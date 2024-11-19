Delicious breakfast ideas that aren't cereal or toast - and tips for making them in advance

Having easy breakfast ideas in your back pocket is a surefire way to start your day on a good note - but constantly eating the same thing might leave you feeling a little underwhelmed.

Taking cereal and toast off the menu to add a little variety, we've come up with exciting breakfast ideas that taste great and do good for the body, incorporating several of the best foods to eat in the morning.

All of these breakfasts can be prepped in advance as well, so you can meal prep at the beginning of the week and store them in the fridge for up to three days.

Breakfast ideas that aren't cereal or toast

1. Chia pudding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chia seeds are one of the top high-protein foods, meaning they have the double benefit of keeping you fuller for longer and supporting healthy muscles. They are also rich in fibre to support a functioning digestive system.

Soak your chia seeds in your choice of dairy milk or alternative overnight, then add berries and seeds for extra nutrients.

2. Egg muffins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egg muffins are one way to prep your eggs in advance for a grab-and-go breakfast. Spray a muffin tin down with some extra virgin olive oil and add one whole egg (yolk and all) into each compartment.

On the top, scatter a couple of chunks of chopped tomato and spring onion, then scatter with cheese. Bake until lightly crispy on the top.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Overnight oats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like chia seed pudding, overnight oats are an excellent breakfast option. Soak 50g of oats in your chosen dairy milk or alternative (or water) and add a natural sweetener like honey.

That's a simple base. To this, you can add banana and peanut butter for a sweet combination or carrot and cinnamon for a carrot cake-style mixture. Berries and yoghurt also make a great addition.

4. Avocado toast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avocado toast is a brunch staple - but we promised no toast. So, after mashing up your avocado with a dash of salt and a squeeze of lime, add the mixture to a slice of cucumber or on top of a large mushroom cap.

This alternative to classic avocado toast is low in calories, without saturated fats, and free of ultra-processed foods.

5. Smoothie bowl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A smoothie bowl is a great alternative breakfast idea that combines a source of complex carbohydrates - like oats - with a source of protein - such as yoghurt - with exciting and often fruit-based toppings.

One idea is a cherry chocolate bowl. Combine one frozen banana with frozen cherries, cocoa powder, almond milk, and a tablespoon of peanut butter. On top, add shavings of dark chocolate, chopped almond nuts, and coconut flakes.

6. Greek yogurt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greek yoghurt may seem like too much of a simple recipe suggestion to be filling enough for breakfast - but much like a smoothie bowl, you can add toppings to suit your cravings and increase your energy levels.

For a pick-me-up, combine your choice of Greek yoghurt with a frozen banana, brewed and chilled coffee, cocoa powder, and almond or peanut butter.

On top, add crumbed dark chocolate chunks, sliced bananas, chopped walnuts and a dusting of cinnamon.

7. Baked apples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baked apples are a perfectly lightweight breakfast option, packed with nutrients like fibre, potassium, and antioxidants.

Apples suitable for baking include: Gala, Honey Gold, Jonathan, Fuji, Cortland, Granny Smith, and Haralson.

8. Fruit salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fruit salad is a light and refreshing breakfast option - no toast or cereal in sight. For a burst of sunshine in your breakfast bowl, combine avocado with mango, pineapple, and orange. Top with parsley if you like.

Fruit salad isn't exactly very filling, so top your mixture with a source of rich protein, like cottage cheese. Then sprinkle it with chia or flax seeds for extra fibre.

9. Quinoa porridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinoa porridge is a gluten-free alternative to the oat variety. It has a richer flavour, is high in fibre and antioxidants - contributing to a healthy digestive system - and is one of the best gut-healthy foods.

To really bring out the flavour, add cinnamon and nutmeg.

10. Breakfast burrito

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A breakfast burrito is an American classic, with purported origins in New Mexico. The traditional recipe combines eggs and meat (like sausages or bacon) with other fillings.

If you're looking for a low-carbohydrate option, swap out the tortilla for a large lettuce leaf or a pre-made seaweed wrap.

11. Baked eggs with avocado

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avocado and eggs are a classic breakfast option for good reason. Eggs are rich in protein, which helps us stay fuller for longer, while avocados are rich in healthy fats, which also take longer to digest.

With this recipe, you'll stay full from breakfast through to the afternoon. It's also relatively low in calories and you can add exciting, nutritious toppings like seeds or spices to give it a kick.

12. Protein pancakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To make protein pancakes, simply combine one banana with oats, three eggs, milk, baking powder, a pinch of cinnamon, and two tablespoons of protein powder. For frying, use olive or coconut oil. For extra protein, top your pancakes with nut butter.

When choosing a protein powder, consider plant-based options like soy and pea, alongside whey. There are many benefits of protein powder for women but some have drawbacks - especially for digestion - so take a look at all the options.

13. Omelette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any egg-based dish will be a good option for breakfast. Being rich in protein, you're likely to stay fuller for longer and have fewer sweet cravings throughout the day. An omelette is one such option.

In a bowl, crack two eggs and add a dash of milk or dairy alternative. Cook up your other ingredients - like chopped onions, broccoli, tomatoes, asparagus, and spices - and then add them to one pan.

14. Tofu scramble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tofu scramble is a great plant-based scrambled eggs alternative, with all the same protein benefits. As a complete protein, tofu has all the essential amino acids the body needs.

Stir-fry your tofu with other ingredients like chopped onion, garlic, spinach, and chopped tomatoes.

15. Stuffed peppers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stuffed peppers normally make for a delicious dinner - but adding scrambled eggs, cheese, and veggies instead of beef mince to bell peppers in the oven can make for a hearty breakfast option as well.

