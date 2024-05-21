Princess Diana’s lookalike twin nieces have convinced us to jump on the micro bag trend after the Chelsea Flower Show
Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer took different styling approaches with their micro bags at Chelsea Flower Show but we love both
Princess Diana’s lookalike nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, have convinced us that micro bags are a must-have for summer after the Chelsea Flower Show.
It’s essential to have timeless handbags in your summer capsule wardrobe that fit everything you could ever want for a sunny day-trip or evening out, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a few more statement pieces too. Micro-bags aren’t ever going to be the most practical but Princess Diana’s lookalike nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer have proved that they can really elevate a look to new heights.
Stepping out at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show the Spencer twins went for a similar colour palette with their very different outfits and added a playful touch with their bags. Lady Eliza opted for a gorgeous navy blue wrap dress with a tailored collar and angled cap sleeves designed by one of the Princess of Wales’s go-tos, Edeline Lee.
Shop Colourful Micro Bags Like Lady Eliza
If you want to add a pop of colour to your outfits with a micro bag then this crossbody design is perfect. Despite its small size you can still fit your essentials inside and the emerald green colour is so beautiful for summer.
Brighten up your summer style with this stunning orange quilted crossbody bag. The blend of the timeless design and statement colour works so well and if you'd prefer to hold it underneath your arm like a clutch, then you can easily do so.
Shop Neutral Micro Bags Like Lady Amelia
If you love the top handle design of Lady Amelia's micro bag then this one has a similar feel to it with a two-tone twist. The combination of the taupe and white is so pretty and bold whilst still being very versatile and easy to wear.
This is a little more statement but very easy to wear and the white leather and gold details is so glamorous. Pair with a vibrant dress or co-ord for a contrasting effect that is sure to make a statement.
The dress fell elegantly to her knees and she kept things simple with her footwear and went for a pair of subtle nude-beige sandals. Although navy is often overlooked as a neutral, it’s incredibly wearable and a great alternative to black and white with a lot of warm undertones to it.
This staple, easy-to-wear base for Lady Eliza’s outfit is something that can easily be dressed down with a pair of the best white trainers or up with heels, making it a great day-to-night piece. For special occasions or evenings you might even be tempted to follow in her footsteps and add a pop of colour with a micro bag to enhance your favourite navy dress.
Hers was a quilted Chanel bag in a vibrant jade green that looked stunning against the lush greenery and magnificent floral displays of Chelsea. The design was something a little different from the often-seen classic flap bags and the colour was a lovely choice for summer and one that can easily brighten up a simple outfit.
Lady Amelia mirrored her sister’s green and blue tones with her £1,200 Edeline Lee dress which is still available on Harrods right now. With a fabulous waist belt that accentuated her waist, this sophisticated midi dress incorporated white, navy and teal tones. The ruffle along the skirt was a beautiful detail and she kept things more minimal with her white micro bag.
This was a luxurious £650 Jimmy Choo Bonny bag and a white micro bag with gold hardware is always a timeless choice. Whilst it might not seem like the most practical colour for a much-used accessory, a white bag is neutral and can be effortlessly styled with so many other shades. The twins took a very different approach with their micro bags, from colourful to neutral, but they showed how effective these accessories can be.
A micro bag is one of the spring/summer handbag trends for 2024 and has been increasingly popular in recent years. It’s a lovely choice for a special event or evening occasion in particular where you don’t need to carry a lot of things with you. They add a sense of fun to any look and although there are so many alternative styles available on the high street, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer both carried their micro bags by the top handle strap. This gave their bags an even more contemporary edge and make them a stunning focal point of the outfit.
Whilst we might have been tentative before, Princess Diana's lookalike nieces' Chelsea Flower Show looks have got us inspired to try out the micro bag trend for ourselves this summer.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
