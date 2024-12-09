What to pack for the ultimate camping experience, no matter the weather

Knowing what to bring along to a camping trip can be difficult if it's your first time sleeping in the great outdoors.

While covering the essentials - like a tent and sleeping bag - might be easy, you need more than that to have a safe, comfortable, and fun camping experience. From the additional clothes you might not think to bring to fun activities to fill your downtime, we've created a list of all the must-haves - and a few luxury essentials.

Whether it's your first time camping or you're looking to elevate the experience for a unique holiday idea, we've got you covered.

The ultimate camping checklist

Tent

A tent is the first essential for any camping trip. While you can get a cheap one online, it's best to invest in a good one if you can, to get the most out of your trip.

Choose a tent that is at least one person larger than your group to make sure there's enough space for everyone to sleep. For example, if you're a four-person family going camping, choose a five or six-person tent.

Ensure you get a waterproof tent and ground sheet as well, just in case you're not so lucky with the weather, and stock up on a couple of extra tent pegs in case the ones that come with your tent bend or break.

Sleeping bag

While your tent should protect you from the elements, it's your sleeping bag that will actually keep you warm.

There are so many out there you can buy. I'd recommend opting for a sleeping bag suitable for the lowest temperature rating you're going to encounter. For example, if you're camping in the UK and the temperature hits lows of 10 degrees at night, buy a sleeping bag suitable for 10 degree weather.

You might be warm at times, but you can always take layers off or unzip your sleeping bag.

Sleeping mat

A sleeping mat combines comfort with support, acting as a layer between you in the sleeping bag and the ground sheet.

If you don't go camping often, don't invest in a pricey mat. Instead, pick up one of the best thick yoga mats and use this instead. It essentially is the same as a sleeping mat. At least you'll then also have a yoga mat to exercise with, should you want to.

If you're planning to go camping a lot, you might prefer to invest in an inflatable mat that lifts you up and away from the ground.

Inflatable pillow

An inflatable pillow is a great option for comfortable head support on a camping trip. Not only is it storage friendly, since you can just let the air out and fold it away, but it's adjustable. You can take the air out and put it in as suits you.

They also tend to be cheaper than the lightweight, packable pillows designed exclusively for camping.

Headlamp or torch

Aside from the tent essentials, a headlamp or torch is probably the most important thing. Whether it's getting up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night or finding something in your tent, this is a very useful bit of basic kit.

Many people find a headlamp to be more useful than a torch as it keeps your hands free for holding other things. In a perfect world, you'd have both.

Lantern or fairy lights

A headlamp or torch is essential for practical camping - you need to see where you're going and what you're doing. But when it comes to making your camping trip a pleasant and relaxing experience, a lantern comes in very handy. Battery-operated fairy lights would also do the job.

You can hang these outside your tent, near your chairs and table outside, to create some ambience.

Cooking equipment

A camping stove, pots, pans, and utensils are essential if you're planning to make your own food while camping. Many campsites offer water facilities and some even have electricity points, but you should check for these in advance.

If you're buying your equipment new, choose a lightweight kit that'll stand the test of time (and hard scrubbing) - and don't forget to pick up tongs, a can opener, bottle opener, corkscrew if needed, and a spatula on your way out the door.

Easy-cook food

Plan to make easy meals if you're cooking your own food on your trip. This isn't the time for culinary excellence.

One-pot comfort food dinners are a great go-to - everyone enjoys them and they are often easier to make with fewer fresh ingredients, so less need for a coolbox or space in the communal fridge at the campsite.

Dry snacks

If you're outdoors all day and night, you might find yourself hungrier than usual. So, be sure to pack plenty of dry snacks that don't require a coolbox or fridge to store. Think about stocking up on protein bars, granola bars, dried fruit or nuts.

Coolerbox

While it's better to opt for dry foods on a camping trip, you'll likely need some perishable items - such as milk or eggs for your breakfast. A coolbox comes in very handy for this.

You can normally get space in a communal fridge at a campsite to store your ice packs once they've melted - just don't forget to pick them up on your way home!

Bin bags

Hardly the most glamorous item on the packing list but an essential one. Camping is all about enjoying nature and reaping the benefits of being outdoors - but that means leaving no sign that you've been there at all.

Pack your own bin bags and make sure you dispose of all your rubbish as the campsite dictates - or you take it home with you.

Extra layers

Temperatures drop very quickly at night when you're camping, so it's very important to pack extra layers. Even in the height of summer you might find that you feel cooler in the evenings and cold before you get into your sleeping bag.

A light jumper, extra pair of thick socks, and leggings you can wear under your pyjamas or outdoor clothes are a good place to start.

Flip flops

Trudging through muddy campsites might give you the impression that you'd need a pair of walking shoes more than flip-flops, but it's a very good idea to have a pair of shoes you can slip on and off quickly.

When you're going to the bathroom in the middle of the night, whatever the weather, you don't want to be spending ages pulling on your walking shoes.

First aid kit

Accidents can happen so it's a good idea to bring a first aid kit to cover the essentials - like blisters, cuts and scrapes, insect stings and bites.

You'll need to pack bandages, gauze, tape, antiseptic, blister pads, and pain reliever tablets.

