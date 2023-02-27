Kate Middleton re-wears pregnancy coat with sweet double meaning for intense engagement

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton re-wore her pregnancy coat with a sweet double meaning for an intense engagement alongside Prince William.

The Princess of Wales cheered on the English Rugby Team in their Six Nations match against Wales on February 25 wearing a statement coat.

She’d previously worn this red and white houndstooth coat when she was pregnant with Prince Louis and the choice could be significant.

Known for her own sporting prowess, Kate Middleton unveiled her rugby talent in a special video last year as she replaced Prince Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football Union. It was in this role that she was spotted cheering on the English Rugby Team at Principality Stadium in Wales on February 25 as they took on the Welsh National Team in the annual Six Nations Rugby Union championships.

Picking her outfit carefully for this important match it wasn’t one of Kate Middleton’s dresses which wowed the crowd, but an iconic statement coat that had not one but two special meanings behind it. Kate Middleton re-wore a red and white houndstooth pattern coat with bright red military-style buttons.

She paired it with a black turtleneck, black tights and boots, though whether or not she had opted for a dress or top and skirt combination wasn’t totally clear. Instead, Kate’s coat did all the talking as she watched the intense match and met members of the England Rugby squad.

This isn’t the first time the future Queen Consort’s vibrant outerwear has caught fans’ attention. She previously wore this Catherine Walker design when she was pregnant with her and Prince William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, who is now four and is fourth in the royal line of successions. Back in January 2018 the Princess of Wales opted for this houndstooth coat during a royal visit to Sweden.

She was six months pregnant with Prince Louis at the time and paired the coat with a blackberry-toned bag and chocolate-brown gloves and heels. Her decision to re-wear this pregnancy coat to the England vs Wales game on Wales’ home ground could be seen as very significant in several ways.

Not only are red and white the national colors of the England Rugby team but given she was pregnant with him when she first debuted this coat, Kate Middleton could have been making a sweet nod to Prince Louis. Earlier this year the Princess of Wales discussed her son’s passion for the sport during a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team.

As per The Mirror (opens in new tab), she explained, “We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby.”

Prince Louis has yet to be taken to watch an international rugby match by his parents but given Kate’s recent comments perhaps this is something fans can look forward to going forwards. Meanwhile, before the match Kate and Prince William’s “slightly competitive” side came out when the future King - who is Patron of Welsh Rugby - discussed them supporting different sides.

A sneak peek behind the scenes with the Wales and England teams yesterday! Golwg sydyn tu ôl i’r llenni gyda thimau Cymru a Lloegr ddoe! pic.twitter.com/X1S3HnbJ4TFebruary 26, 2023 See more

The future King is Welsh Rugby patron and he reportedly declared, “It’s going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won’t speak to me. It will be a tense evening."

Ultimately, England achieved a 20 - 10 victory over Wales on their home ground and Kate Middleton re-wearing her houndstooth coat was the perfect patriotic touch with its cute connection to Prince Louis.