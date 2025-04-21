Our favourite royal updos, from Kate Middleton's twisted chignon to Meghan Markle's sleek ponytail

Looking for inspiration for your next updo? Then check out the royal ladies who have worn a vast array of styles over the years, from intricate chignons and sleek buns, to elegant plaits and easy 'half-ups' that can be mastered in minutes.

As you will see, wearing your hair up is more versatile than you would think. Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall often do so for a more formal look at important events, like royal engagements and the races. However, Meghan Markle has been known to sweep her hair off her face for the red carpet, and Princess Eugenie opted for the same at her wedding.

So, if you are after a regal up-do for a big date in your calendar or want to look more polished day to day, then look no further than the royal women who have got pinning and tying their manes down to a fine art.

Our favourite royal updos

Kate Middleton's twisted chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wowed at the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2023. The Princess of Wales complemented her tilted black and white wide-brimmed hat with a twisted chignon, which also perfectly paired with her monochrome polka dot dress.

Meghan Markle's sleek ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think a ponytail isn't formal enough? Think again. Meghan Markle dazzled with her sleek, low version at The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London in 2020. It provided a 'minimal' base for the Duchess of Sussex's smokey eye make-up, berry-red lipstick and bright blue dress.

Grace Kelly's plait 'crown'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Kelly, properly known as Princess Grace of Monaco, proved that plaits aren't just for little girls at a Christmas charity event in New York in 1977. The former actress wore her hair up with her locks plaited and fashioned into an eye-catching 'crown' over her head.

Queen Letizia's 'bubble' ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a more modern look, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with a high 'bubble' ponytail at the news agency Europa Press' 60th anniversary event in Madrid in 2017. The royal paired the eye-catching look with a taupe grey dress featuring bejewelled detailing.

Queen Mary's chic headband

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary of Denmark demonstrated a chic 'hair up' look in 2012 that's easy to recreate by the rest of us. The then-Crown Princess, who is the wife of King Frederik, wore a thick navy headband to sweep her hair off her face for the state visit of the President of Bulgaria.

Princess Margaret's voluminous up-do

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During her decades of glamorous events, Princess Margaret perfected her updo. Queen Elizabeth's younger sister opted for a particularly voluminous style at a screening of The Taming Of The Shrew in London's Leicester Square in 1967 - which provided ample support for her eye-catching tiara.

Grace Kelly's 'bow' half up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Kelly, wife of Prince Ranier III of Monaco, proved that those with short hair can still turn heads in a 'half up' style. The former Hollywood star styled her's with a neat bow at an event in Philadelphia in 1969.

Sarah Ferguson's twisted chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A twisted chignon is the perfect choice if you're wearing a tilted hat, as Sarah Ferguson demonstrated at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2018. The Duchess of York styled her red mane as such, along with a navy netted headpiece.

Queen Rania's sweeping ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Rania of Jordan chose a sweeping ponytail for her meeting with US first lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington D.C. in 2017. The wife of King Abdullah II added a pair of pearl earrings and a slick of pink lipstick to soften up her look.

Princess Anne's low ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Princess Anne almost certainly opted for her low ponytail due to its practical nature at the Burghley Horse Trials in 1975, it had the result of also looking rather stylish. Queen Elizabeth's daughter appeared especially chic with a blue patterned silk scarf around her neck.

Princess Beatrice's bejewelled headband

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice stunned at the Met Gala in New York in 2018. The daughter of Prince Andrew wore her striking red mane in a sleek, 'half up' style, allowing the intricate neckline detailing of her purple dress to shine. She finished off the look with a bejewelled headband on her head.

Kate Middleton's relaxed bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While smart 'hair up' styles can often risk being a bit too formal, Kate Middleton revealed the perfect middle ground at a royal engagement in Sittingbourne in 2023. The princess stepped out in a relaxed bun with a loose fringe, which softened up the rest of her look, which included a sharp red blazer jacket.

Queen Letizia's curly half-up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in the perfect hairstyle for a windy day at an overseas engagement to see the Francisco de Zurbarán art collection at Auckland Castle, Bishop Auckland in 2022. The royal pinned her curly locks back into a sleek 'half up' style that meant she arrived without a hair out of place.

Zara Phillips's sleek chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on an elegant Zara Tindall at the Cheltenham Festival in 2024. The daughter of Princess Anne took in the racing action while wearing a sleek chignon that perfectly paired with her grey tilted hat and navy blue ensemble, as well as showing off her pearl drop earrings.

