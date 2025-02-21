Meghan Markle's style is the epitome of 'quiet luxury'. We know this trend has been somewhat overused, but there really is no better way to describe Meghan's effortless and elegant style, which always seems to stick to a 'less is more' mentality.

From her masterclasses in colour blocking seen during the Duchess of Sussex's time living in the UK to the more laid-back separates we've seen the Duchess wearing in recent appearances, Meghan favours simplicity with her outfit choices (and seemingly capsule wardrobe), choosing well-fitting pieces that have a timeless appeal rather than being a slave to trends.

We've picked up a few tips from the Duchess regarding elegant styling along the way. These are the fashion lessons we've learned from Meghan Markle's minimal style.

Fashion lessons we've learned from Meghan Markle

Flared jeans look stylish with a simple knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gone are the days where skinny jeans and mom jeans are the most popular style - '70s-style flares are firmly back on the map. Meghan Markle shows how flares can look stylish with a cropped simple knit (and we love the deep navy colour). She paired this ensemble with platform shoes for added height.

Let a daring red carpet dress do the talking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is no stranger to the red carpet and has been gracing glamorous events with her presence since her acting days. For an appearance in 2024 in LA, Meghan wore a beautiful satin red dress with a plunging neckline, showing how a dress like this looks striking with minimal other styling. The Duchess wore her dark hair over her shoulders to complete the look.

Monochrome layering for a striking cold-weather outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle still looks just as stylish during a snow day. The Duchess of Sussex wrapped up warm in an all-white ensemble and a long black puffer coat and black beanie hat to prepare for chilly weather. The Duchess shows how bold monochrome shades look striking paired together for a casual look.

Have a range of stylish puffer coats on rotation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to looking stylish and put together, Meghan Markle always gets it right. This could be partially due to her extensive collection of outerwear, always seeming to have the perfect coat to pair with her outfit. This bright white puffer coat is practical for keeping out cold weather, but also looks fashionable and chic.

Have a trusty blazer to hand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A double-breasted, long-line blazer is the ultimate throw-on-and-go piece. It looks stylish paired with jeans, trousers, or matching suit items. A simple dress works well with a blazer over the top, if you need a more formal look or an extra layer of warmth. We love Meghan's understated grey blazer with brown trim, which adds a luxe factor to the simple piece.

Have an elegant maxi in your capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For warmer weather or, in the case of those who live in the UK, the summer months, an elegant maxi dress is a handy piece to have as it can be dressed up or down easily and offers a comfortable and flattering fit. Meghan wore her printed maxi during a royal engagement with a simple ponytail and fresh, glowing makeup adding to the summery look.

Jeans and a jacket are a winning combination

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan masterfully shows us how to dress up jeans so they look smart and polished yet effortless and relaxed. In this winning combination of a boxy jacket and high-waisted jeans, Meghan wears a low ponytail to finish the look.

Stick to one feature when it comes to makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A beauty rule we imagine the Duchess of Sussex follows is choosing one feature to stick to and accentuate - whether with a bold lip, lined eyes or flushed cheeks. In this instance, Meghan looks flawless with fluttery false lashes while maintaining minimal makeup. Glowing skin also enhances the beauty look.

Embrace brights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minimal dressing doesn't have to mean neutral colours and muted tones, as Meghan Markle shows with this vibrant canary yellow dress. The key is to keep everything else simple and let the dress do the talking. We love this sunshine shade on the Duchess of Sussex for a royal appearance with Prince Harry.

Invest in statement black pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black is one of the easiest colours to wear and pretty much suits anyone. It looks particularly flattering on those with deeper skin tones, like Meghan, who looks flawless in this dramatic evening gown with a bodice for an appearance on the red carpet.

Keep makeup fresh and natural

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's makeup always seems to look fresh and understated, with the former actor and Duchess opting for dewy skin, natural contouring and lightly defined eyes and polished brows. It's a makeup look that suits any outfit and can be dressed with a bold lip. In this case, Meghan has opted for a delicate wash of pink to bring out her dark features.

Invest in a strong tailored coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've already mentioned the importance of outerwear when it comes to stylish, minimal dressing, and we've seen Meghan wear exceptionally tailored coats time and time again. This glamorous white coat instantly elevates the Duchess's look and can be styled up or down depending on the occasion.

All hail the low bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A slick low bun, Meghan Markle style, is the ultimate 'quiet luxury' hairstyle. It exudes sophistication and elegance without looking too styled or formal. The benefit of this style, as well as keeping hair off the face, is that it shows off a stylish neckline, as in the case of Meghan wearing this sleek white dress with a high neck.

