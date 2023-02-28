Sophie Wessex wows in white shirt dress as she re-works recent go-to style in The Bahamas

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sophie Wessex’s white shirt dress wowed as she re-worked her recent go-to style in The Bahamas.

The Countess of Wessex opted for a stunning white shirt dress during her and Prince Edward’s visit to The Bahamas during their Caribbean trip.

This isn’t the first time Sophie Wessex has worn all-white - or a shirt dress - recently and it seems to be her current favorite style.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have paid an important visit to The Bahamas a year after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour. With so many engagements undertaken it’s perhaps no surprise that Sophie Wessex has pulled out all the stops wardrobe-wise, unveiling multiple stunning outfits during her time there. Just like plenty of Kate Middleton’s dresses, the Countess of Wessex’s wardrobe staples are often in vibrant shades of pink and blue.

However, Sophie Wessex wowed in a white shirt dress during her time in The Bahamas as she re-worked her go-to style of recent months to suit the warmer weather.

As revealed in a post shared by the Royal Family on social media, Sophie and her husband Prince Edward - the youngest of the late Queen’s children - joined a Governor General’s Youth Awards (GGYA) Gold Award Ceremony. Whilst this might not be a state occasion with full-length gowns and one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras, Sophie looked glamorous in an all-white look.

Featuring capped sleeves, a matching waist belt for added structure and a tunic-style neckline, Sophie Wessex’s white shirt dress was the perfect choice. The slight sheen of the material picked up beautifully in photographs from the day and she wore just one piece of noticeable jewelry - a white beaded bracelet that echoed the dress’ simple neutral tone.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This isn’t the first time in recent months and years that the Countess of Wessex has been seen wearing a lot more white and cream clothing. Sophie wore a predominantly cream look when she joined members of the immediate and extended Royal Family for Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas Carol Concert.

Here she wore a wool blend roll neck dress from Reiss with a complimentary cream coat. Meanwhile, Sophie Wessex’s Royal Variety look in 2022 was equally spectacular - and although it was silver overall, it looked as though it had a white underlay.

She’s also a fan of a white blouse and frequently opts for one for engagements and events, including Royal Ascot 2021 and the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Countess has also shown her love of shirt dresses more generally, especially in warmer weather, and wore several during her visit to the Caribbean in 2022. Whilst Sophie wore two distinct and beautiful shirt dresses during her time in the Cayman Islands with Prince Edward during their 2023 trip.

Sophie Wessex’s white shirt dress in The Bahamas was an elegant choice for warmer weather, in-keeping with her current fashion preferences. This particular visit was likely especially significant for her and Prince Edward as the GGYA is the the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award’s name.

(Image credit: Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

Sophie was understood to have been incredibly close to her late father-in-law Prince Philip. Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC (opens in new tab) Radio 5 Live in 2021, Sophie declared that his loss left a “giant sized hole” in their family.

"It's only when you would do the normal things that you would have done with them, and you suddenly realize that they are not there, that you really start to have an 'oh my goodness' moment,” she declared, holding back tears.