in Harper’s Baazar , revealing her go-to products include La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser, Medicube’s Collagen Jelly Cream, and cult-favourite picks from Tatcha.

And as for her wellness mindset? In an interview with Best Health , she summed it up perfectly, “As I’m getting older, my approach to ageing is quite different... I don’t just take care of myself for aesthetic reasons but because how I feel is dictated by what I’m eating, how much rest I’m getting and how much water I’m drinking.”

Food should bring joy, not guilt

(Image credit: Alamy)

How often are we shamed out of eating what we love because of the calories hiding behind its delicious façade, or told that sugar is the enemy; the root of all modern health woes?

While no one’s saying eating cake should become a daily habit, one of the things we love about With Love, Meghan is how refreshingly balanced her approach is. Indulging in sweet treats too, be it her baked (yes, baked!) doughnuts, her honey-lemon layer cake with raspberries, or her Bellinis made with dollops of fresh homemade peach purée, Meghan reminds us that you can enjoy a little of what you love, and still radiate health and joy.

When in doubt, turn to nature

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan is a long-time believer in natural remedies, turning to Ayurveda practices (an ancient Indian system of medicine centred on balance and holistic healing, including diet, herbal treatments, and massage) during her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet.

“So much of it was about seeing food as medicine,” she shared on her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. She also champions adaptogens, natural ingredients like medicinal mushrooms that help the body manage stress, though she admits they can sound a little “psychedelic and super woo-woo” to the uninitiated. Still, Meghan stands by their benefits, saying they’ve long been part of traditional diets and can help you “feel differently in a really safe way.”

Even Prince Harry has shared stories of Meghan’s natural approach, noting in his memoir Spare how at a dinner with Prince William and Princess Kate: “Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homoeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric,” Harry wrote. Magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamins and ashwagandha, are other reported faves of the Duchess.

Greet guests with a thoughtful touch

(Image credit: Alamy)

To excel as a hostess, Meghan believes it’s all about the guest experience, which is easy enough to do with a few simple, yet super thoughtful, touches. From things like having your guest’s favourite tipple ready on arrival to offering them a little something to snack on before the main event, all go a long way to say to your guest: "I'm so happy you’re here".

Generous to a fault, Meghan takes things a step further in With Love, Meghan, creating handcrafted take-home treats, from shortbread rounds sprinkled with edible flowers to bags of fresh truffle popcorn. And let’s not forget the bath-time pamper products she thoughtfully placed by friend Daniel Martin’s bedside in episode one, Hello, Honey!

Boundaries aren't barriers, they're acts of self respect

(Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 marked a powerful lesson in protecting your peace. After facing relentless media scrutiny, echoing what Harry’s ill-fated mother, Princess Diana, had endured decades earlier, they chose well-being over obligation.

On her podcast Archetypes, she encouraged listeners: “You’re allowed to set a boundary… It doesn’t make you difficult. It makes you someone who is clear.” That same message echoed through the couple’s 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah , where Meghan opened up about the intense invasions of privacy they faced, stating in an unaired clip, “I think everyone has a basic right to privacy... If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk... and someone asks to see all the photos on your phone, you'd say, ‘No. This is the one I’m comfortable sharing.’” Yet, she pointed out, when public figures share a single moment, some feel entitled to everything. “It’s about boundaries," she urged. "And it’s about respect.”

Party smarter, not harder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who doesn’t love to celebrate? We know Meghan is no stranger to adding a little sparkle to life, but in the Welcome to the Party episode of With Love, Meghan, she shows just how easy it can be to enhance any celebration with a homemade balloon arch, sharing her simple tips that save both money and time.

“I’ve done a couple of these for my own children,” she says, recalling son Archie’s first birthday. “The first time I had the fascinating adventure of doing them manually, it can really start to get tiresome on your cheeks.” Her advice? Invest in a $20 balloon pump and a balloon decorating strip: “Cheap and cheerful, it’s pretty fun. These little holes are what are going to keep our arch intact.” She also encourages viewers to think practically about where the arch will hang, as hers includes a gap to wrap around a tree, and to mix up balloon sizes, leaving space “to let them breathe.”

Cherish your circle

(Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan loves spending time with her friends, and in her Netflix show, she combines that quality time with feel-good activities like candle-making, hill hiking, and whipping up delicious recipes. In doing so, she shows that friendship isn’t just enjoyable, it’s essential. She highlights the value of a strong, supportive inner circle, one that celebrates your successes and carries you through challenges.

