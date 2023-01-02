Prince Harry to target William and Kate most in new book as new details leak – and King Charles gets off lightly
New details suggest that the fractured relationship between the brothers won’t be helped by Harry’s book
Prince Harry’s impending book, Spare, is expected to go easier on his father than many initially expected. A source who is believed to have been close to the book’s publication has revealed that King Charles is spared the brunt of Harry’s ire and criticism, but it isn’t great news for Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
- New details about Prince Harry’s forthcoming book suggest that, contrary to initial fears, King Charles comes out better than expected
- However, Prince William and Kate Middleton are subjected to “tough” criticism
A book about a Brit named Harry hasn’t been this hotly anticipated since the final Harry Potter novel, but we’re now just over a week away from the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.
The book, out on January 10, has been described as “raw, unflinching honesty” and “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
A source close to the book has revealed what readers can expect from the explosive tell-all – including which members of the Royal Family receive the harshest critiques.
The unnamed source told The Times, “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare.”
Giving more specifics, the source adds that, despite many thinking Charles and Camilla would come off the worst, “Charles comes out of it better than I had expected.” Instead, the memoir will be “tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.”
“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”
The fight has already been alluded to, with Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries touching on the blow-up between the brothers.
In the documentary, Harry claimed William “screamed and shouted” at him during crisis talks as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking to first leave life as working royals.
To promote his upcoming book, it’s been confirmed Harry will give one major television interview to broadcasters on each side of the Atlantic – despite his repeated attacks on the media. In the UK, Tom Bradby, who presents the ITV News at Ten and has known Harry for more than two decades, will interview the Duke.
The interview is understood to have already been recorded in California, and while its broadcast date is not yet confirmed, it is rumored to be aired on January 8, two days before the book hits the shelves.
In the US, Harry will sit down with Anderson Cooper for CBS News' 60 Minutes programme.
Harry’s book is just one more project in the next step for Harry and Meghan – which is far from finished. Alongside further projects for Netflix, the $20 million deal the pair signed understood to be for four books in total.
The next publications expected from the pair are currently thought to be a wellness-focused book by Meghan, a book about leadership and philanthropy, and potentially Meghan’s own memoir, too.
