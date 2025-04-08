32 gym bag essentials for a comfortable, effective and fuss-free workout session

Hitting the gym for a hard HIIT workout, challenging strength training session or therapeutic low-intensity workout is one of the best parts of the day for fitness lovers.

Getting stuck into exercise and making the most of being able to move our bodies is not only vital for our physical health - but for our mental stability too. And a good gym session starts with having all the essentials at hand. There's no quicker way to hinder a trip to the gym than discovering that your must-haves are missing.

Whether it's your favourite workout leggings, your fitness smartwatch or your post-workout change of clothes, here's everything you need to make sure is packed in your gym bag of choice and ready to go.

32 gym bag essentials

High quality gym leggings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Investing in a few pairs of the best gym leggings is a surefire way to have a comfy and confident gym experience every time you go. Whether you want a soft, body-hugging, and flexible pair best for yoga and pilates or an ultra-breathable and lightweight pair for cardio and strength training, finding the right ones for you is key.

A microfibre sports towel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you often shower at the gym before heading off to work, you might find lugging your bulky and slightly damp towel around in your bag for the rest of the day to be an annoying element. Swapping your standard bathroom towel for a lightweight and compact microfibre sports towel is a game-changer. They dry quicker and take up far less space in your gym bag, making them ideal for on-the-go fitness lovers.

Wipes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it’s a packet of baby wipes or makeup wipes, keeping a packet of disposable wet wipes in your gym stash makes it easier to keep feeling fresh by wiping sweat, displaced makeup or your hands throughout and at the end of your workout. Don’t forget to pack these in your gym bag before you head off to get stuck in and break a serious sweat.

Healthy post workout snacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re prone to hunger or feeling super low on energy after your workouts, keeping a nutritious snack on hand can be a good way to give yourself a much-needed boost of get-up-and-go after exercise. Bananas, protein bars, granola bars or a square or two of dark chocolate are all super options for a post-gym pick-me-up on the go.

Appropriate gym shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finding a well-suited pair of workout shoes is essential for not only your comfort but for the health of your muscles and joints. Trainers that don’t properly support your feet and ankles can put strain on things like your knees and hips during intense sessions on the treadmill and can eventually lead to aches, pains and injuries.

Resistance bands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A good resistance band is a great accessory to keep in your gym bag. They’re great for helping with stretching and warm-ups at the gym as well as isolating and engaging specific muscles before you begin your workout. You can even use a resistance band for entire strength training workouts as they can be used in place of weights for various exercises, and can really have you feeling the burn.

A fitness tracker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It can be hard to suss out which fitness tracker to choose out of all of the best smart watches and fitness rings on the market. There are so many super intelligent wrist gadgets out there these days, able to track everything from your steps, calorie expenditure and running pace to your sleep quality and heart rate.

If you don’t already own one, it’s a good idea to suss out exactly what you expect your fitness tracker to do for you before you start shopping. Do you want to view your text messages and make calls on it, for example? Or do you want it to really help you get serious with tracking the nitty gritty of your workouts?

Grace Walsh, Health Editor at woman&home, thinks the Fitbit Versa 4 is one of the best trackers overall. She says, “It's perfect for the generalist who wants to improve their fitness (without focusing on just one activity) and track all other elements of their well-being, such as sleep and stress in detail.”

A padlock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one is easy to forget, but important if you want to leave belongings in the changing room lockers at the gym. Lots of gym lockers don’t lock unless you bring your own padlock, so making sure your lock is always stashed and ready to go inside your gym bag will stop you from ever having to leave your valuables riskily unattended in an unlocked locker while you work out.

A supportive sports bra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making sure you’ve got the right sports bra to suit your needs is another gymwear must. Whether you need lots of support or just a little, getting one of the best sports bras out there is a fitness investment well worth making to keep comfort, confidence and style at the forefront of your gym wardrobe.

A good antiperspirant deodorant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might seem obvious, but making sure you’ve got your favourite antiperspirant deodorant in your gym bag is a good one to have on the pre-gym checklist. Whether you like to shower at the gym and get ready for work in the changing rooms before heading off on your commute, or like to freshen up with a spritz of deodorant before heading home post-workout, it’s not an item you want to find missing from your wash bag after a sweaty session.

