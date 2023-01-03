Kate Middleton's birthday is on the horizon but how will the royal be spending her big day?

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While many are still getting rid of their Christmas wrapping paper and leftovers, Catherine, Princess of Wales will be looking forward to more celebrations as her birthday approaches. Kate’s birthday lands on January 9, but it won’t be too much of a tiring affair if her past celebrations are anything to go by. Kate has opted for dignified, intimate plans over the last decade or so, often hosting select guests at their Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk.

Kate Middleton’s birthday is coming up soon (January 9), but just how does the Princess of Wales celebrate her birthday?

While a younger Kate would go clubbing in Sloane Square with sister Pippa, for the last decade she’s chosen a much quieter, lowkey affair with close friends and family.

Catherine might be a Princess now, but she’s far from high maintenance when it comes to celebrating her birthdays.

As the Princess of Wales’ 41st birthday approaches, it’s likely she’s looking forward to a quiet, relaxed time at home with her closest friends and family.

She's even eschewed big celebrations on milestone birthdays before. While the nation got in on the festivities last year for her 40th birthday, celebrating with the release of three stunning portraits, Kate opted for a smaller, simpler gathering, inviting family and close friends to Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It’s where Kate has spent most of her birthdays since she married into the Royal Family.

In 2019, she had a casual, pre-birthday celebration at her country house with some of her closest friends, including James and Laura Meade (godfather to Princess Charlotte and godmother to Prince Louis, respectively), and her school friend Emilia Jardine-Paterson (godmother to Prince George), and Emilia's husband David.

The group were seen attending church at Sandringham just a few days before Kate's birthday.

In 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kate once again celebrated with a relaxed affair at home in Norfolk. Only this time, she was reportedly thrown quite the tea party by Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

(Image credit: Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

Kate has also been pregnant for three of her birthdays over the last 10 years. She was pregnant with George in January 2013 (when she turned 31), with Charlotte in January 2015 (turning 33) and in 2018 (turning 36) with Prince Louis - so no wild parties or regrettable hangovers for her.

The last time the now-Princess of Wales was seen out on the town for her birthday was back in 2008.

Aged just 26 at the time, the young royal-to-be had to celebrate without William, who was away with his Royal Air Force training. Instead, she was papped enjoying a meal out at Tom Aikens' restaurant in Chelsea, and then heading to Kitts Club in Sloane Square with sister Pippa.

(Image credit: Mark Milan/Mu Kei/GC Images)

Kate’s first birthday with a royal title was her 30th in January 2012. She had married William in April 2011 and decided that no birthday celebrations could rival that of the royal wedding, so her 30th birthday was spent enjoying a romantic meal with William at Kensington Palace.

The Princess of Wales might be keen to keep things lowkey this year for less enjoyable reasons, too. Her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, will release his much-anticipated memoir the day after Kate’s birthday, January 10.

It’s understood that Harry’s book, titled Spare, will be harsh in its criticism of both Kate and her husband, Prince William.

Whether it's because of Harry's book, the very relatable parenting moment over Christmas or the need to catch up on her rest, it's likely Catherine will spend a well-deserved day relaxing at home.