Bake your peppers, filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage slices, chopped tomatoes, and chopped onion for 20 minutes or until crispy on top.

16. Sweet potato hash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chop up cooked sweet potato and add it to a pan with cooked onions, mushrooms, and spices. Once combined, top the combination with a fried egg.

Sweet potato is very rich in beta-carotene, a compound that converts into vitamin A in the body. It can benefit eye, skin, brain, and immune health, being rich in antioxidants.

17. Smoothie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A smoothie is another classic toast or cereal alternative and there are so many variations you can make to get enough fruit and vegetables in your diet.

Using frozen fruit will offer a good consistency. Try combining a frozen banana with mango, pineapple, almond or coconut milk, and chia seeds for a tropical blend.

18. Pancakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The great thing about pancakes is that you can make the mixture in advance and it'll keep in the fridge for a few days, so you can make it ahead of breakfast time for a quick and easy dish.

Make your pancakes vegan by blending oats and bananas with plant-based milk alternatives, like oat, almond, soy, or coconut.

19. Cottage cheese with nuts and berries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cottage cheese is a protein-rich food that makes for a great alternative to Greek yoghurt or similar.

Top your cottage cheese just as you would yoghurt, with berries, nuts, seeds, bananas, or tropical fruit variations.

20. Breakfast stir-fry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a couple of sausages and a few rashers of bacon, some mushrooms and chopped onions, and add them all to a pan. Once cooked, throw a couple of whole eggs in there (yolks and whites) and push them around the pan together, making a stir-fry.

When plating, pair your stir-fry with wholegrain toast and sauces of your choice - ketchup works best.

21. Breakfast skewers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slide chopped mushrooms, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and sausages onto a skewer - metal or wooden - and put them in the oven. It's a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast option that can be prepped in advance and stored cooked or uncooked in the fridge until you're ready to eat.

When cooked, serve with a side of hummus and tzatziki.

22. Peanut butter and banana bars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peanut butter and banana are a sweet flavour combination that's perfect for breakfast, being rich in healthy fats, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and protein.

The creaminess of the peanut butter combines with the sweetness of the banana to create a delicious flavour that can be turned into breakfast bars.

Combine two ripe bananas with peanut butter, honey, two large eggs, oats, baking powder, cinnamon, a pinch of salt, chopped nuts, and top the mixture in the baking tray with dark chocolate chunks.

23. Breakfast sushi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sushi for breakfast? Yes! To make this interesting breakfast option, take some smoked salmon and combine it with avocado, scrambled eggs, and umami seasoning in a sheet of seaweed.

It's an excellent dish that makes for a great alternative to many savoury breakfasts.

24. Almond flour muffins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Almond flour is a great alternative to classic white flour, being richer in vitamin E and other antioxidants, as well as magnesium. It's also lower on the glycemic index and has less sugar than wheat flour.

It's very similar to traditional baking flour though so you can make the muffins as you normally would.

25. Rice pudding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Homemade rice pudding is a great breakfast option - you can have it creamy, spiced, nutty, or fruity with the right toppings.

While classic rice pudding uses Arborio rice - or any short-grain alternative - and milk, you can make it vegan by swapping out the dairy milk for a plant-based option like oat, soy, pea, or almond milk.

26. Egg salad wraps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egg salad might seem like more of a lunch option but it works for breakfast too. Combine hard-boiled eggs with mayonnaise, avocado, and mustard with salt and black pepper.

You can wrap these ingredients up in a classic tortilla wrap or use a large lettuce leaf as a carbohydrate-free option.

27. Shakshuka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakshuka is an egg-based dish that originates from Ottoman North Africa. It's simple to make, just drop your eggs into the thick spicy tomato sauce and then when cooked, pair your dish with pita or crusty bread.

Traditionally, the sauce is made with tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, garlic, and onions, but you can also scatter a handful of cheese on top for extra protein.

28. Baked pears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baked pears are an easy breakfast option you can prep in advance and store in a fridge container for a couple of days before eating.

Breakfast pear combinations include walnut and brown sugar, cinnamon and honey, and almond and fig. For a sweet treat, try mascarpone and coffee.

29. Carrot cake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most healthy carrot cake recipes use oats, flaxseeds, nuts, raisins, and carrots - of course - as well as whole grains, natural sweeteners like honey, and include some nutritionally rich ingredients, while keeping the flavours of traditional carrot cake.

Instead of vanilla frosting, use Greek yoghurt. It's rich in protein and healthy fats.

30. Banana bread

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Banana bread makes for a good breakfast option as much as a sweet afternoon treat. You can keep it healthy and simple by using honey instead of sugar and extra mashed bananas or go classic with brown sugar for a deeper flavour.

Pair your banana bread with Greek yoghurt, nuts, and seeds for extra protein, fibre, and healthy fats.

31. Baked tofu with vegetables

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tofu is a plant-based alternative to eggs or meat in a breakfast recipe. For a simple dish to start the day, bake your tofu in the oven in a tray with vegetables - such as courgettes, carrots, onion, and extra sources of protein like halloumi.

Spice up the tray with plenty of seasoning. Salt, pepper, and paprika are must-haves.

32. Cooked English breakfast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have the time and energy, why not make a full English-cooked breakfast? This combination of eggs, meat, and vegetables is a classic.

However, you can make it healthier and lighter by swapping out the sausage for a vegetarian alternative or pork bacon for turkey bacon. Smoked salmon is also a good option, being rich in protein and Omega-3.