Tired of the same old lunch? Try these delicious and nutritious sandwich filling ideas to liven up your meals

The humble sandwich is a tried and true lunchtime staple - and has been for generations. Ham and cheese, tuna and sweetcorn, prawn and mayo are all favourites for good reason, but sometimes it's nice to spice things up a bit.

Reinventing some of the more traditional fillings - like switching ham for pastrami and mayonnaise for avocado or cream cheese - is a simple way to turn your favourite sandwiches into exciting lunches.

Here, we've collated a list of ones to try - some you might recognise and some you may need a minute to get your head around. But, they are all certifiably delicious and many are packed full with nutritious ingredients to keep you full through the afternoon.

Ham and cheese with mustard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this might look like a very popular sandwich filling, ham and cheese with mustard can be spiced up in a variety of ways to make it more exciting.

For example, switch your English mustard for wholegrain, your pork ham for turkey or chicken ham slices, and your regular cheddar for something with more flavour.

Chicken Caesar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You've heard of a chicken Caesar salad - now here's the chicken Caesar salad sandwich, where the bread layers act as the crunchy breadcrumbs.

Toast your bread, add tender grilled chicken, romaine lettuce (the crispier the better), Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Add anchovies if you like.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Caprese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're big fans of turning your favourite salad into a sandwich filling - and the caprese is another one. This classic Italian salad takes fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, an a drizzle of balsamic glaze to create a nutritious and filling dish, so add the ingredients together in a sandwich to create a carbohydrate-rich alternative.

Bacon, egg and avocado

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You've heard of the BLT. This is the BEA - bacon, egg, and avocado. It makes for one of the best alternative breakfast ideas as it's rich in carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein, so it's a good start to the day, but it's not cereal or toast. It can also be made ahead of time to save you from rushing around in the mornings.

Also, your egg can be fried or boiled in this sandwich filling, avocado can be mushed or sliced, and bacon can be pork or turkey, so it's easily customisable to your preferences.

Sweet and sour chicken

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If sweet and sour chicken is your Chinese takeaway of choice, you're in luck - in just a couple of steps, you can turn this dish into a sandwich filling for your lunch.

All you need is the sweet and sour sauce, which we recommend buying pre-made for ease, along with crunchy cucumber and sesame seeds. Add lettuce for an extra crunch.

Crab and avocado

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Really want to spice up your lunchtimes? You can buy potted crab in many whole food stores and premium supermarkets. It comes as a white or brown meat and when combined with mayonnaise or avocado, it works excellently in a sandwich.

The crab meat tends to be sweeter, so it pairs excellently with the smooth avocado. Add a dash of lime and some chilli for a kick.

Chicken with walnut and grapes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hear me out on this one - chicken with walnuts and grapes can be the perfect delicious and nutritious sandwich filling. It has everything you need - carbohydrates in the bread, protein in the meat, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants in the walnuts, and vitamins in the grapes.

It's also a great blend of textures, combining softness with a little crunch.

Wasabi tuna and avocado

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, just tuna and sweetcorn with mayo just doesn't cut it - even if you're a fan of this classic combination. I recommend spicing things up and adding some healthy fats to your lunch by layering your tuna onto bread with avocado and a wisp of wasabi, for that extra kick. Add pickled ginger for a zing.

You could try this combination on thick brown, seeded bread for extra fibre or ciabatta, which is likely to hold the avocado better without getting moist.

Pineapple and ham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a fan of this controversial pizza topping, look no further than pineapple and ham for your next packed lunch.

Pineapple is sweet and pairs perfectly with the savoury ham - which can be crumbed or not, it's up to you. It's the ultimate sweet and savoury pairing.

Pastrami and Swiss cheese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a pastrami and Swiss cheese sandwich is a popular option in the States, it's not one we see in the UK very often - but it's certainly worth a try. While you'll need a side salad to get your vitamins and minerals, there's a good amount of protein in Swiss cheese to help keep you full throughout the afternoon.

