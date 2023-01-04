King Charles and Camilla's Christmas trip to the pub involved a hilarious waiter blunder

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's Christmas trip to the pub involved a funny slip-up from a waiter.

King Charles and Camilla were reportedly spotted at a pub in London's Mayfair enjoying a festive get together.

Before heading up to Sandringham for their royal Christmas celebrations, the King and Queen Consort enjoyed a pub trip where a member of staff accidentally bumped into Charles.

Before travelling to Norfolk for the Royal Family's traditional festive get-together and his first Christmas as monarch, King Charles enjoyed a visit to a Mayfair pub with his wife and newly-appointed Queen Consort, Camilla.

During the jolly night out, it's been reported that a waiter suffered an awkward mishap with the King, but Charles had a great reaction.

A friend of His Majesty is said to have told the Mail Online about how the King found it rather amusing when a member of pub staff bumped into him with a tray of canapés.

The publication says the royal source said, "The King and Queen attended a party at the pub and the man had to carry up a big tray of appetisers from the kitchen.

"He opened the door to the room using his back, so he could keep both hands on the heavy tray. Then he bumped into someone."

The King's friend also recalled how the waiter didn't correctly address Charles when he apologised, quickly saying, "Sorry, King!"

Luckily, King Charles saw the funny side of the mistake.

"He was later told by his boss that the King found it really funny and it was the first time he’d been called 'King'," the Mail reported.

This comes after it was reported that Queen Camilla danced the night away at the Abba Voyage hologram concert in East London for a secret night out with her grandkids before Christmas.

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla was seen "bopping down the aisles" to classic Abba hits and even managed to go unnoticed by royal fans.

Queen Camilla is a proud grandmother to five grandchildren, given to her by her children Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, who she parented with her ex husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, prior to her marriage to King Charles.

She has granddaughters Lola Parker Bowles and Eliza Lopes, as well as twin grandsons Louis and Gus Lopes and a third grandson, Freddy Parker Bowles.