Jennifer Lopez perfects all-black styling - in an elegant tie-neck sweater, tapered pants and the chicest lace-up ballet flats

Jennifer Lopez offers a masterclass in timeless, elegant winter dressing, proving that the simplest of combinations make the best looks. Her all-black ensemble featured tapered black trousers, a tie-neck sweater, and the most fabulous pair of ballet flats.

With winter approaching, we're all on the hunt for the best wool jumpers; however, nothing beats those staple pieces of knitwear we can wear on repeat, and Lopez's black light-weight sweater is the perfect pick. The simplicity of this look proves that you don't have to go overboard with color or pattern to create the chicest outfits, and sticking to a monochrome really works. Plus, the key to perfecting an all-black look lies in the accessories, and her ankle-wrap ballet flats add a touch of understated elegance that elevates this entire outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The All-Black Look

Lopez wore the Dior Tied Collar Sweater, paired with black tapered trousers, and finished off with the D-Joy ballet flats, the shoe chicest choice that makes the whole look feel both elevated and relaxed too. And she completes the look with a classic Chanel style that adds a touch of luxury to this overall look.

This outfit just proves that head-to-toe black doesn't need to be dull, and choosing the right accessory can really enhance monochromatic outfits. Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Jennifer's incredibly polished look is a lesson in how to style ballet flats. The trousers are tailored to end just above the ballerina-esque tie laces, and the pearl detailing even picks up on the buttons on her sweater. Who says you have to wear heels to look like you mean business? Not us!".