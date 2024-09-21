32 delicious comfort food ideas with tips and tricks to bring out the flavours

Comfort food is warming, nostalgic, and emotionally satisfying. Many of the most popular comfort food dishes are meals we remember from our childhood, bringing back memories of home and family, while others are simply indulgent treats.

These dishes often include hearty ingredients like darker meats, grains, and vegetables, all baked in familiar warming flavours like tomato, cinnamon, and nutmeg. While some take a fair bit of preparation, perfect for cooking lovers, others can be thrown together in less than 10 minutes for a delicious last-minute meal.

On the list, you'll find classic dinners like burgers and lasagna as well as tasty sweet breakfast options like pancakes and French toast, with plenty of tips and insights into how you can get the most from the ingredients to create delicious, warming, and satisfying comfort food at home.

Delicious comfort food ideas

Macaroni cheese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Macaroni cheese is a classic in the world of comfort food thanks to its rich, creamy texture and intense cheesy flavour.

To bring out the flavour in your macaroni cheese even more, use a selection of different cheeses - such as cheddar, parmesan, and Gruyere - in the cooking process.

Top your complete macaroni cheese with breadcrumbs and put it back in the oven for two more minutes to crisp up the crumbs.

Chicken pie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chicken pie is warming and cosy. It's the perfect comfort food, no matter the time of year, but it comes into its own on colder autumn and winter evenings.

This type of food is all about relaxation at the end of the day - and for some people, that means spending a limited amount of time in the kitchen. If cooking isn't your thing, there's no reason why you couldn't use pre-cooked rotisserie chicken in your pie and pre-made pastry to cover the top.

Just be sure to add plenty of herbs like rosemary and thyme to bring out the flavour in the chicken.

Lasagna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This classic Italian dish will bring back memories of childhood for many people, with its warming layers of mincemeat, pasta, and creamy sauce.

It's easier to make than many people think and can be rather healthy - especially if you add spinach or courgette in thin layers. No one will know it's there but it offers a few extra vitamins and minerals to the meal.

Before you slice, let the lasagna sit for 30 minutes. This allows the pasta more time to absorb all the flavours of the tomato sauce and for the layers to blend properly before slicing.

Ramen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ramen is a classic dish made up of broth, noodles, a protein source, soy sauce and vegetables. Being warming and rich in umami flavour, it's the perfect comfort food and so quick to make.

Traditional ramen is made with wheat noodles and Chinese-style roasted pork, but you can include different ingredients in your broth depending on personal taste. If you have time, make your broth at home - and if you don't have time, buy a high-quality broth like seafood-based dashi, a chicken broth, or a tonkotsu broth. These have the most flavour.

When your ramen is ready to serve, top the bowl with a soft-boiled egg and a scattering of fresh spring onion.

Fried chicken

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Almost) everyone who eats meat likes fried chicken - it's a crowd pleaser, whether you make it at home yourself or order in. Even as an adult, it still has that feeling of being a 'treat'.

If you're making your fried chicken at home and have time, marinate the meat in the buttermilk overnight.

When cooking, double dip the marinated chicken into the flour for extra crunch.

Chicken soup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chicken soup is the original comfort food - so quick and easy to make but rich in flavour and childhood nostalgia of days spent off school in bed with a cold.

There are a million ways you could make this soup but whatever way you do it, it's sure to be the perfect cure for sore throats and stuffy heads.

If you're not dealing with a sore throat, chicken soup is best served with crusty French bread on the side - and if you are, then add a dash of cream to the soup when it's almost done cooking for extra creaminess.

Chocolate chip cookies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to sweet food, cookies are one of the first comfort foods that come to mind. Like many other traditional foods, chocolate chip cookies have travelled down the generations in family recipes so there are thousands of different ways to make them. Chocolate chip with a dash of vanilla in the dough is a classic.

Before putting your cookies in the oven, allow your dough to cool. This will stop the mixture from spreading across the baking tray in the oven.

If you fancy something different, add a sprinkle of sea salt to your cookie mixture with dark chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate.

BBQ pulled pork

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BBQ pulled pork might be one of the harder comfort foods to make at home but it is possible - and those eating with you are sure to appreciate it.

While cooking in the oven is a perfectly good way to make pulled pork, now's the time to take out the slow cooker if you have one. Cook the meat on a low heat for longer to really break down the pork and let the juices out.

If you like a bit of tang to your BBQ pulled pork, add a splash of apple cider vinegar or lime juice to the plate when serving.

Risotto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Comfort food is all about relaxation and if cooking is your favourite way to relax, then this is the perfect dish to go for as you'll need to stand over hob and stir your risotto constantly to ensure just the right texture.

There are so many different recipes for risotto around - but chicken and chorizo, pea and ham, cheddar and spring onion, leek and parmesan, and mushroom and spinach risotto are perhaps the most comforting.

Whatever ingredients you choose, make sure to add plenty of parmesan and fresh herbs.

Sticky toffee pudding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sticky toffee pudding is an indulgent pudding that feels like a real treat - perhaps because we see it most often on restaurant menus and in the dessert isles of supermarkets. Few people take on the challenge to make it at home.

