A royal tribute to fatherhood: King Charles and Prince William celebrate Father's Day with rare and revealing family photos
Parents everywhere will relate to William’s Instagram v reality photos with his children
The royals have shared sweet tributes to the fathers, past and present, in touching never-before-seen photos to celebrate Father’s Day.
Just a day after the family were all together for Trooping the Colour, which saw Kate and Charlotte shine in matching outfits and Prince Louis won the crowd over with his hilarious behaviour, the royals are celebrating again.
Posting to the official Prince and Princess of Wales social media account, a heart-warming post from the Wales children was shared wishing their “Papa” a happy day.
The tribute from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis includes two photos, one beautifully posed and staged, with all of them hugging and smiling sweetly.
The second photo is much more relatable to parents everywhere and captures the chaos that goes into getting everyone to smile for the camera. Fallen over in the grass, the three children are piling on top of their Dad who is caught laughing under the bedlam.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The caption to the post read, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L.”
In a break from recent tradition for special family events including Charlotte's 10th birthday, the photos weren’t taken by the Princess of Wales - both photographs were taken by Josh Shinner in Norflok this year.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Over on the official account for the Royal Family, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared two photos with their fathers.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
For His Majesty, an old photo from his childhood, with a young Prince Philip pushing Charles and Princess Anne on a swing. Capturing a slice of royal life we seldom see, fans are loving this playful side.
The second photo shared is from Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding day, with Her Majesty smiling warmly alongside her father, Bruce Shand.
Camilla’s father was a former officer in the British Army, who served during the Second World War. He died in 2006, aged 89.
Fans absolutely loved the rare and revealing photos from the royals.
One fan commented, "Happy Father’s Day to you Prince William and thank you to the Kensington Palace team that made these beautiful pictures to share with all of us."
Another called out a touching likeness to another late royal, sharing "A very lovely family. I can see the resemblance to the late Queen Elizabeth in the two boys."
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
It's shorts season. Not sure how to wear this tricky item? Experts reveal stylish shorts outfit for all ages
Whether on holiday or going into the office, knowing how to style shorts is essential for mastering your summer look.
-
How to clean a wooden chopping board to ensure a bacteria-free surface
Follow this specialist guide for deep cleaning your chopping board, with insights from cooking and cleaning experts
-
Prince Charming: Louis wins over the crowd copying his grandfather at Trooping the Colour
Plus his adorable conversation with brother Prince George revealed
-
Kate Middleton's adorable prediction about Prince William as she believed 'there's no one quite like' him even before they met
The Princess of Wales could reportedly 'just tell' Prince William would be a certain way based on his picture
-
Prince William will have an unexpected sidekick for an important first - and it’s not Princess Catherine
The Prince of Wales is set to team up with another family member
-
Prince Louis' loud hobby is the hilarious reason Prince William spends his life with 'his fingers in his ears'
The royal youngster is learning a particularly 'noisy' skill, Prince William revealed
-
Prince William jokes he has to enjoy thoughtful gift before George, Charlotte and Louis 'get their hands on it'
The Prince of Wales paid a visit to the Duchy of Cornwall and was given a homemade product Prince George is apparently 'obsessed' with.
-
Prince William 'spends his life' cleaning up at Adelaide Cottage - but it's not after who you might think
Prince William revealed that he's left cleaning up after certain family members at Adelaide Cottage
-
Prince George 'absolutely loves' this unusual hobby - and he's following in his parents footsteps
Prince George is a huge fan of a hobby that Prince William and Kate Middleton also love
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's controversial sleeping habit revealed
The Prince of Wales reportedly let slip something about his and Kate Middleton's sleeping arrangements - and it might divide opinion