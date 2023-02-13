King Charles's transformation of Sandringham underway as monarch recreates 'special' childhood site

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles III's transformation of Sandringham has commenced, as the monarch recreates his 'special' childhood place with a grandiose redevelopment plan.

King Charles III's transformation of Sandringham is underway, marking the monarch's first changes to the Norfolk estate since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

His Majesty has approved the installation of an eco-friendly attraction to Sandringham's outdoor grounds that will likely remind him of a 'special' childhood memory.

In other royal news, King Charles’ Coronation emblem has been unveiled, and it’s full of personal touches which capture his vision for the monarchy.



Work at Sandringham to overhaul the royal residence's outside grounds has commenced, it has been confirmed.

His Majesty has greenlit plans for a topiary garden to be created at the building's West Lawn, making his first mark on the Norfolk estate since the Queen's death last September.

The Palace announced plans for the exciting redesign last month, explaining that the "current expanse of lawn" has been "affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall" of recent years. The installation of a new topiary garden will allow for the planting of more "robust" and "hardy" species that will be "better able" to withstand the changing weather patterns.

(Image credit: Getty)

A gravel path will also be added, to allow visitors of Sandringham to explore the biodiverse gardens more easily. It's expected that the renovation will be open for the public to enjoy by mid-May, shortly after the King's coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey.

A post shared by Sandringham (@sandringham1870) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Best known as the Royal Family's Christmas retreat since 1988, Sandringham has long held a fond place in King Charles III's heart. Speaking to the Telegraph (opens in new tab) in 2019, His Majesty explained how his early experiences of the stunning estate had "a profound influence" on him in later life.

"There was the most wonderful topiary garden Queen Alexandra, my great-great grandmother, had established at the old dairy building," he revealed. "I can still remember being taken as a child, being wheeled in my pram even, and it was so special, these clipped animal shapes, peacocks, birds. I’ve never forgotten it. I would say it had a profound influence on me."

Currently, there are formal gardens at Sandringham but a topiary has not existed on the property for quite some time.

Topsoil and turf are now being stripped from the lawns, with plans for over 5,000 yew tree hedging plants to be planted and ultimately topiarised.

Around 4,000 herbs and bulbs, including echinacea and lavender, will also be grown in the new garden.