For an extra kick, layer up your bread with some mustard and pickles, then add your meat and cheese.

Sliced beef and blue cheese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sliced beef and blue cheese sandwiches won't be for everyone - but if you like both of these ingredients, it's a winner. It's also a great sandwich to make with roast dinner leftovers - but perhaps not one for the office kitchen.

On top of your bread, layer the roast beef, add the blue cheese (melted or not, depending on when you're planning to eat it), and top the combination off with some caramelised onions.

The Cuban

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cuban is the name given to a sandwich that has roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on a white, baguette-like bread known as Cuban bread.

When your layers are combined, use a sandwich press, or toastie maker, or add it to a pan with some olive oil and press down with a pan lid to grill both sides of the bread. Here, you have the Cuban sandwich.

Roasted vegetables and goat's cheese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a classic sandwich combination but it's worth making time and time again to get a delicious and nutritious sandwich filling. It's also very easy to make by simply throwing roasting vegetables together - that's courgette, aubergine, peppers, and red onion - in a baking tray and putting them in the oven.

When cooked, combine the vegetables with the goat's cheese for an easy filling. If you have one, use a toastie maker or sandwich press to melt the cheese.

Sausage and peppers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After grilling your sausages (either meat or vegetarian alternatives), combine them with grilled peppers and onions. Add a tomato sauce—preferably made from scratch—and salt, pepper, and oregano.

Here, you have an Italian-inspired sandwich. Use ciabatta bread for a more authentic experience.

Chicken and mango

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might not be a typical flavour combination, but it's one I recommend for a unique sandwich filling that blends sweet with savoury in a new way. You can use any type of chicken you like - grilled, fried, or simply baked—and mango in any variation—although a chutney is easiest.

The sweetness of the mango balances the savoury of the chicken, but be sure to add some crisp lettuce for that much-needed crunch.

Sweet potato and black bean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweet potato and black bean is a hearty and filling vegetarian sandwich option. Roast the sweet potatoes and be sure to season the black beans with paprika, salt, and pepper. Combine these two ingredients with some greens like avocado and sprigs of spring onion for that smooth flavour and crunch.

Sweet potato is packed full of vitamins and minerals, while black bean is one of the better meat alternatives for protein.

Peking duck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no need to waste your Chinese takeaway or even order one in the first place. Most supermarkets sell duck breasts alongside chicken and you can make the other ingredients for a Peking duck sandwich at home.

After cooking your duck, combine it with hoisin sauce, cucumber, and chopped spring onions. Tuck these ingredients into a soft bun or wrap for a supremely savoury lunchtime bite.

Mushroom and bacon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's not much that doesn't pair well with bacon - but we've found another vegetable to add to your sandwich: mushroom. Make sure your bacon is really crispy for a super satisfying textural contrast.

Layer your sandwich bread with mustard or garlic mayonnaise before adding the grilled mushrooms and bacon.

Brie with almonds and cranberries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brie with cranberry is the ultimate winter holiday sandwich - but there's no reason why you can't have it all year round. To spice it up a bit though, I recommend adding chopped almonds to your cranberry sauce.

Not only are almonds an additional source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, but you get a crunch in the texture the traditional recipe doesn't offer.

Beetroot and hummus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beetroot is known to improve blood flow to the brain, reduce inflammation, and improve digestive health, so it makes for the perfect lunchtime meal.

Hummus, with its creamy texture and nutty taste, balances the beetroot out well and offers a good amount of protein per serving.

Combine with crushed almonds or walnuts for an extra crunch, then layer your ingredients on ciabatta or French bread.

Goat's cheese and fig jam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goat's cheese's creamy-but-savoury texture combined with sweet fig jam is an alternative cheese sandwich that'll have you looking forward to lunchtime.

Add the jam to your bread first, then rocket for another flavour kick, then goat's cheese. Toast your bread for an additional crunch.