Up your accessories game with stylish hats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement hat can change the entire look and feel of an outfit and is also a practical choice for the summer months that will protect your skin from the sun's rays. This monochrome wide-brimmed hat worn with a neutral ensemble looks effortlessly stylish.

Mix and match textures with the same shade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex gave us a masterclass in tonal dressing, wearing a burnt orange shade in various textures. Meghan paired a lightweight shirt with a matte texture with a shiny silk (or possibly satin) skirt in an easy-to-copy look. By opting for different finishes, the look is varied, while the matching shade keeps her outfit polished and streamlined.

Don't shy away from bold pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minimal style doesn't mean you can't opt for the occasional show-stopping piece, like this eye-catching gold strapless dress with a fitted bodice. The Duchess keeps the look elegant and sophisticated by keeping other styling to a minimum and her hair and makeup classic and understated.

Wear prints with confidence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prints can be part of a quiet luxury capsule wardrobe - it's all in the way they're worn. If opting for a bold pattern, choose one key piece, such as a skirt, shirt or - as in Meghan's case - a maxi dress and keep the rest of the look understated.

Team white pieces with elegant simple jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan looks stunning in all-white ensembles and always seems to find the perfect jewellery pieces to match. The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of simple bands, elegant drop earrings and minimal chains, sometimes with a pendant, gemstone or charm.

Team bold a neutral shades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan knows one of the best ways to wear vibrant colours is teamed up with neutral accessories. She wore a bright blue dress for an evening out alongside Prince Harry with simple beige heels and a pop of red on her lips to tie the look together. During her time in the UK, the Duchess was often spotted in bright shades as one of her trademark looks.

Make neutrals a staple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While neutral shades are by no means the only thing in Meghan's wardrobe, the Duchess of Sussex does have a trusty collection of shades that work together to create a sophisticated palette. This beige shirt dress looks stylish with the Duchess's wavy hair worn loose and natural makeup for an event in Austin, Texas.

Go bold with monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to occasion wear, Meghan has some flawless looks, like this white dress worn for the races with a stylish monochrome hat. In this case, the Duchess lets the statement piece do the talking with her minimal style.

A statement beige coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A well-tailored beige coat is an investment piece that will match pretty much anything, as this streamlined outfit from the Duchess of Sussex shows us. Meghan Markle paired a brown dress with a neutral long-line coat for effortless glamour.

The structured pony tail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's up 'dos are usually minimal and easy to recreate, but also super stylish. One of the Duchess of Sussex's usual styles is to wrap some hair around her ponytail for a more elegant take on the usual style, hiding away a hair tie.

The white coat dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A favourite style within the Royal Family is a structured coat dress, which has an elegant silhouette perfect for formal occasions. Meghan wore this off-white coat dress during the Sitting Volleyball Competition on day two of the Invictus Games in The Hague.

The simple shirt dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple shirt dress is also a great investment piece for any capsule wardrobe. Meghan is wearing one here, button-up style, with a belt that accentuates her waist. The Duchess of Sussex wore her dark hair up with a centre parting in an elegantly simple style.

Colour blocking with statement heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is clearly a big fan of colour-blocking styles, often spotted during her time as a working royal in the UK wearing bold colours for formal occasions. The Duchess of Sussex paired an all-green ensemble with killer nude heels for a statement look. We love the complementary hat to pull the whole look together.

White and nude are a perfect match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes it's the most simple looks that work the best. Meghan Markle looks elegant in cream wide-leg trousers with a fitted white top, in a colour combination that flatters her olive skin tone.

Wear a statement long-line coat off the shoulder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of Meghan Markle's earlier looks, she's seen sporting a bold green dress with a tan long-line coat worn off the shoulder. This classic style always looks elegant and can be replicated with a leather jacket or trench coat for a casual take on formal dressing.

The classic white shirt and jeans combination

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If done well, the combination of classic jeans and a white shirt is hard to beat for elegant casual dressing. Meghan Markle teams this failsafe combo with a skinny tan belt for a flawless dressed-down look that would work well for any casual occasion and still manages to look stylish and polished.

All red colour blocking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you opt for a bold shade, matching accessories can work well, as Meghan shows us with this vibrant red dress, matching shoes, and a dainty clutch bag. The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair sleek and polished to accompany the look for an evening out with her husband, Prince Harry.

Team a roll neck with a satin skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our favourite classic smart-casual combinations is a roll neck knit or top with a floaty midi. This effortless look creates a flattering shape that cinches in at the waist and graduates to a floaty shape lower down. Teamed with heels, it's a great evening look, but can also be worn with flats or trainers.

Embrace subtle embellishments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minimal style doesn't mean saying goodbye to vibrant shades, heavy textures or embellishments. Meghan Markle shows us how elegant a subtly embellished jacket can look with a matching dress with this classic combination in shades of dark green.