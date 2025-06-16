King Charles’s Trooping the Colour choice hints tradition might not be seen again until Prince William reigns

Trooping the Colour is steeped in tradition, but His Majesty made an interesting choice this year, which could suggest one custom is coming to an end - for now, at least. The parade is held in June to celebrate the monarch’s official birthday and King Charles did so many of the things we’ve come to expect.

He took the salute of the regiment whose colours were being trooped, he travelled back to Buckingham Palace waving to the crowds, and watched the fly-past on the balcony with his family. However, unlike the first Trooping the Colour parade of his reign in 2023, King Charles didn’t ride on horseback at the head of the soldiers.

Instead, His Majesty rode with Queen Camilla in a carriage like they did last year (minus the roof that was required in rainy 2024). This makes complete sense in so many ways, though it could also suggest that this tradition won’t be seen again for many years.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Lai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The King is still undergoing cancer treatment, and so it might well be more comfortable and simpler for him to travel via carriage rather than riding. According to The Times, the monarch isn’t expected to ride in the parade again, going forwards.

Although he’s an accomplished equestrian, so was the late Queen Elizabeth, and she last rode at Trooping the Colour in 1986 before her horse Burmese retired. At the time, she was 60 and King Charles will be turning 77 on 14th November.

When he rode on horseback at the 2023 parade, this marked the first time a British monarch had done so for almost 40 years. It was also the first Trooping the Colour of his reign, making it extra momentous.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Now he’s done it once, making history, the King’s decision to travel by carriage again this year could indeed indicate that his parade riding days are behind him. If so, we won’t get to see a British monarch riding on horseback at Trooping the Colour for potentially decades.

The next time would be whenever Prince William ascends the throne. A source close to the future King claimed to The Times that he "really enjoys it" and will continue to ride.

Given that both his father and grandmother rode at Trooping the Colour at least once in their respective reigns, I would be surprised if Prince William doesn’t do so when he’s monarch - especially if he likes it so much.

Whether or not the tradition will be upheld after him depends on Prince George’s preference and prowess with equestrianism.

(Image credit: Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

All three of the Wales children are said to have taken to the saddle by now, with The Times reporting in 2021 that they had become "avid riders".

They were allegedly "practising their skills" at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they spent much of the lockdown. The Prince of Wales was said to be "thrilled" that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis had taken up his much-loved hobby.

In contrast, it’s been claimed that the Princess of Wales is allergic to horses. Despite these reports, in 2012 Paralympic medallist Lee Pearson revealed, as per The Telegraph, that she said she was learning to ride.

"Kate said she's learning to ride so I offered to give her some lessons. She held my medals and said how heavy they were, and asked if me if I'd been riding all my life," he disclosed.