Jennifer Lopez perfects all-black styling - in an elegant tie-neck sweater, tapered pants and the chicest lace-up ballet flats

Jennifer Lopez offers a masterclass in timeless, elegant winter dressing, proving that the simplest of combinations make the best looks. Her all-black ensemble featured tapered black trousers, a tie-neck sweater, and the most fabulous pair of ballet flats.

With winter approaching, we're all on the hunt for the best wool jumpers; however, nothing beats those staple pieces of knitwear we can wear on repeat, and Lopez's black light-weight sweater is the perfect pick. The simplicity of this look proves that you don't have to go overboard with color or pattern to create the chicest outfits, and sticking to a monochrome really works. Plus, the key to perfecting an all-black look lies in the accessories, and her ankle-wrap ballet flats add a touch of understated elegance that elevates this entire outfit.

Image of Jennifer Lopez October 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The All-Black Look

flat lay image of a black jumper
Belle & Bloom The Academy Turtleneck Sweater

You can't go wrong with a turtleneck sweater, and this pick looks super stylish and will keep you warm on the cooler days ahead. Style up with a maxi skirt or down with the best wide leg jeans and your favorite trainers.

Flat lay image of black trousers
Anthropology The Wanderer Mid-Rise Relaxed-Leg Pants by Pilcro

If you're looking for a laid-back pair of pants, these are the perfect find. Wear day-to-day with your favourite piece of knitwear or blouse and finish off the look with some on-trend ballet flats.

flat lay image of black ballet flats
Sam Edelman Zuri Ballet Flats

If you're looking to hop on the ballet flat trend then these should be a top contender. With a slip-on style, ballet design, and adjustable criss-cross straps these make the easiest wardrobe staple that you'll be reaching for time and time again.

Flat lay image of black ballet flats
Free People Cece Wrap Ballet Flats

These are a fabulous lookalike for the Dior wrap ballet flats, and they cost a fraction of the price. Plus these are made with a leather and textile upper so you know that they are great quality that's made to last.

flat lay image of black jumper
River Island Black Oversized Roll Neck Sweater

If you're looking for the perfect piece of knitwear then this should be a go-to choice. Team with black tailored trousers for a polished feel, or with your favorite barrel leg jeans.

Flat lay image of black tapered trousers
Rachel Zoe Slim Fit Trousers

These slim fit trousers are perfect for styling into the winter months. Pair with your favorite piece of knitwear and layer over a stylish blazer, finish off the look with some leather ballet flats and you have a winning outfit.

Lopez wore the Dior Tied Collar Sweater, paired with black tapered trousers, and finished off with the D-Joy ballet flats, the shoe chicest choice that makes the whole look feel both elevated and relaxed too. And she completes the look with a classic Chanel style that adds a touch of luxury to this overall look.

This outfit just proves that head-to-toe black doesn't need to be dull, and choosing the right accessory can really enhance monochromatic outfits. Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Jennifer's incredibly polished look is a lesson in how to style ballet flats. The trousers are tailored to end just above the ballerina-esque tie laces, and the pearl detailing even picks up on the buttons on her sweater. Who says you have to wear heels to look like you mean business? Not us!".

