Royal fans notice sweet moment Prince Louis gives gift to Princess Charlotte

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Louis gave his older sister an adorable present during the Christmas Day walk this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, ran up to his big sister to give her a bunch of flowers.

The four year-old, and his older siblings, Charlotte, seven, and Prince George, nine, accompanied their parents on the short walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.

This royal news comes after Sarah Ferguson confused royal fans with work update after Christmas at Sandringham.

Royal fans noticed a sweet moment between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte this Christmas.

The young royals, and their brother Prince George, accompanied Prince William and Kate Middleton, who rewore a khaki coat with a feathered hat, on the short walk to St Mary Magdelene Church over the festive weekend.

They were also joined by King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla for the festive celebrations.

As the whole family made their way to the church, members of the public gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

(Image credit: Getty)





And while Louis was seen holding his mum’s hand for most of the walk, some fans spotted the sweet moment he gave his sister a present.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Louis could be seen running towards William, Charlotte, and George.

He shouts: “Charlotte,” before passing her a bouquet of flowers. In the background people can be heard saying “aww”, while William patted the four-year-old on his head and placed his hand on his back.

One person commented: “I love how it’s so obvious that healthy and close siblings and cousins bonds are nurtured in the family,” one wrote, while another said: “Aww, Lou Lou is so sweet.”

Awww! Prince Louis running to his Father, Prince William and his siblings to join them and hand Princess Charlotte some flowers is the brotherly bond I needed to see today 😍😍❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wymx9l2vRdDecember 26, 2022 See more



Someone else said, “Awww! Prince Louis running to his Father, Prince William and his siblings to join them and hand Princess Charlotte some flowers is the brotherly bond I needed to see today.”

A fourth person added, “I just now watched it 10x and can watch it 100x more…So adorable.”

The royal family's walk to and from the church at Sandringham was the first time the tradition had been held in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also the first time it had taken place since the sad death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96 in September.

(Image credit: Getty)

King Charles III led the group, with Queen Camilla by his side, before his first Christmas speech as King was aired on Christmas Day at 3pm.

He said, "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father.

"I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."