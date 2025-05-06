Prince Louis’s VE Day appearance became even more adorable as soon as I spotted what he was holding
The Wales children just made their first public appearance of the year and Prince Louis was as cute - and mischievous - as always.
The young royal, who recently turned seven, joined his family for a procession to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on 4th May. He sat between his big brother Prince George and Prince William, and watched attentively as the procession made its way towards Buckingham Palace.
However, Prince Louis’s cheeky personality also shone through in certain moments, including when he seemed to mimic George fixing his hair. The exaggerated gesture was caught on camera and it wasn’t the only detail I noticed in photos from the day.
At one point, Prince Louis was pictured holding on tightly to a fluffy hot water bottle. Another snap showed the Prince of Wales either placing this practical item behind his youngest son or taking it out from the back of his chair.
Despite it now being May, we all know that the UK’s weather often doesn’t want to play ball and the procession took place under a grey sky. It makes total sense for Prince Louis to have a hot water bottle to keep him cosy, though I was surprised to spot it.
The late Queen Elizabeth apparently always travelled with a hot water bottle and it’s possible that other royals have hot water bottles on their seats for outdoor events in the cold. However, if they do, they’re very discreet.
Prince Louis adorably holding on to his hot water bottle is the first time I can remember noticing one during an official occasion. Prince William and Kate are clearly very conscious of their children’s comfort when they’re making royal appearances like this.
He might be the King’s grandson, but Louis is still only seven years old and it was a busy day for him, with the procession and then the RAF flypast that the royals watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
There’s another one coming up next month too - as I would expect Prince Louis and his siblings to attend Trooping the Colour on 14th June like they’ve done so many times before. With any luck, the Wales kids won’t be needing a hot water bottle then!
Prince Louis seems to be growing more used to high-profile royal appearances and he was apparently eager to keep his dad’s military uniform looking immaculate for the occasion.
The youngster was photographed reportedly brushing tree pollen from Prince William’s shoulder at one point in yet another cute moment.
The Prince of Wales is also understood to have been explaining certain details to his son during the procession. He and Kate are gradually introducing all three of their children to public life, but in a way that works for them and their wellbeing.
We rarely see Prince George, Charlotte and Louis out together and the two younger siblings didn’t attend the VE tea party hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace later in the day.
Only George was there with Prince William and Kate, whilst Charlotte and Louis enjoyed the rest of the bank holiday out of the public eye.
