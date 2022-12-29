Kate Middleton's £100 gold earrings from Prince William sell out instantly

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has debuted a pair of £100 gold earrings which are presumably a present from Prince William for Christmas.

Kate Middleton wore a khaki ensemble for the church service on Christmas Day.

The Princess of Wales also wore a pair of high street earrings which were reportedly from William.

This royal news comes after royal fans noticed a sweet moment between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the festive walk.

Kate Middleton wore a pair of beautiful gold earrings which were reportedly bought for her from husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales wore a khaki outfit as she arrived at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate, alongside her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Finishing off the look, Kate also wore a pair of £100 gold earrings from French brand Sezane.

According to The Sun, the ocean blue Dina earrings were a Christmas present from William.

(Image credit: Getty)



Unsurprisingly, the jewelry has now sold out online within minutes, with many royal fans desperate to get their hands on a pair.

They are made from gold-plated recycled brass and natural stones and also have strands of blue jewels hanging off a single stud in the style of an ancient coin.

This isn’t the first time the Princess of Wales has been spotted in Sezane clothing as she regularly wears earrings from the French brand.

Last December, she wore a pair of gold hoop earrings during a visit to the V&A museum in London and has also been pictured wearing a Margeurite blouse from Sezanne.

(Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)



Fans of the couple have been quick to praise the sweet gift, with one writing on Twitter, “They are gorgeous earrings, she is bound to love them. I wish my husband was as thoughtful as William!”

This comes after Kate joined King Charles earlier this week on his walk to Sandringham church.

The royals took some time to speak to some fans who were waiting outside for them, revealing what they had been up to on Christmas morning.

Kate told a young girl called India, “I’ve had a lovely morning - thank you very much - I had quite an early start this morning.:

Someone else asked, “Did the children get lots of nice things?,” to which the princess replied “they got lots of lovely things”.

There was also another sweet moment captured by fans as Prince Louis gave Princess Charlotte a bunch of flowers outside the church.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Louis could be seen running towards William, Charlotte, and George, before passing his sister a bouquet of flowers.