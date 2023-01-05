Prince Harry says Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' during physical 'attack' in new book Spare

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry says Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' at his former London home, Nottingham Cottage after a falling out about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, according to an excerpt of his new book seen by The Guardian.

Ahead of the release, The Guardian has claimed to have obtained a copy of Spare "amid stringent pre-launch security" surrounding it.

The extract from the upcoming book claims that Prince William physically 'attacked' Prince Harry in 2019.

In the Duke of Sussex's upcoming autobiography, Spare, allegedly the Prince has detailed his fight with Prince William back in 2019. An extract about this fight, from this book, has reportedly been obtained by The Guardian (opens in new tab). This extract highlights the strained relationship between the royal brothers as they argued about Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry is said to explain in the extract that his brother was 'piping hot' when he arrived at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's London home, Nottingham Cottage. Apparently, a fight between the brothers was ignited after William said that Meghan was 'difficult', 'rude', and 'abrasive', Harry called these comments a 'parrot[ing of] the press narrative' about his wife.

The two then reportedly began shouting over one another when Harry told his brother that he was acting like an heir, and was not able to understand the difficulties Harry faced.

The pair allegedly insulted one another until William commented that he was only trying to help Harry. To which Prince Harry responded, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”

Harry then walked to the kitchen and gave his brother a glass of water as he supposedly said, "Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this."

Harry reportedly wrote, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry said that William left and then returned, “looking regretful, and apologised”.

Harry claimed that after William left again, he “turned and called back, ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.'" Harry replied, ‘You mean that you attacked me?’ and William immediately denied this claim by saying, ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’"

The Guardian claims that in the extract, Prince Harry revealed that he first spoke to his therapist, and later told Meghan about the incident after she noticed the 'scrapes and bruises' on his back. Prince Harry said in the book that Meghan “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry." Instead, he says that his wife "was terribly sad".

The memoir, Spare, by Prince Harry has not yet been released but will be available for the public to purchase from January 10, 2023.

woman&home has reached out to the Prince of Wales and his press team for comment and is awaiting a response.