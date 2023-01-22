Buckingham Palace confirm new details for King Charles' Coronation: what to expect from the weekend's events

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Buckingham Palace has revealed the new, official schedule of events which will take place over the coronation weekend from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8. The spectacular affair will include touches of modernity, such as drone displays, but, on the whole, the palace has promised “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry.”

Buckingham Palace have revealed the full plans for King Charles’ coronation later this year

In a special move, the plans include a day where people are encouraged to volunteer, to help create a “lasting legacy” for the King

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023,” the Palace said in a statement today.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth,” the Palace said today. “Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023.”

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Saturday, May 6 – the Coronation

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The historic ceremony will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the palace’s statement confirmed.

Charles and Camilla will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as the King’s procession.

After the service, there will then be another, larger ceremonial procession, known as the coronation procession. This second procession will see the King and Queen Consort joined by other members of the Royal Family, culminating in the iconic balcony appearance – the first of Charles’ reign.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It’s not yet known which members will join the King and Queen Consort on the balcony, with many curious to know if Prince Harry will be there.

Charles has been vocal about streamlining the monarchy, so his procession could be smaller in scale than the Queen’s. At the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, Her Majesty appeared alongside multiple members of her family as well as the six maids of honor who flanked her during the service.

Sunday, May 7

On May 7, a special concert will take place at Windsor Castle. The Palace said this “will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.”

(Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It will also include an appearance by the Coronation Choir, which will be created from the nation’s community choirs, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

“The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations,” the Palace said.

People will be encouraged to join their friends and neighbors and take part in the Coronation Big Lunch on this day, too.

Monday, May 8

On May 8, Brits will be given the day off to continue the celebrations.

The Palace has announced something called The Big Help Out for this bank holiday, which it says will encourage people to try volunteering and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.

“The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend," said the Palace.