Buckingham Palace confirm new details for King Charles' Coronation: what to expect from the weekend's events
The three-day event will include musical performances, street parties, illuminations and what is sure to be an iconic appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Buckingham Palace has revealed the new, official schedule of events which will take place over the coronation weekend from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8. The spectacular affair will include touches of modernity, such as drone displays, but, on the whole, the palace has promised “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry.”
Buckingham Palace have revealed the full plans for King Charles' coronation later this year
In a special move, the plans include a day where people are encouraged to volunteer, to help create a "lasting legacy" for the King
- In other royal news, Princess Anne's 'complicated love quadrangle' with Camilla, Charles, and Andrew Parker Bowles unveiled
“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023,” the Palace said in a statement today.
“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth,” the Palace said today. “Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023.”
Saturday, May 6 – the Coronation
The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The historic ceremony will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the palace’s statement confirmed.
Charles and Camilla will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as the King’s procession.
After the service, there will then be another, larger ceremonial procession, known as the coronation procession. This second procession will see the King and Queen Consort joined by other members of the Royal Family, culminating in the iconic balcony appearance – the first of Charles’ reign.
It’s not yet known which members will join the King and Queen Consort on the balcony, with many curious to know if Prince Harry will be there.
Charles has been vocal about streamlining the monarchy, so his procession could be smaller in scale than the Queen’s. At the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, Her Majesty appeared alongside multiple members of her family as well as the six maids of honor who flanked her during the service.
Sunday, May 7
On May 7, a special concert will take place at Windsor Castle. The Palace said this “will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.”
It will also include an appearance by the Coronation Choir, which will be created from the nation’s community choirs, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.
“The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations,” the Palace said.
People will be encouraged to join their friends and neighbors and take part in the Coronation Big Lunch on this day, too.
Monday, May 8
On May 8, Brits will be given the day off to continue the celebrations.
The Palace has announced something called The Big Help Out for this bank holiday, which it says will encourage people to try volunteering and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.
“The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend," said the Palace.
