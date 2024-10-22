Can we all just agree that ballet flats are the best? Sure, trainers are super comfortable and winter boots are cosy, but there's something so undeniably chic, feminine and versatile about ballet flats.

When you look into the history of this shoe you know and love, it really is fascinating. Did you know that ballet dancers used to perform in heels until French dancer Marie Camargo popularised flat slippers in the 1700s? Then in the twentieth century, the world of fashion fell in love too.

A capsule wardrobe essential, Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana were all big ballet flat fans, and more recent devotees include Kate Moss and Katie Holmes. From forever classics like the iconic Chanel toe cap shoes to colour pop pumps and leopard ballet flats, there's a style to suit everyone. Mary Jane and mesh flats have really been enjoying a moment in the spotlight of late, but the beauty of a simple ballet flat is that a quality leather pair will only get better with age.

They allow you to really experiment with your wardrobe, providing the perfect full stop to any ensemble. Looking for some inspiration on how to style this much-loved footwear? We've found 32 examples of just how polished ballet pumps can look.

How to style ballet flats: street style looks we love

With a trench coat

When the temperature drops, a trench coat, wide-leg jeans and ballet flats make an unbeatable combination. We really would put ballet flats right up there alongside items like a little black dress and a crisp white shirt as the items every stylish wardrobe requires.

Parisian style

Does it get any better than white jeans, a black blazer, a Breton striped knit and two-tone ballet flats? Come back to us in ten years and this outfit will still look super sophisticated.

Cropped denim and a cosy cardigan

Ballet flat fans, rejoice! The always-stylish Katie Holmes is on your side. She teamed a pair of blue cropped jeans with a chunky printed cardigan and effortless pumps. The square toe shape is a refreshing alternative to rounded or almond, and in classic black they allow her knitwear to do all the talking.

Skinny jeans and a t-shirt

She might be an expert at walking a runway in heels, but Kate Moss has long been a lover of ballet flats. Denim styles might come and go (we can't keep up with whether skinny jeans are back or not?), but ballet flats are totally timeless.

Trophy jacket

For fancy events or big occasions, an embellished blazer will take a simple look to new heights. Not only will ballet flats complement a statement jacket perfectly, but you won't end the night hobbling home after hours wearing heels.

With socks

Socks and ballet flats might feel reminiscent of school days, but as this outfit proves, it's a very contemporary pairing. Much like when you're styling Birkenstock clogs, ballet flats and socks are a winning duo.

Workwear

It's rare for the Princess of Wales to deviate from her nude court shoes or heels that are perfectly coordinated with the rest of her outfit, but it was very good news for our tired toes when she stepped out in these pointed ballet pumps. We've seen her wear some of the best white trainers for engagements, but smart flats are a very sophisticated option.

With a jumpsuit

The best jumpsuits make getting ready in the morning incredibly simple. It's one easy decision, instead of spending ages in front of the mirror deciding whether that top works with those trousers. Extend that elegant simplicity to your shoes by adding a pair of ballet flats.

Leopard print jeans

If you're at all intimidated by the leopard print trend at large, and more specifically, leopard print jeans, ballet flats are the pared-back companion to tone down your spots. Choose classic black, nude hues, or a pop of red if you're feeling bold.

Denim skirt

Denim skirts are another slightly tricky trend for footwear. Ballet flats show off just a bit of ankle, and you can switch to knee-high boots when winter really sets in.

With tights

Don't make the mistake of thinking ballet flats are only for the warmer months of the year. How pretty do these printed tights look with a pair of flats? They'll work well with nude tights or thicker knitted tights too.

Sharp tailoring

Dress codes have really changed in recent years and heels are no longer required. Ballet flats are a smart alternative - nobody can argue with the fact that Jennifer Lopez looks like she means business in these wrap-strap ballet flats. The crisp white shirt and tapered trousers are just divine.

With dungarees

Is anyone else as obsessed with denim as we are? Denim shirts, jackets, skirts and jeans in all different cuts - there's normally at least one element of denim in our everyday wardrobe. Jeans and heels both work well with denim dungarees, but ballet flats are a great in-between.

