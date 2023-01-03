Queen Consort Camilla's first appearance of the year includes a special nod to Meghan Markle

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, kicked off the New Year by greeting fans and well-wishers at the New Year’s Day service at Sandringham. Camilla looked wonderful in a Max Mara coat – a similar style to one favored by Meghan Markle. Camilla added the horseshoe-shaped sapphire, ruby and diamond Minoru brooch to the coat for a special touch. The Queen Consort Camilla also carried a navy DeMellier London Mini Venice handbag, the exact same version previously carried by Meghan in 2018.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, stepped out on New Year’s Day in an outfit that was inspired by plenty of Meghan Markle’s favorite brands

Camilla opted for a timeless $2200 Max Mara coat and a DeMellier handbag

Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles started off their 2023 with the New Year’s Day service at Sandringham. The pair were greeted by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams as they attended the annual service – a favorite tradition of the late Queen Elizabeth’s - at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate.

Fans were out to greet the King and Queen Consort, with Camilla handed beautiful bouquets of winter flowers. The flowers added a pop of color to Camilla’s timeless, classic outfit, with the Queen Consort opting for a refined, chic palette.

Camilla wore a $2200 Max Mara Manuela wrap coat in Ultramarine blue. The Max Mara coat is a favorite amongst celebrities – including Meghan Markle - with the fashion label describing the piece as an “icon.”

As per Max Mara’s website, “Since 1998, the Manuela wrap coat in pure zibeline cashmere designed by Anne-Marie Beretta has been telling the story of Max Mara. A story about a passion for quality and laid-back luxury to wear every day. Now considered an icon, the style transcends the seasons to become timeless.”

(opens in new tab) Max Mara - Manuela Icon Coat, £1,860 (opens in new tab)

Finished with tailored binding and a wide lapel collar with double-use button, the same style coat was previously worn by Meghan Markle

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, previously wore the same coat in the camel color back in 2016 while out and about in Toronto.

As a special accessory, the Queen Consort adorned her horseshoe-shaped sapphire, ruby and diamond Minoru brooch to the designer coat.

Minoru was the horse that famously made King Edward VII the first Monarch to win the Epsom Derby in 1909 and Camilla has worn the brooch for the iconic Ascot horseracing in the past.

Another accessory carried by Queen Camilla was the $350 navy DeMellier London Mini Venice handbag. This was another item previously seen carried by Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex carried the forest green version of the handbag when out on a royal engagement.

DeMellier are a brand who are committed to ethical and sustainable practices, something which is becoming important to the royals when it comes to their style choices. Their website explains, “our leather goods are made ethically in our factory in the south of Spain, top rated for its social practices.”

On Christmas Day, Kate Middleton wore a pair of gold earrings, thought to be a gift from William. The brand, Sezane, are dedicated to using eco-conscious materials and supporting local initiatives and causes.