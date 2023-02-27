Why Kate Middleton's outfit for significant visit will likely be one of two colors

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's outfit for a significant visit will likely be one of two colors if her recent fashion choices are anything to go on.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to visit Wales on February 28, just a day before St David’s Day.

For her last few trips to Wales, Kate Middleton has chosen either a red or green outfit which reflects the Welsh flag and she could do so again.

This royal news comes as Princess Anne's secret obsession: Royal discusses 'deep and long-held interest' and it has a poignant link to her late father.

From Kate Middleton’s dresses to her increasing love for beautiful suits, the future Queen Consort really knows how to dress for an occasion. Whilst both she and the rest of the Royal Family wear blue regularly, Kate has proved she isn’t afraid to branch out color palette-wise. Just days ago Kate Middleton re-wore a pregnancy coat that featured a patriotic bold red and white houndstooth pattern as she cheered on the England Rugby Team in their match against Wales.

She’s due to return to Wales very soon and Kate Middleton’s outfit could be equally well-thought-out. If so, it’s likely to be one of two colors…

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the Court Circular (opens in new tab) the Prince and Princess of Wales will undertake engagements in Port Talbot and Llanelli on February 28. They will visit Aberavon Celtic Leisure Center and the Wales Air Ambulance and the trip falls just a day before St David’s Day, the feast day of Wales’ Patron Saint. And it’s likely Kate Middleton’s outfit for this significant day of engagements will prominently feature red or green.

Last year Prince William and Kate marked St David’s Day itself in Wales and she wowed in green at Abergavenny Market. Kate’s elegant forest-green coat was paired with a matching turtleneck, black jeans and the boots she wore to her first ever engagement with Prince William - also in Wales - in 2011.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, she stepped out in a long structured coat in a tomato red shade over the Platinum Jubilee weekend and for her first visit to the country as Princess of Wales in September she appeared in a bright scarlet coat, black pants, top and heels. In December 2020 Kate also decided to wear a vibrant crimson coat and red patterned scarf for a trip to Cardiff Castle.

Red and green feature on the Welsh flag and Kate’s decision to wear multiple outfits in Wales that incorporate these tones could be a sweet tribute. Kate Middleton’s outfit for her day of engagements so close to St David’s Day could possibly see her opt for green and red again to continue honoring Wales’ national colors.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty //Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Of course, Kate’s outfit could be another color entirely. Or if she did want to make a nod to Wales and St David’s Day, she could also potentially wear yellow. Daffodils are the national flower of Wales and last year Kate wore one on her lapel on St David’s Day. Yellow also features on the Flag of St David, so she could always choose to incorporate yellow into her outfit instead, though red or green might be more likely.

She and Prince William lived in Wales for several years after their wedding and in a statement released after they took on their new titles, their commitment to and affection for Wales was affirmed.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

“The prince and princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales,” the statement declared, before adding that, “The prince and princess look forward to celebrating Wales' proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.”