Lilibet's impressive first birthday cake revealed and the achievable way you can replicate it at home

Lilibet’s first birthday cake is truly impressive and this stunning design is one that it’s achievable to try and recreate at home.

Baker Claire Ptak from Violet Cakes London has shared her “greatest hits” of designs made in 2022 and one was made for Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

This stunning birthday cake featured fresh flowers and a banner with her name on it and fans can try and recreate this themselves.

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor’s first birthday party might have been a private occasion but fans have just been treated to another glimpse at the show-stopping cake that was created for her big day. During the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in 2021 the entire Sussex family returned to the UK for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior royals. It was during this trip that the then-Prince Charles was “thrilled” to meet Lilibet and photographer Misan Harriman shared photos taken at Lilibet’s first birthday party.

This is understood to have been held in the garden at Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK home, Frogmore Cottage. And now the baker who crafted the couple’s wedding cake, Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes London, has shared a picture of the stunning cake she made for Lilibet for this special day.

(Image credit: Violet Cakes by Claire Ptak/Instagram)

Shared as part of an album celebrating what Claire described as “Our greatest hits 2022”, the picture is the second in the series of snaps. London-based Claire has already shared several snaps of the cake back in June, revealing that the actual sponge cakes were the same Amalfi Lemon and Elderflower flavor that the Sussexes’ wedding cake was but with strawberry buttercream.

“🤍 thank you to all our customers and supporters last year for inspiring such beautiful work. Thank you to my incredible team for executing it all with so much fun, humor and passion,” Claire’s caption declared alongside the recent snap.

A post shared by Violet Cakes by Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And whilst some royal cakes, like the one served at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, might not be easy to replicate, Lilibet’s impressive first birthday cake is much more achievable. For anyone wanting to recreate a version of this beautiful springtime cake at home it looks like all you will need for this design is buttercream, made from confectioners’ sugar and butter creamed together, and fresh flowers.

Although Claire and her team have stacked four layers of cake on top of each other to create a tiered design this can be simplified if you only want to make two cakes and sandwich them together with buttercream.

A post shared by Violet Cakes by Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The decoration, however, would remain the same. You can choose food colorings of your choice to create a pink shade of buttercream and choose fresh flowers in similar colors.

Dubbed by Claire as one of Violet Cakes London’s “greatest hits” of 2022, Lilibet’s first birthday cake definitely has the wow factor whilst being elegantly paired back.