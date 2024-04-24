Kate Middleton was a 'terrible' waitress before she was royal
The Princess of Wales had various jobs before she married Prince William - and she says she was particularly bad at waitressing
Before the Princess of Wales was royal, she was your everyday young woman who grew up out of the spotlight, went to university and even worked as a waitress.
Like most hard up university students, Catherine got a job during her studies at the University of St Andrews. The future Queen worked as a part-time waitress and previously joked about being rather bad at it with Dame Mary Berry.
Despite having met Prince William when they both started as students in Scotland in 2001 (as played out in The Crown) their romance didn't begin to flourish until months down the line - and Kate didn't officially become royal until years later on their wedding day in 2011.
Appearing on the BBC's A Berry Royal Christmas back in 2019, Kate reminisced on her uni days and her not-so-great waitressing experience.
After shaking up a batch of cranberry mocktails and placing them on a tray, Kate declared, "Reminds me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing."
Mary swiftly asked, "Were you good?" to which the Princess of Wales laughed, "No, I was terrible."
Catherine and Mary's on-screen moments also revealed more about Kate and William's university life together.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
When Mary asked if the future King, who is first in the line of succession, is much of an at-home chef, Kate replied, "He sometimes does [cook] actually. He’s very good at breakfast.
"In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that was when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like bolognese sauce and things like that."
Along with having waitressing on her CV, Kate went on to work in fashion after graduating from university with her degree in Art History.
She secured a part-time job at Jigsaw as an accessories buyer, however it's believed that she had to eventually give it up due to growing attention from the press and photographers due to her relationship with William.
It's also been claimed that she requested for the role to be part-time in order for the job to work around her life in the royal spotlight.
Speaking in documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True?, royal journalist Rebecca English said, "Kate did get a job. She worked as an accessories buyer but interestingly, someone at the firm told me at the time she went to the boss and said to them, 'I need a job, but it needs to be part-time so I can work it around my relationship with this very high profile man.'."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Season 3 of Manifest: Where to watch it and why isn't it on Netflix?
Season 3 of Manifest isn't on Netflix and fans are confused
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This is the best way to use vitamin C to target acne once and for all - according to skincare experts
Two experts explain how to use vitamin C for acne for the best results
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Kate Middleton's kitchen nightmare that left her ceiling green is something she'll never repeat again
The Princess of Wales once opened up to Dame Mary Berry about a major kitchen disaster
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The important royal job Kate Middleton could give to Pippa when she's Queen - that Camilla has given her own sister
Kate Middleton could have her sister working with her when she becomes Queen
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton granted prestigious new title by King Charles - and it's ten words long
King Charles recommended that the Princess of Wales should receive a new title that no royal has held before
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
M&S has the dreamiest white summer dress just like Kate Middleton's
Princess Kate's Zimmerman summer dress has long been discontinued - but M&S have just dropped a rival piece that looks so similar
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Louis's sixth birthday photo is the most adorable one yet as Kate Middleton gets back behind the camera
Prince Louis's sixth birthday photo has been posted by the Prince and Princess of Wales and it's a return to tradition for his proud mum
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'very deliberate and clever' preparation for 'powerful' royal role
The Royal Family have been smart and intentional about getting the Princess of Wales ready for the duty that lies ahead, an expert says
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The unexpected inspiration behind Prince Louis's 'first words' revealed by Kate Middleton
One of Prince Louis's 'first words' was shared by his proud mum on TV and it's got nothing to do with the Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's bargain cosy home essential makes such a difference to her traditional living room
The Princess of Wales uses an affordable accessory to transform her living room into a cosy, welcoming space
By Emma Shacklock Published