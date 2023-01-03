Queen Camilla's secret night out boogying to Abba with her grandkids sounds incredible

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's secret night out ahead of Christmas sounds like any Abba fan's dream come true.

Queen Camilla reportedly boogied the night away at London's Abba Voyage show as part of a special night out before Christmas.

The newly-appointed Queen Consort is said to have attended the epic Abba experience with her grandchildren and managed to go unnoticed as she danced in the crowds.

In other royal news, Camilla's first public appearance of the year included a special nod to Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla was seen "bopping down the aisles" to the likes of Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! at the Abba Arena in East London's Stratford as she enjoyed an evening at the Abba Voyage hologram concert.

Camilla, who is known to be a keen Abba fan, was reportedly joined by her five grandchildren for the pre-Christmas night out and is said to have managed to avoid a rush of royal fans as she danced the night away.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Abba Voyage show allows fans to experience the magic of an Abba concert as though they are performing straight from their 1970s heyday thanks to the genius holographic technology used in the custom-built arena for their virtual London residency.

Queen Camilla is a proud grandmother to five grandchildren, given to her by her children Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, who she parented with her ex husband, Andrew Parker Bowles prior to her marriage to King Charles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She has granddaughters Lola Parker Bowles and Eliza Lopes, as well as twin grandsons Louis and Gus Lopes and also Freddy Parker Bowles.

Of course, Camilla is also step-grandmother to King Charles five grandkids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, although they won't have been in attendance at Camilla's Abba outing.

Royal expert Rebecca English pointed out how Camilla's concert appearance highlights that King Charles and the Queen Consort are leading a more relaxed monarchy, with the "Carolean era" making it "more modern than ever before".

Camilla previously opened up about how her grandkids keep her with the times, admitting they teach her about all things tech.

"What's so lovely about being a grandmother, they teach you things and hopefully they learn a few things from us! Especially in this generation of social media - which I'm not very good at - my grandchildren are very good at teaching me how to do it," she said during a visit to Cornwall last year.