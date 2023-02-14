Why Queen Camilla has been forced to cancel *all* of her royal engagements this week

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla has canceled all of her royal engagements this week as Buckingham Palace makes an announcement about the Queen Consorts' whereabouts.

The Queen consort has been forced to cancel all of her upcoming royal engagements.

The palace has announced that the Queen is canceling these engagements because of her poor health.

In other royal news, Prince William makes a hilariously unexpected FaceTime call as he cracks jokes with school kids.

Queen Camilla was forced to cancel all of her royal engagements this week because of her health. A statement from the palace revealed that the Queen had once again contracted coronavirus, and would not be able to attend events this week.

A Buckingham Palace statement said, "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty the Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus. With regret, she has therefore canceled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

The Queen has been fully vaccinated and also caught the virus in February last year. This, coupled with the Queen's reported 'high spirits' are good indicators that Her Majesty should make a swift recovery and be back at royal engagements within a week or so of rest.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Queen consort was due to attend two royal engagements on Tuesday, February 14 as she visited the West Midlands. The Queen planned to celebrate Elmhurst Ballet School's centenary, and then go on to the Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and volunteers from a variety of outreach groups for their contribution to the community.

It is thought that these canceled engagements will be rescheduled as soon as the Queen is back to full health, and she will be back to her typical busy schedule.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Last year in February 2022 when Camilla tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began, she caught the virus just days after her husband Charles contracted the virus. This could indicate that Charles too is susceptible to catching the virus and an announcement about the cancellation of his royal engagements could be just a few days away.

However, it is also likely that the royal households are ensuring to keep the King in the best possible health considering the upcoming coronation festivities in May.

Last year, it was also reported that Camilla was suffering from long-term COVID side effects. "It's taken three weeks and still can't get shot of it," said Camilla during an International Women's Day event in March 2022. "Probably my voice might suddenly go and I might start coughing and spluttering."

The Queen did seem to eventually shake off these symptoms, which can leave fans hopeful that the Queen consort will once again have a speedy recovery.