Spare socks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going hard during a workout and ending up seriously sweaty feels good, especially once those post-exercise endorphins start to kick in. But lingering in damp, sweaty socks after a gym session is less than comfy - and having a quick sock change before you head home after your session can give you an instant freshness boost. Opt for breathable, sweat-wicking pairs for maximum levels of dryness and comfort.

Spare hair ties and a hair brush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more irritating for the long-haired fitness folk of the world than arriving at the gym ready to throw yourself into an intense workout, only to discover you have no means of tying your tresses out of your face? Making sure your gym bag has a few spare hair ties or scrunchies stashed safely in the side pocket can save you from dealing with the annoyance of locks flailing during your HIIT workout or hanging down onto your face while lifting weights. Oh, and don’t forget a hairbrush either to ensure any post-workout knots can be untangled and smoothed.

Plasters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blisters on the palms of the hands from the friction of lifting weights, blisters on the heels and toes from uncomfortable trainers, or general gym cuts and grazes can hinder you when you’re really getting into the flow of a workout. Make sure your gym bag is equipped with plasters (or preferably a full mini first aid kit) to allow you to bandage up and crack on when you need to.

Cleanser and skincare

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re someone who is prone to acne and breakouts, you might find that spending time in the gym or enjoying particularly hot and sweaty exercise sessions can lead to blemishes. In order to reduce breakouts caused by bacteria and excess sweat, giving your face a good cleanse after each workout can be beneficial. Keep a gentle cleanser in your gym bag along with skincare basics like moisturiser and SPF so you can give your skin a super speedy refresh post-workout.

A big water bottle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going hard at the gym is thirsty work - and losing plenty of sweat means your body needs plenty of water. Treat yourself to a sizeable reusable water bottle that feels appealing to drink from and is easy to carry around with you. Hydration is key, so make sure you’re chugging plenty of H2O after each workout. Investing in some electrolyte sachets and packing them in your gym bag is a great way to ensure you’re replenishing the salts lost from your body during sweaty exercise, too.

Wireless earphones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For so many of us, music is pivotal in getting us motivated and ready to go before a workout - and keeping us going throughout. Whether it’s high-tempo beats or more chilled-out tunes, zoning out to your favourite playlists can be one of the most therapeutic elements of a trip to the gym. Investing in a good pair of wireless earphones that connect to your phone via Bluetooth saves the faff of wires getting in your way, whether you’re an earbud or over-the-head headphones person. Look for a pair that is sweat-resistant and easy to wipe clean - and ensure they’re always fully charged and stashed in your gym bag, ready to crank up the volume for your every workout.

A shower bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy way to make sure you never find yourself dripping with sweat after a hard gym session and unable to freshen up because you’ve forgotten your shower essentials is to have a dedicated wash bag filled with your go-to shower gel, shampoo, face wash and soap in your gym bag. A gym shower stash made up of your favourite body care products saves moving them to and from your bathroom and gym bag - and means you’ll always be ready to hop straight into the gym showers with everything you need at hand.

Pain Killers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever been getting into the groove of your gym session, only to be struck with a pounding headache? Making sure your gym bag contains a stash of painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen means you’re less likely to give up on your workout and head home to treat your ailment.

A towelling robe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Investing in a soft, comfy and warm towelling dressing gown is an inexpensive way to take your gym showering experience from a little unpleasant to somewhat enjoyable and way more convenient. Gone will be the days of awkwardly trying to maintain your modesty with a slightly damp and cold towel that keeps slipping down as you try to gather your belongings from the locker and shuffle into your underwear. Step out of the shower, straight into your robe and stay wrapped up and toasty while you get dressed. Trust us, it's well worth the spend.

A waterproof bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having one of the best gym bags to carry your gym essentials is key - but don't forget about the convenience of a smaller, waterproof bag to keep inside. A gym session followed by a shower often results in a pile of sweaty, damp clothes and a used towel that we really don't want touching our dry and clean items. Making sure you've always got some sort of plastic or waterproof bag to pop your dirty kit in will make sure your essentials remain dry and odour-free.

