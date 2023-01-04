Everyone's talking about Princess Charlotte's sweet hairstyle and even we want to try it

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte's hairstyle on Christmas Day left royal fans everywhere 'awwing', with some even wondering how to recreate the adorable ribboned 'do.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was joined by her parents and two brothers for the festive royal walkabout last month.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined her parents and two brothers, Prince George, 9, and four-year-old Prince Louis for the festive ceremony on Sunday, 25 December, before heading outside to greet well-wishers on a royal walkabout.

As to be expected from Britain's most famous clan, the Wales family dialed up the glamor when it came to their outfits for the annual engagement.

Kate Middleton re-wore a khaki green coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a Phillip Treacy wide-brimmed hat, while Prince William kept things effortlessly elegant with a navy coat, white shirt, and blue tie. The Wales boys were also styled to perfection, with George rocking a mini-version of his dad's outfit and Louis wearing a charcoal coat, shorts, and knee-high socks. Meanwhile, Charlotte kept warm in a cranberry coat from Trotters, navy tights, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty)

It was the seven-year-old's hair, however, that got people talking. Charlotte's light brown locks were worn loose with the exception of two braids, which were tied with a crimson ribbon at the back of her head. The simple look was so well-received that it has us now wondering if it could make the list, or at the very least influence, the hair trends for 2023.

(Image credit: Getty)

The royal infant was also spotted at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with this classic hairstyle, which is often adopted to keep bangs out of the person's face and tidy up any stray tresses. It's also easy for most people to create, requiring just a knowledge of braid-making and a hair bow or ribbon.

It's understood that William and Kate favor Amaia Kids (opens in new tab) to buy Charlotte's hair accessories, with the little princess even wearing one of the Spanish boutique's bows for her first day at nursery school in 2018. Her second cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, have also been photographed wearing similar dainty hairpieces in the past.