And if you don’t believe the Duchess, believe the science : meaningful connections help boost serotonin (the “feel-good” chemical linked to mood, wellbeing, and emotional resilience), while laughter triggers the release of endorphins (the body’s natural mood-lifters that reduce stress and promote a sense of joy). What’s more, as Meghan once expressed , “If we treated ourselves as well as we treated our best friend, can you imagine?” A beautiful self-care reminder to not only nurture your friendships, but to extend that same compassion inward, too.

Flowers aren't just for vases

(Image credit: Alamy)

Although Meghan is a maestro at arranging blooms, with tips like choosing colours that speak to you, then building your bouquet from there, and stripping lower foliage below the waterline (a job made easier with thick gardening gloves), With Love, Meghan shows flowers aren’t just for vases. The star shows how she weaves them into many daily rituals: tucking dried petals into silk tea bags for soothing baths, garnishing dishes with fresh, vibrant nasturtiums and pansies, and showering everything from cakes to cocktails in her favourite garnish: edible flower sprinkles. For Meghan, blooms aren’t just beautiful, they’re a joyful, fragrant reminder to find beauty in the everyday.

Happy pet, happy home

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just Meghan’s human friends who benefit from her care and thoughtfulness; her furry family do too. Her beloved beagle, Guy, whom she rescued from a kill shelter while filming Suits, and who sadly passed just months before the show aired, is seen lounging contentedly in the kitchen in With Love, Meghan as the Duchess whips up her homemade creations, including special pup biscuits (made with peanut butter and honey).

It’s these small but meaningful gestures that reflect Meghan’s belief in how we should show up for the ones we love. Because love doesn’t always need grand declarations, more often, it’s found in the quiet, everyday acts of care that say the most.

Self-love starts with knowing you're enough

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan reminds us that self-worth isn’t something we earn; it’s something we already have. “You need to know that you’re enough,” she explained in 2014, in an open letter to herself and her fans on her former website The Tig.

“A mantra that has now ingrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head. That five pounds lost won’t make you happier, that more makeup won’t make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from Jerry Maguire – ‘You complete me’ – frankly, isn’t true. You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are.”

You can't pour from an empty cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the opening episode of With Love, Meghan, the royal shows that self-care isn’t selfish; it’s essential. She thoughtfully assembles a bespoke bath-time pamper kit for her friend and guest Daniel Martin that feels like a love letter to the body, especially one weary from workouts, long days, or simply the weight of the world.

Her bath salts recipe blends the healing qualities of Epsom salt and Himalayan pink salt (for extra detoxifying power), arnica oil (renowned for easing aches), and essential oils like lavender, peppermint, or eucalyptus for both scent and therapeutic benefit. Paired with dried herbs and flowers tucked into silk tea bags, it’s the perfect sensory soak without any mess.

Later, in episode four, Love Is in the Details, Meghan creates genius lavender cooling cloths for her friend Delfina Figueras, as a lovely recovery treat after hiking in the California hills. Making them, Meghan fills a shallow bowl with water, adds a few drops of lavender essential oil, and submerges then wrings out a series of soft face cloths before rolling them up. She suggests storing them in the fridge if using that day, or sealing them in a ziplock bag for later use. So let’s all take a leaf from Meghan’s book and indulge in a spot of self-care; it’s not indulgence, it’s preservation!

Saying no is an act of self-kindness

(Image credit: Alamy)

Saying no protects your energy, your time, and your mental wellbeing, not to mention building self-confidence! What's more, it's something Meghan is a huge advocate of, reportedly saying, “As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying no to things... I’ve also learned that saying no is just as valuable as saying yes. It’s something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth.”

Elevate the everyday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it’s homemade peach preserve stirred into a cocktail or a refreshing drink cooled with botanical ice cubes (featuring frozen edible flowers, of course), Meghan illustrates in her Netflix show how easy, but seriously effective, little touches can turn the everyday into something special. From giving garnishes a glow-up (hello, flower sprinkles) to dressing up your crudités, or turning a bath into a spa experience with flower-filled silk tea bags, Meghan is the queen of effortless everyday elegance, and we are here for it!

Exercise should feel like a reward, not a punishment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan recalls starting yoga with her mum, Doria Ragland, a yoga instructor, at the age of seven, and has loved it ever since. Her practice has evolved over the years, from gentle movements to dynamic flows like Vinyasa, which she once explained to Vogue India : “I love an intense vinyasa class, and even better if it’s blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best!”

She’s also a fan of Megaformer Pilates, calling it “hands down the best thing you could do for your body” in People , claiming to have benefited from the results after just two classes. What’s more, as seen on With Love, Meghan, the Duchess also has a penchant for hiking and gardening, showing that staying fit doesn’t mean endless burpees; it’s about joyful, consistent movement. And really, isn’t that more everyone’s cup of sun tea?