If you do choose to make it at home though, be sure to soak the dates before adding them to the battery - for at least 10 minutes.

Sticky toffee pudding, much like other comfort food dishes, also taste better the next day when the flavours have infused a little more.

Beef stew

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beef stew is a traditional, childhood classic that many people remember from their family kitchens. It's relatively easy to make as well.

A tip: Brown the beef in a cast iron pan before adding to the mixture with plenty of salt, pepper, and some spices to build the flavour. And for the best texture, combine the carrots and the potatoes with the beef relatively last minute. That way, there's no chance of them being overcooked.

Pancakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brunch food is comfort food and pancakes sit among the most popular types - warming and delicious and not very 'healthy' by nature. Simply adjust the amount of milk you put into the mixture to adjust the thickness of your pancakes, rather than the amount of flour you put in.

Add vanilla extract and a pinch of cinnamon to your pancake batter, regardless of the other ingredients - unless they are savoury, of course.

Tomato soup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tomato soup is one of the most popular comfort foods - and for good reason. Hot soup warms the body up from the inside out, keeping us warm even on cold days.

Tomatoes also have more vitamin C in them than oranges, so they are a good choice for when you're feeling a little under the weather.

From a can is perfectly fine but if you are looking to make tomato soup yourself at home, make sure you roast the tomatoes before blending them for a smokey aftertaste.

Cornish pasty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The history of the Cornish pasty goes back to the 1200s and most famously, miners used to eat them for lunch. It's perhaps their extensive history and family roots that make them one of the most popular go-to comfort foods in the UK.

If you're making pasties at home, be sure to keep the butter and water in the fridge before adding them to the other pastry ingredients and allow the dough to rest in the fridge before using the rolling pin. This makes the pastry super flaky.

Sausage and mash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sausage and mash is a delicious go-to comfort food, perhaps because it's so easy to make with three ingredients: sausages, mashed potato, and onion gravy.

While pork sausages are the classic recipe, why not mix it up with other types of sausages - such as chicken, chorizo or vegan varieties? Or go for a more flavoursome pork sausage, like herby varieties.

In your potato mash, add a dash of mustard, garlic powder, or horseradish for an extra kick of flavour.

Burgers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing back memories of barbecues with family and friends and trips out to restaurants, burgers are one of the ultimate comfort foods. They are also so easy to make at home with beef mince, potatoes, salad, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese slices, and your choice of sauces.

For added texture, toast your sesame buns before pulling your burger together.

Jacket potato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more warming and comforting than a jacket potato? This family-friendly meal is cheap and easy to make, with plenty of ways to change up the basic ingredients for a richer or alternative flavour combination.

For example, to the beans, you could add spices like paprika and black pepper. You could top your beans and cheese with small crispy bacon bits for extra crunch.

Chilli con carne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chilli is a meat and bean stew of sorts by tradition, but vegetarian and vegan varieties are almost equally as popular today. It's warming and rich in flavour, perfect for settling down on a cold evening with.

Most people make chilli at home as it's so easy to make. One of the best tips for making it at home is to allow the chilli to sit simmering on the hob for at least an hour. This helps to bring out the richness of the tomato and bean flavours.

To bring out these flavours even further and add richness, add a dash of cocoa or cinnamon to your chilli as it's simmering.

Fish and Chips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For some, nothing that signifies trips to the seaside as a child like crispy fish and hot, salty chips. For others, the dish brings back memories of trips to the pub with family and friends, given that this dish is a staple on most pub menus.

If you want to make fish and chips, start your prep by buying white fish. While cod is the go-to, haddock is more flavourful and has a more 'fishy' taste. For the batter, combine flour, cornstarch, cold sparking water (yes, really), and baking powder. While 'beer battered' is traditional, this mixture creates a lighter, crispier coating.

For the true experience, serve the fish and chips with tartare sauce and mushy peas.



Aubergine parmigiana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aubergine parmigiana - known also as melanzane parmigiana - is a classic Italian baked dish made with aubergines, mozzarella, aubergines, and parmesan. While it might not sound like a traditional comfort food dish, the baked vegetable combined with the cheese make it a light, delicious, warming option for the warmer months.

If you're making it at home, add salt to the aubergine before baking. This removes the bitterness from the vegetable. Then, just before serving, layer your parmigiana with fresh basil.

Bread and butter pudding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This traditional dessert is a staple in many households - and restaurant menus - around the UK. It makes use of stale bread, turning it into a delightful dessert when covered in custard - another nostalgic treat.

For extra richness when making bread and butter pudding at home, use brioche or challah bread rather than regular sliced. However, the whole point of bread and butter pudding to use old bread, so if you don't have this to hand, use whatever bread you have.

For extra sweetness, add chocolate chips, dates or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Shepherd's pie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shepherd's pie is almost synonymous with growing up in the UK as this dish is a staple in many households. It uses beef mince, vegetables like carrots and peas, and potatoes.

