Prince Harry says Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' during physical 'attack' in new book Spare
Prince Harry has allegedly claimed that Prince William 'attacked' him during a confrontation at Nottingham Cottage in 2019
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry says Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' at his former London home, Nottingham Cottage after a falling out about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, according to an excerpt of his new book seen by The Guardian.
- Ahead of the release, The Guardian has claimed to have obtained a copy of Spare "amid stringent pre-launch security" surrounding it.
- The extract from the upcoming book claims that Prince William physically 'attacked' Prince Harry in 2019.
- In other royal news, Prince William's rumored Christmas gift is THE most thoughtful experience that's straight out of the movies.
In the Duke of Sussex's upcoming autobiography, Spare, allegedly the Prince has detailed his fight with Prince William back in 2019. An extract about this fight, from this book, has reportedly been obtained by The Guardian (opens in new tab). This extract highlights the strained relationship between the royal brothers as they argued about Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry is said to explain in the extract that his brother was 'piping hot' when he arrived at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's London home, Nottingham Cottage. Apparently, a fight between the brothers was ignited after William said that Meghan was 'difficult', 'rude', and 'abrasive', Harry called these comments a 'parrot[ing of] the press narrative' about his wife.
The two then reportedly began shouting over one another when Harry told his brother that he was acting like an heir, and was not able to understand the difficulties Harry faced.
The pair allegedly insulted one another until William commented that he was only trying to help Harry. To which Prince Harry responded, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”
Harry then walked to the kitchen and gave his brother a glass of water as he supposedly said, "Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this."
Harry reportedly wrote, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
Harry said that William left and then returned, “looking regretful, and apologised”.
Harry claimed that after William left again, he “turned and called back, ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.'" Harry replied, ‘You mean that you attacked me?’ and William immediately denied this claim by saying, ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’"
The Guardian claims that in the extract, Prince Harry revealed that he first spoke to his therapist, and later told Meghan about the incident after she noticed the 'scrapes and bruises' on his back. Prince Harry said in the book that Meghan “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry." Instead, he says that his wife "was terribly sad".
The memoir, Spare, by Prince Harry has not yet been released but will be available for the public to purchase from January 10, 2023.
woman&home has reached out to the Prince of Wales and his press team for comment and is awaiting a response.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation review: a beauty writer tests the iconic formula
Our NARS Sheer Glow Foundation review - is the famous complexion-boosting base really worth the hype?
By Kelle Salle • Published
-
The hair accessory Kate Middleton ditched last Christmas and why she might not wear it again
There's one Kate Middleton hair accessory fans used to see a lot but now it seems it's time as her go-to has come to an end...
By Emma Shacklock • Published