Life's about balance, cheers to that!

(Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan proves she’s just like the rest of us in partaking in a cheeky tipple every now and again, whether it’s Bellini (with her trademark twist using a dollop of her homemade peach puree), a tall glass of crisp champagne over brunch, or Mason jar margaritas with the girls.

For this particular recipe, which serves three, Meghan says you’ll need: 12 oz tequila, 8 oz triple sec, 4 oz fresh grapefruit juice, some agave nectar or liquid sweetener of choice to taste, ice cubes, and if you like a spicy paloma, use fresh jalapeños cut into coins. Pop everything in the mason jar, screw on the lid and shake for 15 seconds, then strain into glasses prepared with a salt rim and ice. Finish by topping with soda water and decorate with dehydrated fruits or fresh lime wedges. Cheers!

Kindness is a ripple, start one

(Image credit: Alamy)

While it’s true that charity begins at home, helping others not only creates positive change and strengthens communities but also gives us a sense of purpose by making a real difference in someone else's life.

Leading by example, Meghan has long championed causes close to her heart. She has supported women through Smart Works and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, backed the arts via the National Theatre, and advocated for animal welfare with Mayhew. The Archewell Foundation, which she co-founded with Prince Harry, supports compassionate community initiatives around mental health, digital wellbeing, equality, and disaster relief, partnering with groups like World Central Kitchen and #HalfTheStory.

Meghan has also worked with UN Women, One Young World, and World Vision, and helped fundraise for the Hubb Community Kitchen following the Grenfell tragedy. Whether it’s a cause close to your heart or you simply want to be part of something, be it local or international, big or small, there’s never a wrong time to lend a helping hand.

Prioritise your mental health

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many people, Meghan has struggled with her mental health over the years, claiming in an interview with Oprah that at points within the British Royal Family, she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

Building her way back from her lowest ebb, Meghan has sought out to support charities which advocate for improving mental health, while encouraging others to speak honestly about their experiences to foster understanding and support. If you’re struggling with your mental health, start by reaching out and talking to a trusted friend or family member, a GP, or a therapist. Practice self-care rituals like meditation or yoga, or mindful practices.

For the Duchess, these include joyful activities such as jam-making, gardening, fruit harvesting, and flower arranging, anything that helps to ground the mind and nurture resilience. Journaling your thoughts, and avoiding digital overloading from social media or doom-scrolling news outlets can work wonders, as can getting the right amounts of sleep, nutrition and movement. If you’re still struggling, try reaching out to an organisation such as the Samaritans , and know you’re not alone.

Lead with intuition, grow with intention

(Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan has proven herself as an entrepreneur, starting up and running several successful ventures, including co-founding the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, launching her lifestyle blog The Tig, producing the Spotify podcast Archetypes through Archewell Audio, and most recently, As Ever, which offers artisanal products like jams, teas, and biscuits.

Meghan claimed that friend Oprah Winfrey had encouraged her to think bigger and align her business with her personal values, which helped her create As Ever, offering, "Once you figure out how to encapsulate your essence, then you'll know." What’s more, in her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan emphasises the importance of hands-on involvement in business, stating , "It can get messy, and the best founders are not afraid to get their hands dirty. And I don't mean play dirty. I mean, when it's 'clean-up-on-aisle-five' time, you are the first person there with a mop."

Small wins lead to big momentum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan, like many busy women, has a long list of daily to-dos. But while juggling multiple ventures, supporting charities, not to mention also being a wife and mother of two, the Duchess says the key to staying on top of it all is simple: “If it takes five minutes to do it, do it. Otherwise, you end your day with what feels like a laundry list of things to do, as opposed to being able to tackle them in real time.”

Not only will you breeze through tasks faster than you’d think, but ticking off a to-do triggers a hit of dopamine, giving you that sweet sense of satisfaction and accomplishment that’ll have you itching to check off the next.

Swap screen time for soul time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone knows that overindulging in social media is like napalm for your mental health, while on the flip side, taking time to read a book or do something mindful, like completing a puzzle or baking, soothes the mind like curling up under a comforting blanket.

As an advocate for positive mental health, Meghan has spoken openly about her own experience with online hate, recalling how in 2019 she was told she was “the most trolled person in the world.” She described the impact as “almost unsurvivable,” admitting , “Your judgment of your sense of self-worth becomes really skewed when it’s all based on likes.”

