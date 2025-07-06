King Charles just gave Kate Middleton a very special new power

Beginning in 2026, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be able to grant Royal Warrants – the royal seal of approval given to select goods, services, and brands that reflect their quality.

It was confirmed on June 30 that the Prince and Princess of Wales were granted this major new honour, in what many will no doubt herald as a sign of his trust in his son and daughter-in-law, especially as it will make Kate the first Princess of Wales to have this power in 115 years.

Only the monarch decides who may grant Royal Warrants, and when bestowed with this power, they become known as the Grantors.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary of Teck, the grandmother to Queen Elizabeth II, was the last person to grant a royal warrant when holding the title of Princess of Wales in 1910. Princess Diana, the last person to officially hold the title before Catherine, never granted any royal warrants.

A spokesman for the palace confirmed that the Prince and Princess will issue their first Royal Warrants next year, with William’s private secretary sharing, "Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity, and skills through the granting of Warrants."

It is no doubt a welcome move for many British brands, who already see a massive uplift in popularity and sales when worn by the Princess of Wales.

Ever since her and William's engagement interview in 2010, when her Issa blue wrap dress became an instant hit and sold out instantly, the media has dubbed the positive impact on brands ‘The Kate Effect'.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brands that might see a boost from a Princess of Wales appointed warrant could include some of her favourite jewellery brands, including Monica Vinader, with the Princess wearing plenty of their earrings over the years.

Then, of course, there are some staple British designers who are something of a go-to for the Princess, including Catherine Walker, Jenny Packham, and Alexander McQueen (who famously designed her wedding dress and the dress she wore to the Coronation of King Charles, plus plenty of the sharp suits she started wearing).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal warrant is initially granted for up to five years to a named individual at a company, known as the Grantee, and there are currently over 800 warrants issued.

All warrants are reviewed by the Royal Household Warrants Committee in the year before they are due to expire and it is not uncommon for warrants to not be regranted.

In December 2024, chocolate maker Cadbury found itself dropped from the list of royal warrants for the first time in 170 years, and in 2000, Harrods famously lost their warrant, which came at a time of turmoil between Prince Philip and Harrods’s owner at the time, Mohamed Al Fayed.