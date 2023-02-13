How King Charles and Camilla are incorporating an element of their wedding day into the coronation

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hugo Burnand, who photographed the couple's official wedding portraits in 2005, has been invited back to capture the historic crowning of Charles and Camilla at Westminster Abbey in May.

King Charles III's coronation will include a special nod to his wedding to Queen Camilla, according to a royal insider.

His Majesty will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, in what’s expected to be a ‘scaled back’ ceremony that reflects the values of contemporary Britain. A number of celebrations will take place across the UK to mark the historic occasion, with street parties, community events, and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle all planned to honor the 74-year-old’s ascension to the throne.

It has now been revealed that Hugo Burnand, a longtime royal photographer, has been hired to take the official portraits of Charles and Camilla at the coronation.

According to the Times (opens in new tab), the 59-year-old has received the ‘call-up’ to perform the ‘crucial’ role of capturing the momentous day, after already impressing the Royal Family with his previous creations.

Burnand famously took the official portraits of Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005, as well as those of Prince William and Kate Middleton shortly after they tied the knot in 2011. At both events, Burnand was helped by his stepmother and fellow photographer, Ursy.

Reflecting on the experiences in 2015, the talented cameraman told Tatler (opens in new tab): "I was extremely lucky to have previously photographed the wedding of the Prince of Wales to Camilla Parker Bowles, which led to a natural and gentle process of meetings and discussions about how and who might take the pictures for Prince William and Catherine, and a slow realization that it was 'me' who was going to do the job."

King Charles III's crowning comes over 70 years after the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place in 1953 in a lavish ceremony attended by over 8,000 guests. Her Majesty's official coronation portraits were taken by British society photographer, Sir Cecil Beaton, and were considered to be distinctly different from the more static ones of her predecessors. It remains unknown exactly how Burnand's photos will turn out, but it's widely believed they will have a profound impact on the public's perception of the monarchy.

"His portraits of the King and Queen Consort in full splendor will be a big statement and crucial in setting the tone for the new reign," royal biographer, Hugh Vickers, told the Times.