The toll was so great, she left social media in 2018 and didn’t return for seven years. Ultimately, taking a break from social media can do wonders for your well-being; it gives your mind space to breathe, reduces the compulsion to compare, and helps you reconnect with real-life moments. Start small by logging out for a few hours or half a day at a time, then build up to taking entire days or weeks off. Turn off notifications, and fill that space with something nourishing that you love.

Silence doesn’t spark change, speaking up does

(Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking up for others helps create a fairer, more compassionate world; it shows solidarity, challenges injustice, and gives a voice to the voiceless, because even the smallest acts of courage can spark big change. For example, when speaking on the Black Lives Matter movement, The Duchess lent her voice, stating : “Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing, which is a fundamental human right.”

Meghan regularly uses her platform to raise awareness on a whole rainbow of issues like gender equality and mental health, and encourages everyone to speak out to support the causes they believe in, ultimately making the world a better place.

Tasty doesn't have to mean tricky

(Image credit: Alamy)

From one-minute pancakes to fuss-free focaccia, from single-skillet spaghetti to super simple pasta salads, Meghan proves time and time again on With Love, Meghan that you don’t need a culinary degree to make something tasty. One of her most popular, lightning-quick creations is her fast but flavoursome Plantain chip recipe.

She says to thinly slice peeled green plantains, toss with olive oil and your choice of seasoning (like cumin or chilli lime salt), then bake at 180°C/350°F for 10 minutes per side until golden. Finish with flaky sea salt and let them cool to crisp up. Delicious and nutritious!

Find the one who'd slay dragons for you

(Image credit: Alamy)

We all love love! And what’s more romantic than a fairy tale about a prince saving his princess? Well, how about a real-life prince doing just that? That’s exactly what Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, did when he bravely made the decision for the two of them, and their family, to step back from the pressures and the hate that came with life inside “the institution”.

Meghan encourages others to find their own prince, saying in an interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show: “I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Brothers when you get to the final, final level. And what’s the goal in Super Mario? They’re like, slay the dragon, save the princess. I’m like, that’s my husband.”

Let curiosity be your compass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan has long been a passionate advocate for continuous learning, firmly believing that stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing new experiences fosters personal growth, particularly for girls and women.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly, the education they have the right to receive,” Meghan said during her first overseas tour, speaking at a university in Fiji. “And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital… Because when girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them.”

So, no matter who you are, it’s never too late to learn. Whether it’s a weekly night class at your local library or enrolling in an online qualification, follow Meghan’s lead (she put herself through university with part-time jobs and scholarships) and take the first step towards achieving your dreams.

Find your power piece, and wear it with pride

(Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to fashion, there's no denying that the Duchess knows her stuff. Sharing this little pick me up for those blue days, Meghan says “Have a power piece in your wardrobe. If it’s the one dress that makes you feel so badass, or the one crisp button-down, whatever it is, so that when you wake up on those days where you’re not really feeling like going into work, you put that piece on and it’s almost like your own anthem. It can really shift the energy of your whole day.”

What's more, if you’re a big fan of her outfits, you can copy Meghan’s handpicked collection of clothes by checking out her ShopMy account .

A lesson shared is a gift given

(Image credit: Alamy)

If there’s one thing we really love about Meghan in her Netflix show, it’s her infectious love of teaching. Whether she’s showing her friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin how to make homemade candles, or guiding actress Mindy Kaling through decorating children’s party food with edible flowers, Meghan is all about the teachable moments, and we are here for it!

Friend and former co-star Abigail Spencer, who appears in episode 5, Surprise and Delight, put it beautifully: “I've learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual Rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, and body.”

Empowerment looks different on everybody

(Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan embodies the essence of femininity while showing us that feminism doesn’t have to look one specific way; it can look different on everyone. A passionate advocate for women’s rights who also embraces personal style, she summed it up perfectly saying : “You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women.” Later, she expanded on the idea adding , “As I've gotten older, I've been able to understand that it's not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine.”

Comfort zones preserve the old, not grow the new

(Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan is a true chameleon; actress, Duchess, philanthropist, entrepreneur, lifestyle podcast and TV streaming star, mother… she wears so many figurative (and beautifully literal) hats, and we love her all the more for it!

If all these transitions tell us anything, it’s that she consistently demonstrates adaptability and a willingness to embrace change, something we could all benefit from. Nerves are normal, but when they hold you back from personal growth, they become shackles, not support. Stepping outside your routine is where the magic happens: it builds confidence, ignites new passions, and keeps life feeling fresh.

Whether it’s joining a local class, travelling solo, learning a new skill online, or simply saying yes to something you’d usually shy away from, remember, life begins at the edge of your comfort zone. Dare to step beyond it, and like Meghan, you might just discover a stronger, bolder version of yourself waiting there.