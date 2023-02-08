Queen Camilla's Narnia-esque cream coat and black leather boots keep the cold at bay as she visits famous London lane with poignant history

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's cream coat, black leather gloves, and matching black leather boots keep the cold at bay as she and the King visit Brick Lane. Brick Lane is at the heart of London's Bangladeshi-Sylheti community which is why it is often referred to as Banglatown.

Queen Camilla's cream coat shone in the winter sunshine as she and the King also visited the East London Mosque and Altab Ali Park.

Their visit comes ahead of the royal couple's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The King and The Queen Consort have arrived in Brick Lane pic.twitter.com/rZpvJ1ZSSaFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Queen Camilla’s outfit choices since she became Queen Consort have shown she's not afraid to recycle a look - and we've seen this particular coat before. Despite often going for more vibrant shades, Queen Camilla's cream coat was a perfectly muted contrast to the stunning saris worn by local women who greeted them on Brick Lane.

During the visit, the royal couple met with local charities, businesses, and important community figures who were involved in the anti-racism movement of the 1970s. They also attended the East London Mosque, a historical building that has been the home to three Abrahamic religions since its inception 280 years ago.

Throughout his life, King Charles has shown an interest in religions outside of his own. The King is the head of the Anglican Church and also has the title, 'Defender of the Faith.' He split opinion back in 1994 when he said he intended to be 'Defender of Fait' - which offended some strict Anglicans, but pleased more inclusive individuals and those of other faiths.

🇬🇧🤝🏻🇧🇩 King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the British Bangladeshi community in Brick Lane, London this morning. Their Majesties also met individuals who were actively involved in the anti-racism movement of the 1960s and 1970s. pic.twitter.com/9x3KiVJlimFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Making his position clear while appearing on The Sunday Hour (opens in new tab) on BBC Radio 2 in February 2015, he said, "I mind about the inclusion of other people’s faiths and their freedom to worship in this country." He explained, "and it’s always seemed to me that, while at the same time being Defender of the Faith, you can also be protector of faiths."

Perhaps one of the most poignant moments was their visit to Altab Ali Park. Altab Ali Park was renamed back in 1998 in memory of Altab Ali, a 25-year-old Bangladeshi Sylheti clothing worker who was murdered on May 4, 1978, at the park which was previously called St Mary's Gardens by St Mary's Churchyard. The unprovoked racist attack was one of many that plagued the Bangladeshi community.

According to Julie Begum, Chair of Swadhinata Trust, per Historic England (opens in new tab), "Ali became a symbol of resistance against racism and is associated with the struggle for human rights in defense of British Bangladeshis."

As well as honoring the area's history and importance in the anti-racist movement, the visit was also to celebrate its incredible local community. Ahead of the visit, The British Bangladeshi Power and Inspiration told East London Lines (opens in new tab), “We’re obviously excited, we’re overwhelmed to be hosting this royal visit to showcase the best of the British Bangladeshi community." Adding, "all the businesses are looking fantastic, ready to welcome their majesties tomorrow.”