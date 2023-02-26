Princess Diana's favorite designer set to make Queen Consort Camilla's coronation gown

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Consort Camilla has reportedly picked Diana’s favorite designer to create her gown for the King's Coronation on May 6.

Camilla has become good friends with Bruce Oldfield over the years and he has dressed her for some huge events.

According to The Sun, Bruce Oldfield is secretly working for Camilla after they became ‘firm friends’.

While Bruce is keeping the details under wraps, an insider told the publication, “Camilla has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice.

“Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)



Camilla will wear the gown when stands alongside King Charles in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Bruce’s previous work includes some iconic outfits worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s - including a particularly striking power suit.

He first met the late princess through charity Barnado's where she was president from 1984 to 1996, and a friendship grew.

Prince William and Harry’s mother famously wore a Bruce Oldfield black velvet evening gown for an official portrait by Lord Snowdon, and at the first night gala opening of Les Miserables at the Barbican center in 1985.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress has since been auctioned off for charity, going for around $59,000 (£50,000).

Opening up about styling Diana, Bruce previously said: “When I look back, it was relentless for her. We did dress her up like she was going to a wedding every day.”

Since the 80s, the designer has gone on to make dresses for stars such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

He has also become a close friend of Camilla and dressed her in a beautiful outfit for the State Opening of Parliament in 2015, as well as the James Bond premiere of No Time To Die two years ago.

He was awarded an OBE in 1990, and previously said, “I gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence.”

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This comes after it was revealed Camilla wore a crown brooch costing a huge $39,000 (£33,000) at a recent event.

The Queen Consort recently hosted a reception for well-known authors at Clarence House for 'Camilla’s Reading Room' which is now a charity.

According to Steven Stone, the crown brooch has been valued at an incredible $39K (£33K), with Diamond expert Maxwell Stone telling the Daily Express about the piece.

He said, "The silver brooch features a band studded with sapphire, ruby, and emerald.

"The Tudor crown is particularly symbolic as it stylizes King Charles III's cypher."