You should also have the number of the reception at the campsite on hand and, if you're camping abroad, the number for emergency services.

Extra shelter

Unless your tent already has a tarp or extra shelter built in, it's worth investing in one to keep you covered when you're relaxing outside your tent.

It'll keep you dry should there be any rain, meaning you won't have to cut your night short.

Toilet paper

Many campsite toilets come with toilet paper these days - but you can never be sure. So, always pack a couple of rolls next to your toiletry bag to take with you to the bathroom. If possible, keep it in a waterproof, sealed bag until you need it - just in case it rains.

And if you're camping in the wild, bring a small shovel to bury any waste - but throw the toilet paper in the bin.

Battery pack

Camping is a great way to separate yourself from the hustle and bustle of daily life - but you should still be contactable and be able to use your phone in case of emergencies.

Unless your campsite has electricity connections at the plots, you'll need a way to charge your phone. This is where a portable battery pack can come in handy.

Multi-tool

A multi-tool is an old-school camping essential. It'll help you out if you need to cut up or repair your setup in any way, with the knives on these only a couple of inches long.

It'll also likely have useful food preparation tools on it as well - like a corkscrew.

Firestarter

If you're planning to stay warm and keep the light with a fire, pack some waterproof matches or a firestarter of some kind, as well as a couple of lighters.

But it's important to check the rules for your campsite, if you're staying in one. Some campsites don't allow firestarters to protect against accidents.

Bungee cords

Having a couple of bungee cords can be lifesaving if the wind picks up on your trip. You can use these cords, which often have hooks or carabiners on the ends, to secure your belongings to your tent.

They are lightweight and don't take up much space.

Collapsible washing up bowl

A pop-up washing up bowl is a way to do your washing up so you can keep your plates, cups, and utensils clean without having to march off the communal sinks.

It's storage friendly too as these bowls just collapse down when you're finished, taking up hardly any space in your pack.

Chairs

A comfortable folding chair is a must when you're camping. Whether it's to sit on while you're pulling on your shoes or to relax throughout the evening, having one of these makes camping a much more comfortable experience.

While you can buy all sorts of folding camping chairs - ones with footrests, headrests, and cup holders - unless you're planning to spend hours on end sitting at the campsite, you don't need to spend loads of money on one.

Folding table

It's not essential, but having a folding table will make preparing meals and sitting together as a couple or a group much easier.

Make sure it's big enough so everyone can get their chairs around it, but it doesn't need to be the full height or width of a dining table. Even a small square coffee-table-sized one would be useful.

Dry bags

Keeping the dry stuff dry is very important when you're camping. There's nothing worse than reaching for the toilet paper, only to realise it turned to mush in the last downpour. There's also nothing worse than wet socks - and if the temperature drops, these are essential.

Equally, it's important to keep your technology dry, like your phone, in case of emergencies.

Take a couple of dry bags - which are often made of waterproof canvas and sealable at the top - with you on your trip for peace of mind in case it rains.

Pop-up privacy screen

Having a screen you can set up around your tent is a good idea - especially if you've only got a small tent without a lot of space to change.

It's also nice to have if the campsite is busy and your set up very nearby to others - it gives the illusion of privacy at least.

Bluetooth speaker

Why not play some gentle music while you're having dinner in the evening? A Bluetooth speaker doesn't take up much space and can create some ambience.

Make sure to read the campsite rules before blasting any music, though. Many have noise policies so everyone has the chance of a good night's sleep, where you'll have to turn the music off before midnight.

Thermal mug

There's nothing that'll make your cup of coffee colder than the open air - and when you're camping, you're surrounded by it.

A thermal mug is a small luxury that can really elevate your camping experience, giving you the chance to really enjoy your cup of tea or coffee in the morning while your breathe in the cold air.

Spices kit

There's no need to have bland food just because you're camping. Decanting some of your most-loved spices into small jars or ziplock bags will make the world of difference when it comes to cooking on your camping trip.

The essentials are salt, pepper, garlic, chilli, and green herbs, but you might also like some cumin, turmeric, bay leaves, and paprika.

Portable blender

This one is a real luxury, we admit. But it's a very useful one if you're planning on doing your cooking at the campsite.

A portable blender costs about £30 and they aren't too big - but they can be very useful for meals to create sauces, combine ingredients, or to make smoothies to ensure you're still getting five-a-day. You can also use them to make cocktails.

Picnic mat

While you'll have your chairs and table, a picnic mat is also a good idea. This serves the purpose of a rug, providing a little insulation underfoot against the (often cold and wet) ground.

It can also be another spot for sitting, should there be a few of you in the same campsite.

Portable water tank

Most campsites will have plenty of water taps to fill bottles - but you don't want to keep having to go back and forth. So a small water tank (about three litres) is a luxury - but a practical one - if you're investing in your camping trip.

These store your water, sometimes with temperature regulation, ready for you to either drink from or use for cooking.

Games

Unless you're planning to be out all day and night, you'll be spending a fair bit of time around the tent at the campsite on a camping trip - just like you'd spend time at home - so it's worth packing a few games to keep your mind occupied.

Card games will be better than board games as they take up less space in the packing.