With stripes

Just as timeless as stripes, buy a pair of ballet flats and they'll become one of the hardest-working components of your closet. This knitted skirt works particularly well here too.

Trouser suit

Just because a day calls for a power trouser suit, that doesn't mean you have to force your feet into high heels. A pointed pair of ballet flats feels sharper than rounded-toe styles. Labels like Prada, Saint Laurent and Manolo Blahnik all do this silhouette very well.

Floral midi dress

Florals might not be groundbreaking, but adding ballet flats might just be! Pairing trainers with your midi dresses has been a go-to look for many in the last few years, but ballet flats feel fresher.

Shades of grey

Another love letter to Chanel's ballerinas, this all-grey outfit is impossibly chic. Karl Lagerfeld debuted this design back in 1984, so what better way to celebrate this hugely popular style's 40th birthday than by treating yourself to a pair? if you have around £900 burning a hole in your back pocket, that is...

Take it to the max

Maxi dresses can pose a bit of a dilemma when deciding what shoes to wear. Heels can make your skirt fall at an awkward point above your ankle, whereas a ballet flat will peak out perfectly from beneath a flowing maxi.

With sequins

Fashion is all about mixing things up, and teaming super glam items with traditionally casual pieces works really well. A head-turning pillar box red sequin skirt with a white T-shirt and ballet flats? It's a ten from us.

Slip dress

There are a few different directions you can go in when it comes to styling a slip dress - you could opt for a chunky boot to toughen things up a bit, or stick with the delicate vibe and pair it with some ballet pumps. If mesh ballet flats have been a bit of a mystery to you so far, these might just change your mind.

Go hell for leather

It's a testament to the versatility of the ballet flat that there is no texture that they won't work with. Sequins, denim, knitwear, leather? Easy peasy. Your leather trousers and skirts will be best friends with ballerinas.

Keep it short and sweet

Whether it's denim shorts in the summer, or shorts and tights in winter, ballet flats should always be a consideration when thinking about footwear. You can find styles with arch support if you're worried about your flats feeling too... well, flat.

With leggings

Next time you're trying to leave the house in five minutes flat (no pun intended) and you've put on leggings and a coat, try switching your trainers for a pair of ballet pumps. Trust us, you'll feel that bit more polished and ready to face the day.

Statement coat

This look works on so many levels. Not only is this tonal dressing at its best, the leather accessories allow this statement coat to really sing. Sensational.

Metallics

Metallics will not pose a problem for ballet flats, so stock up on all the gold and silver you want. There are plenty of wide-fit options available on the high street so there's a style to suit all sizes, but be warned: like any shoes, they might need breaking in.

Mini dress

A mini dress will show off your favourite shoes in all their glory. Whilst nude hues will of course elongate your leg, bright ballet flats are an easy way to introduce some colour into your style. If your wardrobe is just black, grey and navy on rotation, try incorporating some red pumps like Pippa Middleton's. Perhaps you could even go one step further like Catherine's little sister and work them into an all-red outfit.

Monochrome

Lean on the classic background of ballet flats by sticking to a monochrome colour palette. Capri pants will give you that Audrey Hepburn vibe, or wear them with white jeans and a black blazer.

With occasionwear

If you want to be last on the dancefloor, ballet flats are some of the most comfortable wedding guest shoes you could possibly wish for. Opt for a style with studs or embellishment to really take things up a gear.

Double denim

If you've never done double denim before, there's nothing to be afraid of. Leather ballet flats will look ludicrously stylish with your favourite blue shirt and jeans. Be prepared for the compliments.

Dress and jeans

Wearing a dress over jeans calls for the simple silhouette of a ballet flat. Whether you opt for a print or stick to timeless black, they will adapt to any ensemble you need them to.

Tie your look together

If you choose a pop of colour for your ballet flats, tie your look together by picking up on the hue with an accessory - a scarf, a bag or a jumper tied casually around your shoulders will do the trick.

With loungewear

If joggers and trainers just feel a little too scruffy for your personal style, joggers and ballet flats will change your life. A smart coat will elevate things even further.