The sign Prince Harry could reject King Charles' coronation invitation

Prince Harry has hinted that he may be preparing to reject an invitation to King Charles' coronation, saying the 'ball is in their court' when it comes to reconciling with his family.

With King Charles III's coronation set to take place on May 6th, Prince Harry has responded to questions over whether he will be in attendance.

It is unknown if Prince Harry has been invited to the momentous event, however he seemingly hinted that he may be prepared to reject an invitation during a tell-all chat with journalist Tom Bradby.

Alongside claims that Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir contains allegations of a physical altercation with Prince William and details of a plea from King Charles to the brothers about his final years, Prince Harry has seemingly hinted that his attendance at his father's coronation rides on an olive branch from his family.

In a snippet from ITV's exclusive chat between Prince Harry and Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex is asked if he will be attending King Charles' coronation this year, despite ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the royals.

In the clip, Tom asks, "If you are invited to the coronation will you come?"

While it is unknown if Prince Harry has been asked to attend his father's coronation, he replies, "There’s a lot that can happen between now and then."

"The door is always open." Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.

Continuing, Harry adds, "The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it."

However, Prince Harry has also claimed that his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles, have not been willing to repair their fractured relationships.

"They feel it's better to keep us, somehow, as the villains," he also says in the Tom Bradby interview, adding, "They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

Admitting that he "wants a family, not an institution", Prince Harry also revealed that he hopes to have his father and brother in his life again, saying, "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."