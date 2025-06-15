A royal tribute to fatherhood: King Charles and Prince William celebrate Father's Day with rare and revealing family photos

The royals have shared sweet tributes to the fathers, past and present, in touching never-before-seen photos to celebrate Father’s Day.

Just a day after the family were all together for Trooping the Colour, which saw Kate and Charlotte shine in matching outfits and Prince Louis won the crowd over with his hilarious behaviour, the royals are celebrating again.

Posting to the official Prince and Princess of Wales social media account, a heart-warming post from the Wales children was shared wishing their “Papa” a happy day.

The tribute from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis includes two photos, one beautifully posed and staged, with all of them hugging and smiling sweetly.

The second photo is much more relatable to parents everywhere and captures the chaos that goes into getting everyone to smile for the camera. Fallen over in the grass, the three children are piling on top of their Dad who is caught laughing under the bedlam.

The caption to the post read, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L.”

In a break from recent tradition for special family events including Charlotte's 10th birthday, the photos weren’t taken by the Princess of Wales - both photographs were taken by Josh Shinner in Norflok this year.

Over on the official account for the Royal Family, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared two photos with their fathers.

For His Majesty, an old photo from his childhood, with a young Prince Philip pushing Charles and Princess Anne on a swing. Capturing a slice of royal life we seldom see, fans are loving this playful side.

The second photo shared is from Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding day, with Her Majesty smiling warmly alongside her father, Bruce Shand.

Camilla’s father was a former officer in the British Army, who served during the Second World War. He died in 2006, aged 89.

Fans absolutely loved the rare and revealing photos from the royals.

One fan commented, "Happy Father’s Day to you Prince William and thank you to the Kensington Palace team that made these beautiful pictures to share with all of us."

Another called out a touching likeness to another late royal, sharing "A very lovely family. I can see the resemblance to the late Queen Elizabeth in the two boys."