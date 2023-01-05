King Charles’ heartbreaking plea to Prince William and Harry about ‘final years’ after Prince Philip’s funeral

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been claimed that in his upcoming memoir, Spare, Prince Harry alleged that King Charles made a heartbreaking plea to his sons about his "final years".

His Majesty is said to have urged his sons to put their differences aside in his “final years”.

A source has claimed to have seen a leaked passage from Prince Harry’s memoir and suggests he's alleged that King Charles made a plea after Prince Philip's funeral.

For many months now Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has been surrounded by speculation as fans anticipate what could lie in store when it’s released on January 10. This publication date comes just a day after Kate Middleton’s birthday and it’s been claimed that Prince Harry’s book could target Prince William and Kate most. Ahead of the release, The Guardian (opens in new tab) has claimed to have obtained a copy of Spare "amid stringent pre-launch security" surrounding it.

No official copies have been released yet and so it's not currently clear exactly how accurate the reports are. Though it's been alleged that Prince Harry claims in the book that King Charles made a heartbreaking plea to his sons about his “final years” after Prince Philip’s funeral.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the publication, Prince Harry’s memoir has alleged that a conversation took place after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. This difficult time saw the Duke of Sussex fly back to the UK from his and Meghan Markle’s Santa Barbara Mansion to join the Royal Family in mourning.

It was his first trip back since Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior royals and also since their shocking Oprah Winfrey interview aired. Prince Harry has reportedly alleged that after the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle there was a meeting between him, King Charles, and Prince William.

Prince Harry is said to have claimed in the book that the King apparently stood between his sons “looking up at our flushed faces”.

“Please, boys,” he alleged his father said. “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

King Charles’ reported plea to his sons is heart-wrenching and suggests it would bring him huge joy to see Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship heal and grow close once again. The bond between the brothers has been under intense scrutiny for some time, with Prince Harry describing them as being on “different paths”.

He later told Oprah Winfrey that their relationship was one of “space” at that time and expressed his belief that both his father and his brother were “trapped” in the institution. Though Prince Harry also said that “time heals all things, hopefully” in the same shocking special.

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Since then they have only reunited in person a handful of times, most recently at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Sussexes didn’t celebrate Christmas with the Wales family, King and Queen Consort in 2022. And the next major royal occasion coming up is King Charles’ coronation day which falls on their son Archie’s birthday in May.

In December 2021 The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reported that Prince Harry and Meghan will receive an invite, with a source claiming, “All members of the family will be welcome”. Many fans will likely be hoping that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do attend the King's coronation alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, perhaps giving a sense of the brotherly unity that His Majesty is alleged to have urged for.