Sophie Wessex's simple chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, let her eye-catching pink hat do the talking at The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2023. The wife of Prince Edwards therefore, kept her hair more low-key, with a simple chignon at the nape of her neck.

Kate Middleton's sleek chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Important occasions like the Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London require the royals to put their most formal foot forward. As such, Kate Middleton opted for a sleek chignon along with her all-black attire for the annual event in 2023.

Princess Eugenie's low ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie exuded elegance at Royal Ascot in 2024. The daughter of Prince Andrew opted for a sleek low ponytail, which complemented her wide-brimmed dusky pink hat, and made her bejewelled earrings centre stage.

Princess Beatrice's low plait

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to get flyaways under control, then a long side plait is a neat solution. Princess Beatrice opted for the style at the Ladies Day of Royal Ascot in 2017, which she paired with a tilted monochrome wide-brimmed hat and a black bow.

Kate Middleton's sweeping ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton exuded elegance on a visit to the launch at Norfolk Showground at a fundraiser for East Anglia's Children's Hospices in 2014. The princess opted for a sweeping ponytail, which made her silver jewellery the main focus.

Princess Beatrice's statement headband

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal women have long been partial to a statement headband, and Princess Beatrice might be the biggest fan of them all. The daughter of Prince Andrew kept the hair off her face with an oversized gold accessory for the coronation ceremony of her uncle, King Charles, at London's Westminster Abbey in 2023.

Meghan Markle's relaxed bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Meghan Markle's most-praised hairstyles of all time was her relaxed bun for a visit to the University of Chichester in Bognor Regis in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex softened up her shirt and pencil skirt ensemble with the elegantly undone result.

Lady Louise Windsor's wavy 'half up'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Louise Windsor looked pretty at the Service of Thanksgiving for her late grandfather Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at London's Westminster Abbey in 2022. The daughter of Prince Edward opted for a wavy 'half up' style that she finished off with a striking navy headpiece.

Meghan Markle's sleek chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When a floppy wide-brimmed hat is the order of the day, there is nothing for it but a sleek chignon - as Meghan Markle showed at the National Service of Thanksgiving at London's St Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. The Duchess of Sussex complemented the look with a pair of silver earrings.

Kate Middleton's sporty ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton often gets stuck in at her more active royal engagements, and styles her long hair appropriately. The Princess of Wales opted for sporty slicked-back ponytail at an England rugby training session at London's Twickenham Stadium in 2022.

Zara Phillips's elegant chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on a rather elegant Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot in 2023. The daughter of Princess Anne wore a multi-coloured pastel-hued coat dress and matching hat, which she chose to pair with a neat, low chignon fixed at the nape of her neck.

Kate Middleton's sleek 'half up'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton has been a fan of a 'half up' hairstyle over the years, especially to avoid a flyaway mane at important events. The princess kept her look in place with a large cream headband, featuring black bow detailing, for the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at London's Westminster Abbey in 2022.

Princess Beatrice's relaxed ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing says laid-back elegance like a relaxed ponytail. Princess Beatrice artfully styled her red mane into one at a party to celebrate Vogue World: London 2023, while finishing off her look with a black floral dress, red lipstick and silver earrings.

Meghan Markle's sleek bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle kept things simple when it came to her hair for a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House in London in 2018. The then-pregnant Duchess of Sussex wore sleek bun with a centre parting, along with understated glowy make-up, silver studs, a grey coat over a white floral print dress.

Sophie Wessex's relaxed 'half up'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A 'half up' hairstyle needn't be overly formal, as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh proved at a service to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS at London's Westminster Abbey in 2023. The wife of Prince Edward wore hers just slightly undone, along with a pink floral dress and silver jewellery.

Princess Diana's elegant clips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wore her hair short for the majority of her life in the royal spotlight. However, even she turned to a 'hair up' look from time to time. The then-wife of Prince Charles clipped up her locks elegantly during a charity visit in London in 1984.

Princess Anne's smart bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most royal women have mixed up their hairstyles over the years, Princess Anne has tended to opt for the same smart bun for royal engagements. Queen Elizabeth's daughter showed off her signature look at a visit to the Royal Logistic Corps, Abingdon in 2013.

Princess Eugenie's bridal chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie wore her hair up for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2018. The daughter of Prince Andrew styled her hair in a beautiful chignon, which perfectly complemented her low-backed dress, along with an eye-catching silver tiara.