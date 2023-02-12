King Charles’ Coronation emblem has been unveiled, and it’s full of personal touches which capture his vision for the monarchy

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Buckingham Palace unveiled the official emblem for King Charles’ coronation this weekend. The emblem, which will be used at all official celebrations throughout the coronation in May, reflects Charles’ vision for the monarchy. Truly ushering in a new era after the death of Elizabeth II, Charles’ emblem combines personal touches like references to the flora and fauna of Great Britain, and a nod to Charles’ lifelong passion for innovation in technology.

The official emblem of King Charles’ Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace

Designed by a former Apple official and with nods to Charles’ passion for environmentalism, the emblem ushers in a whole new era for the monarchy

Buckingham Palace has shared the official emblem of the coronation for King Charles III and the Queen Consort, due to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The emblem, which has been designed by Apple’s Sir Jony Ive, is packed full of poignant touches which represent values and the vision of King Charles for his reign.

In the release, the Palace officials explain how the design “pays tribute to The King’s love of the natural world, unifying the flora of the four nations of the United Kingdom; the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.”

In the visually impressive emblem, the flowers come together to form “the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which His Majesty The King will be crowned.”

As for the choice of colours, the emblem “has been designed using the red, white and blue of the union flag.”

While Charles’ love for environmentalism has been a lifelong passion – one which he clearly passed on to Prince William, who has established the Earthshot Prize to fund projects promoting sustainability – there’s another sign that this emblem represents Charles’ personal interests.

They enlisted the help of “internationally acclaimed designer Sir Jony Ive KBE and his creative collective, LoveFrom” to create something that “symbolises and celebrates the historic beginning of the new reign.”

By using Sir Jony Ive, the former Chief Design Officer at Apple, Charles could be sending a message that his era will be forward thinking. Whereas the late Queen Elizabeth was all about tradition, Charles has been known to have an interest in new technology and modernity.

The emblem will be used throughout the official coronation plans, which includes multiple days of celebrations, where Brits are being encourage to partake in street parties and commit some time to giving back.

The emblem will also be seen throughout shop windows, on flags and even in the Coronation service itself.

The designer said about the emblem, “It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work. The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.”

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”