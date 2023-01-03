Why Prince Harry’s upcoming interview could bring back devastating memories

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby is set to air ahead of the release of Spare and it could potentially bring back memories of a devastating time.

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby is set to air on January 8 and will cover his experience of recent years.

This isn’t the first time the Sussexes have shared poignant insights with the News at Ten anchor as he previously asked Meghan if she was “ok” in South Africa.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare , will be published on January 10th - just a day after Kate Middleton’s birthday. In the lead-up to this highly-anticipated release the Duke of Sussex has sat down for what looks set to be an equally enlightening interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. Entitled Harry: The Interview, this hour-long discussion will air on January 8 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX and will see Prince Harry, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, open up about his relationship with the royals.

And as fans await what else lies in store in Prince Harry’s interview, it’s not just the new subject matter that could potentially be challenging for him to discuss. Opening up to Tom in particular could also perhaps bring back some devastating memories for the King’s son as this isn’t the first time the Sussexes have got candid with him…

(Image credit: Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In autumn 2019, Tom Bradby spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their high profile tour of South Africa. This important royal visit took place when their son Archie was just five months old and only a few months before it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would “step back” as working royals.

During an enlightening interview for ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan got candid about facing intense scrutiny during pregnancy and early motherhood. It was then that she famously thanked Tom for asking her a very important question that she felt wasn’t asked enough when he asked if she was “ok”.

“I would say…look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable so that was made really challenging,” she responded, discussing the media coverage of her, before adding, “And then when you have a newborn, you know? And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot.”

She continued, “And also thank you for asking. Because not many people have asked if I’m ok. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind-the-scenes.”

Asked by Tom if she was “not really ok” or if it had “really been a struggle” in recent months, Meghan then replied simply, “Yes”.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also set the record straight with Tom about “rift” rumors surrounding him and his brother Prince William and which still persist to this day. He told the journalist that he and the Prince of Wales were “certainly on different paths at the moment” and that they have both good and bad days.

In the months that followed these startling revelations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their lives as working royals behind them and went on to settle in their Santa Barbara mansion.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The memories of that difficult time facing so much scrutiny before they stepped back and of Meghan’s emotional admission as well as his own could potentially be at the back of Prince Harry’s mind as he speaks to Tom Bradby again. Either way, the moments teased already in the trailer suggest that Prince Harry’s interview with the News at Ten anchor will likely be incredibly heart-breaking.