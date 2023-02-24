Queen Camilla's $39K crown brooch sparkles at poignant event as she shares romantic glance with King Charles

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's crown brooch cost a stonking $39K(£33K) but the loved-up photo of her and the King is priceless. The Queen was clearly in her element during the event and even greeted one guest - who appears to have sneaked into Clarence House in a bag.

Queen Camilla's crown brooch is a Tudor style crown and features a mixture of stunning precious stones.

The Queen sported it during an event for 'Camilla's Reading Room' that she hosted at Clarence House, her first appearance since COVID-19 recovery.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After news of yet another new job for Camilla, it's easy to wonder how she juggles it all. Especially after Queen Camilla canceled all of her engagements following her COVID-19 diagnosis - almost exactly a year after the last time she caught the virus.

There's no stopping her, it appears, as she's straight back to business and Queen Camilla's crown brooch seemed very fitting for the event in question. Why? Well, she hosted a reception for well-known authors at Clarence House for her pride and joy 'Camilla’s Reading Room' which is now a charity.

The event saw famous authors including Victoria Hislop, Jacqueline Wilson, Sebastian Faulks, Peter James, and Charlie Mackesy. The latter sneakily brought a guest, whom we're not sure had an invite, but HRH Queen Camilla was delighted - as it was a dog!

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As she's famously a dog lover, it was no surprise that the royal made time to greet the furry guest.

Even a dog couldn't distract her from her duties though and the Queen took the opportunity to address her illustrious guests with a rather moving speech. She said, “Please remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination.”

King Charles looked on, as proud as can be, as she spoke and the two of them looked super loved-up throughout the reception.

Although their adorable display was a beautiful distraction - we did notice Queen Camilla's crown brooch, which experts at Steven Stone value at a remarkable $39K(£33K).

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Maxwell Stone, the Diamond Expert at Steven Stone (opens in new tab) spoke to the Daily Express (opens in new tab)about the piece, which is in the shape of the Tudor crown.

"The silver brooch features a band studded with sapphire, ruby, and emerald," he explained. "The Tudor crown is particularly symbolic as it stylizes King Charles III's cypher."

Consisting of an intertwined C and R beneath a Tudor crown, the red and gold logo was personally selected by the King from a choice of 10 different designs prepared by the College of Arms. It made its inaugural appearance on royal mail sent from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

This took over from the St Edward Crown and the Tudor Crown last appeared on the royal insignia with King George VI, who was the King's grandfather. The expert believes that the move to move away from the St Edward Crown is to make his own mark - moving from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"King Charles III's new throne is also said to carry the Tudor Crown," added the expert, "making the brooch an incredibly sentimental choice by the Queen Consort, who will be crowned alongside the King on his coronation day in May."

The expert points out that it's hard to put a price on such a piece but he proffers, "I'd estimate Camilla's brooch to be worth $39,000(£33,000)."