Warm layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're in the throes of an intense workout that gets the blood pumping and the sweat dripping, it can be hard to imagine ever being chilly again. But once you've warmed down and your body temperature begins to regulate, you don't want to be caught out without enough layers on during a chilly journey home. Making sure you pack a workout jacket, hoodie or compact coat in your gym bag will stop you from shivering once the heat from your cardio or weight training has worn off.

Protein power and shaker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to build muscle and support your post-exercise recovery as best as you possibly can, getting enough protein in your diet is pivotal. Protein shakes are an easy and convenient way to boost your daily protein intake, but with so many on the market, it can be tricky to figure out which is the best protein powder for you. There's whey protein, plant-based protein, clear protein that feels more like drinking flavoured water, and protein for weight loss out there - so make sure to do your research and work out which meets your needs. Then, make it part of your post-gym routine by taking your powder and shaker with you, ready to provide a protein hit and satisfy after-workout hunger pangs.

Spare underwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweaty, uncomfy underwear is never enjoyable - and neither is hunting through your gym bag to discover you forgot to pack a clean pair for after your session. Making sure there's always a spare pair of pants tucked away in your backpack or duffle will save you on days when dipping into the underwear drawer slipped your mind as you packed your bag for the day.

Electrolytes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give your hydration the boost it needs after the gym by incorporating electrolytes into your post-workout routine. Electrolytes help to replenish the minerals the body loses through sweating, banishing symptoms of dehydration and aiding in muscle recovery, reducing feelings of fatigue and providing an overall rejuvenated feeling.

Dry Shampoo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So many people who have both a love for the gym and long hair will understand the battle of balancing wash days with workout days and forever feeling like good hair days are ruined by sweaty exercise. Using a good dry shampoo post-gym will keep your tresses feeling fresher between washes, though, and help you feel cleaner for the day ahead if you're too short on time for a real hair wash.

Hand sanitiser

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping your hands squeaky clean in the gym will mean you're less likely to pick up any unpleasant illnesses in the shared space. Sweaty, hot gyms full of people are an easy place for bugs to spread, so wash your hands during and after your workout or freshen up with some hand sanitising gel or spray.

Anti-bacterial wipes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Make sure to avoid picking up bugs and viruses from the gym as best you can by including some anti-bacterial wipes or an anti-bacterial spray and cloth in your gym bag. Giving equipment and machinery a wipe down before you get stuck in will make it easier to steer clear of anything you might not want to pick up - remember that dozens of gym-goers have used the equipment before you.

Gym gloves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you're not lifting particularly hefty weights at the gym, protecting your hands is important. Repetitive lifting movements can quickly lead to chafing and blistering on your fingers and palms, making your sessions a lot more uncomfortable. Keeping a pair of inexpensive gym gloves in your bag will ensure your hands stay safe and pain-free.

Skipping rope

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumping rope is an incredible form of cardio that not only boasts big calorie-burning powers but also increases strength, balance, stamina and agility quickly. Even better, you can do it anywhere there's space and a skipping rope. Taking your own rope along with you to the gym gives you the option to swap time on the treadmill or cross trainer for some invigorating jumps.

Ankle weights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Investing in a pair of ankle weights is a simple way to elevate your workouts, adding a strengthening element and a higher calorie burn to your low-intensity cardio. Ankle weights add more resistance to your usual routines and help you target lower body muscles more intensely than you would working out without them. They're also perfect for wearing during Pilates-style workouts to further improve strength and form. So easy to pop in your gym bag and take with you to every session.

A weighted vest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like using ankle weights, a weighted vest workout will add another level of resistance training to your gym routines - or help you strength train without the addition of dumbbells and kettlebells. Simply wear your weighted vest like a layer of clothing and feel the increased resistance in moves like squats, push-ups, planks and lunges.

A yoga mat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many yoga mats on the market to choose from, all made to suit different needs. You might be new to yoga, a long-time lover of the practice or someone who just enjoys a good stretch after some intense exercise. Investing in the right mat to take to the gym with you can make all the difference, though.

Grace Walsh, Health Editor at woman&home says, "Some mats will be more suitable for your needs than others. For example, those who are a little taller will have different requirements than those of average height. Fans of intense yoga and Pilates poses will likely favor cushioning and stability above all else, while beginners won't need something quite as complex."