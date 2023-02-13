King Charles's transformation of Sandringham underway as monarch recreates 'special' childhood site

A new eco-friendly garden with a touching link to King Charles III's childhood is currently being installed at Sandringham Estate

published

King Charles III's transformation of Sandringham has commenced, as the monarch recreates his 'special' childhood place with a grandiose redevelopment plan. 

Work at Sandringham to overhaul the royal residence's outside grounds has commenced, it has been confirmed. 

His Majesty has greenlit plans for a topiary garden to be created at the building's West Lawn, making his first mark on the Norfolk estate since the Queen's death last September. 

The Palace announced plans for the exciting redesign last month, explaining that the "current expanse of lawn" has been "affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall" of recent years. The installation of a new topiary garden will allow for the planting of more "robust" and "hardy" species that will be "better able" to withstand the changing weather patterns. 

Sandringham

A gravel path will also be added, to allow visitors of Sandringham to explore the biodiverse gardens more easily. It's expected that the renovation will be open for the public to enjoy by mid-May, shortly after the King's coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey. 

Best known as the Royal Family's Christmas retreat since 1988, Sandringham has long held a fond place in King Charles III's heart. Speaking to the Telegraph (opens in new tab) in 2019, His Majesty explained how his early experiences of the stunning estate had "a profound influence" on him in later life. 

"There was the most wonderful topiary garden Queen Alexandra, my great-great grandmother, had established at the old dairy building," he revealed. "I can still remember being taken as a child, being wheeled in my pram even, and it was so special, these clipped animal shapes, peacocks, birds. I’ve never forgotten it. I would say it had a profound influence on me." 

Currently, there are formal gardens at Sandringham but a topiary has not existed on the property for quite some time. 

Topsoil and turf are now being stripped from the lawns, with plans for over 5,000 yew tree hedging plants to be planted and ultimately topiarised. 

Around 4,000 herbs and bulbs, including echinacea and lavender, will also be grown in the new garden. 