Chicken pesto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chicken and pesto is a popular sandwich filling for a reason. The chicken offers protein, the bread is a source of carbohydrates, and the pesto is full of healthy fats that can help keep you fuller for longer.

Top your chicken and pesto with sundried tomatoes and chopped mozzarella for even more protein and other health benefits.

Peanut butter and banana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We don't necessarily condone having solely sweet foods for lunch as it can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, which can then produce a rapid comedown in energy right when the 3pm slump hits - but we'll make an exception for peanut butter and banana.

You can also avoid the spike by eating savoury foods first, such as vegetables and complex carbohydrates.

Spicy prawn and guacamole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You've heard of tuna and avocado... now get ready to spice things up with spicy prawn and guacamole. This Mexican-inspired sandwich filling is both delicious and nutritious, being a good source of healthy fats and protein, which can help you get through the day.

Pair your prawns and avocado with diced tomatoes and a splash of lime juice, then wrap it altogether in a wholemeal wrap or seeded bread for extra fibre.

Lamb and tzatziki

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have lamb left over from your roast dinner, one of the best ways to use it is to pair it with tzatziki in a sandwich. The tender slices of lamb offer a rich, savoury spin to the yoghurt-based dip, which makes sure the meat doesn't taste dry in return.

Into your mixture add cucumber and tomatoes, and use a flatbread for a Mediterranean feel, or a wrap or pita bread.

Chorizo and egg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chorizo and egg is another brunch time favourite that can be easily turned into lunchtime sandwich filling. The spiciness of the chorizo pairs perfectly with the eggs, but to make sure they stay together, add a sprinkle of cheese.

While you won't need much more flavouring, a sprinkle of salt and pepper will make sure the eggs are well seasoned.

A tortilla or other type of wrap bread will be the perfect home for this mixture.

Za'atar chicken and roasted tomato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Za'atar is made with herbs like oregano or marjoram, thyme, sumac, cumin or coriander, and sesame seeds. So, you can see why a za'atar-infused chicken would pair perfectly with roasted tomatoes in a sandwich, with enough Mediterranean flavour to make you excited about this otherwise ordinary meal.

You could also add fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil if you worry that the combination might be a little dry on its own.

Chickpea salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chickpea salad sandwich is a great way to get more protein in your diet. This vegan option uses canned chickpeas, which are also very cheap, along with vegan mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, red onion, and celery. You could also add some chopped pickles for a kick of extra flavour.

Make sure you season your mixture well with salt, pepper, and paprika, before adding the mixture to a ciabatta or brown bread roll.

Vegan 'egg' salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you crumble silken tofu, it can look a lot like scrambled egg. This makes it ideal for a vegan 'egg' salad.

Cook it with mustard, turmeric, paprika, and a pinch of salt, along with vegetables like red onion, and herbs like dill.

Serve this one up on wholegrain bread for added fibre and add some slices of lettuce for a crunch.

Smoked salmon on rye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This simple sandwich might not look very filling but trust me, it's enough to keep many people full until lunchtime. Smoked salmon on rye is a popular sandwich in Belgium, where people layer up the rye bread with cream cheese or butter, before adding the smoked salmon, along with capers, red onions, and a squeeze of lemon.

It's a refreshing combination that doesn't feel too heavy in the stomach in the afternoon but still rich in protein.

Vegetarian club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A traditional club is a triple-layer sandwich made with cooked chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

A vegetarian version of this classic sandwich involves swapping out the meat for a handful of watercress, peeled carrot, hummus, and olive oil.

You can still keep the traditional layers with granary bread.

Reuben

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Originating in New York or Omaha, Nebraska, in the early 20th century, the Reuben is a traditional sub you'll find on sandwich shop menus around the world. It's very easy to make at home too though.

This sandwich blends corned beef, sauerkraut, cheese, and mayonnaise (preferably home made but store-bought is fine too) to create a salty, tangy, and creamy flavour combination.