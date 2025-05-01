Meghan Markle goes fresh-faced and makeup free in podcast interview as she breaks down over sweet gesture from Archie and Lili

The royals might prefer natural-looking makeup for engagements and visits, but we rarely see them wearing none at all. This makes Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s choice to go completely makeup free for a recent interview all the more refreshing.

She joined Jamie Kern Lima for an episode of her podcast which will also be released on the YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse of Meghan’s low-key look. The host addressed their decision, revealing that they’re usually in their "cosy sweats and no makeup" when they chat.

Because of this, she proposed recording the podcast bare-faced too and Meghan was more than happy to agree, responding, "Let them see us".

"So that’s how we are today, too, sitting right here in our cosies with no makeup," Jamie said, as per Today. "And I’m inviting you into the rocking chairs with us."

The Duchess appeared on the podcast wearing a loungewear set that included a black Club Chainstitch sweatshirt delicately embroidered with her children’s names in white. It was a very relaxed look for her as we usually see Meghan stepping out in impeccable tailoring or flowing dresses, complete with glowy, subtle makeup.

This signalled how comfortable she was with Jamie and this came through in how personal she got about her family in the episode.

Opening up about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Duchess declared it was "nice" not to be wearing makeup as she was brought to tears by their special gesture.

The five-year-old and three-year-old had written - with a little help from their "Papa" Prince Harry - a letter to their mother that featured a British detail Meghan loves.

"From Archie and Lili via Papa," she read out, according to the Evening Standard. "We love your cooking. We love your pancakes and we love, love, love your hugs. You're the best mummy and we love you."

The Duchess of Sussex then added, "So sweet. I also love that it's mummy, instead of mommy, which is very British."

Referring to their mother as "mummy" could be a lovely way that Prince Harry and Meghan have ensured Archie and Lilibet are connected to their British heritage now they live across the Pond.

The letter wasn’t something Meghan had been expecting and as she wiped away tears, she said "this is why it’s so nice" to be makeup free.

Letters and notes are something that mean a lot to the Duchess generally and she’s already started a time capsule of emails for her kids.

"I created for the kids these email addresses, that sort of, like, names again that you would never guess that I will give them at some point in their lives when they’re older, but before I go to bed almost every night, I email them," she said.

The things she notes range from funny remarks Archie and Lili have said, to a cute picture of them having breakfast, or them hugging the dogs.

"The things you’re not going to frame. The things that you’re not going to put pen to paper in a journal, but they will end up at one point in their lives, maybe, when they’re 16 or when they’re 18, that I say, ‘Hey, here’s an email that I’ve been keeping for you," Meghan declared.