Everyone's talking about Princess Charlotte's sweet hairstyle and even we want to try it
Princess Charlotte's hair on Christmas Day at Sandringham with the Royal Family was undeniably adorable
Princess Charlotte's hairstyle on Christmas Day left royal fans everywhere 'awwing', with some even wondering how to recreate the adorable ribboned 'do.
- Princess Charlotte's Christmas Day hairstyle has delighted royal fans, after the royal tot was spotted wearing a simple yet elegant style for the annual church service at Sandringham.
- The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was joined by her parents and two brothers for the festive royal walkabout last month.
Royal fans have fallen in love with Princess Charlotte's Christmas hairstyle, which she wore to attend a church service at Sandringham last month.
The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined her parents and two brothers, Prince George, 9, and four-year-old Prince Louis for the festive ceremony on Sunday, 25 December, before heading outside to greet well-wishers on a royal walkabout.
As to be expected from Britain's most famous clan, the Wales family dialed up the glamor when it came to their outfits for the annual engagement.
Kate Middleton re-wore a khaki green coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a Phillip Treacy wide-brimmed hat, while Prince William kept things effortlessly elegant with a navy coat, white shirt, and blue tie. The Wales boys were also styled to perfection, with George rocking a mini-version of his dad's outfit and Louis wearing a charcoal coat, shorts, and knee-high socks. Meanwhile, Charlotte kept warm in a cranberry coat from Trotters, navy tights, and ballet flats.
It was the seven-year-old's hair, however, that got people talking. Charlotte's light brown locks were worn loose with the exception of two braids, which were tied with a crimson ribbon at the back of her head. The simple look was so well-received that it has us now wondering if it could make the list, or at the very least influence, the hair trends for 2023.
The royal infant was also spotted at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with this classic hairstyle, which is often adopted to keep bangs out of the person's face and tidy up any stray tresses. It's also easy for most people to create, requiring just a knowledge of braid-making and a hair bow or ribbon.
It's understood that William and Kate favor Amaia Kids (opens in new tab) to buy Charlotte's hair accessories, with the little princess even wearing one of the Spanish boutique's bows for her first day at nursery school in 2018. Her second cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, have also been photographed wearing similar dainty hairpieces in the past.
Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for woman&home. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.
Emma holds an MA in International Journalism from City, University of London and a BA in English Literature from Trinity College Dublin.
