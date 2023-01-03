Queen Camilla's secret night out boogying to Abba with her grandkids sounds incredible

Queen Camilla's secret night out ahead of Christmas sounds like so much fun

Queen Camilla's secret night out
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Queen Camilla's secret night out ahead of Christmas sounds like any Abba fan's dream come true. 

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla was seen "bopping down the aisles" to the likes of Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! at the Abba Arena in East London's Stratford as she enjoyed an evening at the Abba Voyage hologram concert. 

Camilla, who is known to be a keen Abba fan, was reportedly joined by her five grandchildren for the pre-Christmas night out and is said to have managed to avoid a rush of royal fans as she danced the night away. 

Queen Camilla's secret night out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Abba Voyage show allows fans to experience the magic of an Abba concert as though they are performing straight from their 1970s heyday thanks to the genius holographic technology used in the custom-built arena for their virtual London residency. 

Queen Camilla is a proud grandmother to five grandchildren, given to her by her children Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, who she parented with her ex husband, Andrew Parker Bowles prior to her marriage to King Charles. 

Queen Camilla's secret night out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She has granddaughters Lola Parker Bowles and Eliza Lopes, as well as twin grandsons Louis and Gus Lopes and also Freddy Parker Bowles.

Of course, Camilla is also step-grandmother to King Charles five grandkids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, although they won't have been in attendance at Camilla's Abba outing. 

Royal expert Rebecca English pointed out how Camilla's concert appearance highlights that King Charles and the Queen Consort are leading a more relaxed monarchy, with the "Carolean era" making it "more modern than ever before". 

Camilla previously opened up about how her grandkids keep her with the times, admitting they teach her about all things tech. 

"What's so lovely about being a grandmother, they teach you things and hopefully they learn a few things from us! Especially in this generation of social media - which I'm not very good at - my grandchildren are very good at teaching me how to do it," she said during a visit to Cornwall last year. 

Latest