Prince William's rumored Christmas gift is THE most thoughtful experience that's straight out of the movies

Prince William's rumored Christmas gift is the most adorable tribute to his marriage and sounds like an actual scene from a romcom

Prince William's Christmas gift is rumored to be more experience-based than about material objects, and any die-hard romantics out there better grab the tissues because it's super cute too!

Prince William's rumored Christmas gift solves the conundrum of what to get the man who has it all - a ride in a snazzy car! Move on over James Bond because it looks like the Prince of Wales may have spent a few days hot on your heels with his own Bond girl Kate Middleton, in the iconic character's favorite brand of car - Aston Martin. This news comes after reports of the pair spotted darting around the lanes near Sandringham House over the festive period.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Copper Box Arena

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the Prince of Wales took the Welsh-built Aston Martin DBX707 for a test drive around Norfolk. The car, which is the world's fastest SUV, is from the makers of the vintage car that the pair drove off into the sunset after their wedding.

Considering the luxury SUV is the first car to come from a Wales-based car factory in more than 50 years, it seems only fitting that the Prince and Princess of Wales got to take it for a ride.

In the run-up to Kate Middleton's birthday, it's likely the pair enjoyed some alone time, especially as the Royal Family collectively holds their breath ahead of multiple interviews from Prince Harry ahead of his book release. The Prince's upcoming memoir, Spare, unfortunately, clashes with his sister-in-law's birthday. 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace in a vintage Aston Martin on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding.

(Image credit: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Although it's doubtful that this was intentional, considering the book's release was delayed following the Queen's death, it's potentially going to somewhat sour the Princess' celebrations. Especially as there have been reports claiming that Prince Harry is to target William and Kate most in the new book, which probably won't do anything to help thaw the frostiness between the formerly close-knit clan.

If you're wondering how to watch Harry The Interview, you're not alone as thousands of eager fans have already watched the trailer for the interview - which is one of TWO set to air on Sunday. In a snippet from the ITV interview, Prince Harry says, "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," and, "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile." It's unclear who 'they' are, but he adds, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

The Prince has also sat down with American TV legend Anderson Cooper, with whom he'll be chatting on hit CBS show 60 Minutes. In a preview of the interview, Harry once again addresses his family fall out - defending why he's chosen to speak out publicly.

Prince Harry says, "every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife." He adds, "you know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' … it's just a motto and it doesn't really … hold."

