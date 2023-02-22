Princess Diana and Princess Margaret egged on Prince Edward's girlfriend to sing for the Queen while she was 'p*ssed on martinis'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Edward's ex-girlfriend once revealed that the late Princess Diana and Princess Margaret encouraged her to sing for the Queen when she was rather intoxicated.

Prince Edward previously dated English actress and musical theatre star, Ruthie Henshall.

The star once revealed a wholesome incident when she got a little bit tiddly while in the presence of the Queen.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took Queen and Prince Philip’s pioneering move to the next level with major royal change.

Ruthie Henshall surprised viewers of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here during her stint on the show in 2020 when she revealed a funny anecdote that featured a few members of the Royal Family.

The actress revealed that the King (or Prince Charles as he was known at the time) gave her a couple of strong martinis and she was encouraged to sing by his wife and aunt. "I met (Diana) a couple of times and one of my favourite, favourite times – we were at Balmoral, Diana, the Queen, (Princess) Margaret, the Queen Mother, Edward, myself," began Ruthie. "She was lovely. I don't remember an awful lot because Charles gave me my first martini so I was fairly... I had two of them and I was like 'Woah'."

Prince Edward in 1987 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruthie revealed that Princess Margaret and the Queen were singing a classic hymn, but Diana interrupted their tune to insist that she sang them something from the theatre production she was in. Princess Margaret then jumped on board and joined Diana in begging the musical theatre star to sing them something.

"The Queen and Margaret start singing a hymn and Diana goes, 'Sing us a song!' Margaret then goes, 'Yes sing us a song from that show you're in'," said Ruthie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress then revealed that she managed to give the Queen a performance of a legendary theatre song, but unfortunately she believes it was somewhat lacking due to the fact that she was somewhat intoxicated.

"I was in Les Miserables at the time and I sang I Dreamed a Dream and I must've changed key three times because I was so p*ssed on martinis," said Ruthie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruthie dated Prince Edward for about six years on and off after they met in 1987. Ruthie was 20 when she met the 23-year-old Prince and still remains great friends with him today. She was in attendance at Prince Edward's wedding to the COutness of Wessex, or as she was formerly known, Sophie Rhys-Jones.

The former couple has even been in contact as recently as 2020. Following her Jungle appearance, the star told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) that the Prince has 'been in contact.' Although Ruthie implied that this was only in support, she was slightly embarrassed about a few things she said about him during the show.

(Image credit: ITV)

"When I was having my exit interview, Ant and Dec played my best bits, and out of the ether I could hear myself saying: 'I've shagged in the Palace.' I think that was the comment I made, something awfully crass like that,' she said. "I was quite shocked. You say things in there and you forget you are on a show 24/7."

"'I think if I had been talking about deepest, darkest secrets, or negativity, possibly it might have been a very different thing, but I don't have anything negative to say about any of the family,' she added. "I'm not busting any secrets that aren't mine to talk about, but also they're not really secret - it's just a part of my history and I'm completely up for embracing that."