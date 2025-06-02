Prince William jokes he has to enjoy thoughtful gift before George, Charlotte and Louis 'get their hands on it'

Each year we only see Prince George, Charlotte and Louis out in public a handful of times, making every anecdote and insight about them even more intriguing. The latest titbit was revealed by Prince William during a visit to the Duchy of Cornwall.

He became Duke of Cornwall after rising to first in the royal line of succession when King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, and he tries to visit part of the vast Duchy once every four to six weeks. These trips are usually private, but Kensington Palace gave permission for The Telegraph to join him for a "Duchy Day" in May.

According to the publication, the future King was given a bottle of home-grown apple juice to take home after visiting an orchard. This is a delicious gift - and one he apparently joked he’d "have to drink before" his children could "get their hands on it".

Prince George is particularly fond of apple juice and the Princess of Wales has supposedly described him as "obsessed" with one couple’s homemade batches. Speaking to Express.co.uk in 2023, radio host Roman Kemp claimed that his mum Shirlie gave the Princess a "crate" of their apple juice when she visited their home.

Kate and Roman teamed up to create a short film about mental well-being and the gift seemingly went down a storm at Adelaide Cottage.

"My mum and dad have this lovely house that they have been working on and there is a big apple tree and they have started making their own apple juice from it," he said. "My mum gave [the Princess of Wales] a crate of this apple juice that they made and she obviously took it home."

Roman added, "The next time I saw her she was like, 'Oh my God! Please can you say thank you to your mum and we need some more of that apple juice because George is obsessed with it. He keeps saying, ‘Mum, I want the apple juice.’"

Shirlie was reportedly more than happy to help the Prince out, with Roman alleging that she and the Princess and "have been trading" it. Now, two years later, Prince William’s joke seems to suggest that George isn’t the only huge apple juice fan in the Wales family.

Although the Prince’s comment was very light-hearted, it hints that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis would all be quick to finish his present if they had the chance.

They are currently enjoying the last few days of their half-term break and both the Prince and Princess of Wales traditionally pause engagements during school holidays so they can spend as much time with their children as possible.

The Prince of Wales’s "Duchy Day" visit reportedly took place in the "middle of May", as per The Telegraph, and he’s determined to be a "positive force for good" and "make people’s lives better". He wants to be "more" than the "traditional landowner".

“The core part of the Duchy works on its people... what it stands for,” he declared. “The key point of the Duchy for me is about social impact. People, places and planet, those are the key things we’re working on.”