If you have a few loose sweet potatoes to hand, combine them with the regular potato mash mixture. This will add a little variety to the flavour and a pop of colour to the final dish.

Casserole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Casserole means different things to different people but, traditionally, it's a savoury dish made up of different ingredients cooked together in a baking dish in the oven.

It's also a great 'store cupboard recipe' as you can use a mixture of different ingredients - not all of which have to be fresh. For example, if you don't have enough fresh vegetables, you can use tinned or frozen vegetables without an issue.

For a slight crunch to your dish, scatter crushed-up crisps or breadcrumbs on top of the baking dish as soon as it comes out of the oven.

French toast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French toast is a classic American breakfast dish - despite the name - and it's made by soaking slices of bread in eggs, milk, cinnamon and vanilla. The bread mixture is then fried in a pan until deliciously golden brown.

Traditional topping for French toast include maple syrup, fruit, and powdered sugar.

While it's relatively easy to make, the perfect French toast is all in your choice of bread. Thick, sweet bread like brioche or challah will be best - but sourdough is good too. These breads soak up the mixture better than standard wholemeal or white slices.

Although, whatever bread you choose you use, you should soak it in the mixture for at least 30 seconds on each side.

Toad in the Hole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sausage dish isn't so popular these days but it still brings back memories of childhood and family cooking for many people.

Toad in the hole is made up of sausages baked in Yorkshire pudding batter. It's a savoury combination perfect for a cosy evening on the sofa!

When making your toad in the hole, let the batter rest for at least half an hour if you want a puffier Yorkshire. For a flatter one, leave the batter to rest only for a few minutes.

Beef stroganoff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By origin, beef stroganoff is a dish made with strips of beef, combined with onions and mushrooms. The mixture is simmered in a creamy sauce and often served over rice - although, in the US, it's sometimes served over pasta. Rich and hearty, it's the perfect comfort food.

Much like many other simple dishes though, the key to beef stroganoff is all in the ingredients. Choose tender cuts of beef like sirloin, ribeye or tenderloin with shorter cooking times, choose fresh button mushrooms and red onions over frozen ones in this case, and be sure to add flavours with mustard, garlic, and Worchester sauce.

To make your beef stroganoff creamier, add a dollop of sour cream or even Greek yogurt. Just be sure to stir it in immediately to prevent the mixture from curdling.

Moussaka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moussaka is a traditional Greek dish made with aubergine, ground lamb or beef mince, and layered with a creamy béchamel sauce. It's hearty, rich, and for many people, linked with memories of family gatherings and restaurant meals on special occasions.

To make a great moussaka, be sure to salt the vegetables to take away the bitterness before adding them to the baking dish. Add spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to really bring out the flavour of the meat, and make sure to continually whisk the sauce to prevent lumps. It's very similar to making lasagna in this way.

You can also make a vegetarian version of moussaka with lentils.

Sausage tray bake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sausage and pepper traybake is one of the easiest and most delicious comfort food dishes - perhaps because it is so simple to make. The ingredients are in the name after all.

When prepping for your traybake, choose classic pork sausages for a traditional feel - and opt for premium ones if the budget allows for it. It can make a big difference where taste is concerned.

Gnocchi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gnocchi are small potato dumplings originating from Italy and often smothered in sauce - anything from a simple butter sauce to a rich meat and tomato mixture - when served. As small bites of rich flavour and comfort, they are an excellent choice for comfort food.

While you can buy gnocchi in packets at the supermarket and that does a very good job, you can also make these small dumplings at home using starchy potatoes (such as Russet potatoes).

Spaghetti bolognese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wouldn't be a list of delicious comfort foods without some mention of spaghetti bolognese. As a staple in many households around the country, this is a deeply nostalgic dish that brings back childhood memories for many.

Classic family recipes are everywhere online and in recipe books but it's a relatively simple one as you use ground meat, vegetables like onions and carrots, garlic, tomatoes, and herbs to create a rich and smooth sauce. Pour the sauce over spaghetti - or any pasta of your choosing.

Pasta like conchiglie is a great alternative to spaghetti. This shell-shaped pasta can hold the sauce inside the shape, creating the perfect comforting bite.

Cullen Skink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cullen skink may be a comfort food dish you've never heard of before - but it's actually one of Scotland's most famous dishes. This dish comes from Scotland and is a thick soup made with smoked haddock, potatoes, and onions. For fish lovers, it's a must-try meal.

While it's normally a go-to for colder months, there's no reason you couldn't make this dish year-round with fresh or frozen haddock. It's warm and hearty and many people associate this dish with home cooking and spending time with family.

To really bring out the flavours of the haddock, simmer the fish in a mix of milk and water. This also creates a rich base for your soup - from here, you can add your potatoes and onions.

Potato leek soup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's difficult to locate the true origin of potato and leek soup because it's found a home in the kitchens of people all around the world. So, it's perhaps one of the most popular comfort foods around - despite it being a cheaper and less indulgent option.

When making your soup, use a combination of different types of potatoes to bring out the creaminess of the vegetable. For example, russet and Yukon Gold potatoes pair excellently together.