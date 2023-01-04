How to watch Harry The Interview as Prince Harry shares heartbreaking desire to ‘get my father and brother back’

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Many fans might be wondering how to watch Harry: The Interview as Prince Harry shared his heartbreaking desire to get his father and brother “back”.

Ahead of the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, on January 10 the King’s youngest son has given two high profile interviews. Both are set to air on the same day on different sides of the pond as Prince Harry opened up to Anderson Cooper on CBS’s 60 Minutes and ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby for Harry: The Interview.

It’s thought Prince Harry’s interview with Tom could bring back painful memories as it’s not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have got candid with the journalist. A trailer for the ITV interview has now been shared and Prince Harry got candid with Tom about how things “never needed to be this way”.

Here we reveal what other subjects viewers can expect and how to watch Harry: The Interview where you are…

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

What do we know about Harry: The Interview so far?

Whilst there are likely to be plenty more shocking and heart-breaking revelations in store than we’ve already been given a hint at, the Harry: The Interview trailer was certainly enlightening. It showed royal fans that they can expect the Duke of Sussex, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, to open up about his relationship with both his brother Prince William and father King Charles.

For years now rumors of a “rift” have persisted and the trailer didn’t see Prince Harry dispel them as he claimed his family haven’t shown a desire to “reconcile”.

From the outset, his sadness at the way things have gone was clear and he shared a desire to be part of a “family” rather than an institution.

“It never needed to be this way,” Prince Harry told ITV News At Ten anchor Tom Bradby in the opening few seconds of the dramatic teaser trailer. “The leaking and the planting. I want a family, not an institution.”

Elsewhere in the trailer he expressed his belief that the Royal Family “feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains”, before claiming they’ve “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile”.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was then that Prince Harry shared his desire to grow close to King Charles and Prince William once again as he said, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Although not featured in the teaser, according to the BBC (opens in new tab), ITV has said that there would also be “never-before-heard details” surrounding the death of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana and that it would also cover his personal relationships.

How to watch Harry: The Interview in the UK

If you live in the UK then it couldn’t be easier to watch Prince Harry share more emotional remarks in Harry: The Interview. Simply head to ITV1 on Sunday, January 8 at 9pm to watch the full 90-minute discussion between the Duke of Sussex and Tom Bradby. And if you won’t be around to see the special air live then never fear! Harry: The Interview will also be available to watch afterwards on ITV’s on-demand service, ITVX so you can hear all the revelations at a time that suits you.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

How to watch Harry: The Interview in the US

Sadly, whilst those living in the US might find it easier to watch Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper (which also airs on January 8), ITV’s Harry: The Interview won’t be available to watch in the US. However, if you’re abroad in the US when you want to watch the special then luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to watch Harry: The Interview on demand via ITVX.

This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Meissner - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch Harry: The Interview elsewhere in the world

Whilst it’s possible international air dates and channels could be announced for Harry: The Interview for other countries around the world in due course, at the moment it’s only set to be shown in the UK. This means that anyone living elsewhere in the world who is hoping to watch sadly won’t be able to. Once again, if you’re on vacation outside the UK when the special airs and you're wondering how to watch Harry: The Interview then a VPN would be the best way to watch the interview and you can do so on demand on ITVX.