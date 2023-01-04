Prince William's rumored Christmas gift is THE most thoughtful experience that's straight out of the movies

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William's Christmas gift is rumored to be more experience-based than about material objects, and any die-hard romantics out there better grab the tissues because it's super cute too!

Prince William's Christmas gift is said to have been a loan of a top-of-the-range British sports car that's connected to his and Kate Middleton's wedding day.

The loved-up couple was reportedly spotted zipping around the lanes behind Sandringham House over the festive period.

Prince William's rumored Christmas gift solves the conundrum of what to get the man who has it all - a ride in a snazzy car! Move on over James Bond because it looks like the Prince of Wales may have spent a few days hot on your heels with his own Bond girl Kate Middleton, in the iconic character's favorite brand of car - Aston Martin. This news comes after reports of the pair spotted darting around the lanes near Sandringham House over the festive period.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the Prince of Wales took the Welsh-built Aston Martin DBX707 for a test drive around Norfolk. The car, which is the world's fastest SUV, is from the makers of the vintage car that the pair drove off into the sunset after their wedding.

Considering the luxury SUV is the first car to come from a Wales-based car factory in more than 50 years, it seems only fitting that the Prince and Princess of Wales got to take it for a ride.

In the run-up to Kate Middleton's birthday, it's likely the pair enjoyed some alone time, especially as the Royal Family collectively holds their breath ahead of multiple interviews from Prince Harry ahead of his book release. The Prince's upcoming memoir, Spare, unfortunately, clashes with his sister-in-law's birthday.

(Image credit: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Although it's doubtful that this was intentional, considering the book's release was delayed following the Queen's death, it's potentially going to somewhat sour the Princess' celebrations. Especially as there have been reports claiming that Prince Harry is to target William and Kate most in the new book, which probably won't do anything to help thaw the frostiness between the formerly close-knit clan.

If you're wondering how to watch Harry The Interview, you're not alone as thousands of eager fans have already watched the trailer for the interview - which is one of TWO set to air on Sunday. In a snippet from the ITV interview, Prince Harry says, "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," and, "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile." It's unclear who 'they' are, but he adds, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

The Prince has also sat down with American TV legend Anderson Cooper, with whom he'll be chatting on hit CBS show 60 Minutes. In a preview of the interview, Harry once again addresses his family fall out - defending why he's chosen to speak out publicly.

Prince Harry says, "every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife." He adds, "you know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' … it's just a motto and it doesn't really … hold."