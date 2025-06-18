Prince William revealed he and Kate Middleton have something 'tricky' on their bucket list - but we totally can see them doing it

It's hard to imagine there are many things that the Prince and Princess of Wales haven't been able to achieve, from traveling all over the world on their iconic royal tours to hosting important charity galas with A-list celebrities.

Which is why it's nice to be reminded that, deep down, the royals are just like us. Whether it's Prince William's relatable parenting nightmare or the Princess of Wales sharing she was once a "terrible" waitress, there's plenty that people can relate to with the royals - including wanting to get hold of a ticket to one of the most iconic festivals.

Each year, Glastonbury tickets sell out in minutes, leaving frustrated Brits (and music lovers from elsewhere) desperate for a ticket. And it turns out William is also keen to go - but his problem isn't getting hold of a ticket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 back in 2017, William revealed, "I’ve talked about going to Glastonbury before because I do love my music and Catherine as well," he said before adding that, unfortunately, "it’s kind of best to keep away from that" for security purposes.

That being said, we do know that Kate has made a rogue incognito appearance at a music festival before.

And that's not all, he revealed that they had managed to sneak under the radar to see one of their favorite bands, Coldplay, live at Wembley, which William said was "amazing."

The pair hinted that they possibly have a sneaky workaround to get into events like the Coldplay gig unnoticed. The interviewer asked William if they'd ever considered wearing a "comedy beard and a hat" to sneak into crowds, to which William replied, "It has crossed our minds - and who's to say we haven't done that already?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'd love to see William and Kate in the Glastonbury crowd. And, if they do make it to the festival, they may bump into an unexpected relative.

That's because the couple's son, Prince Louis, has previously made a surprise appearance at the music festival - though not in person. In a stunt that gained a lot of appreciation on X/Twitter, a member of the crowd printed the iconic picture of the youngster covering his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony on a large flag and held it up for all the crowd to see.

Who knows, maybe William and Kate had donned their disguises and were in fact there to see the flag in person?