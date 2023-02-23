Special new job for Camilla as she takes ownership of some of Queen's most beloved assets
How exciting!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla has been given co-ownership of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved collection of racehorses in a royal history first, according to the late monarch's trusted bloodstock advisor.
- Queen Camilla has been given an important new job ahead of her coronation with King Charles III in May, according to Queen Elizabeth II's former racing advisor.
- The Queen Consort has been named as co-owner of the late monarch's collection of racehorses, just a few months after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King was 'honored' to uphold his mother's passion for the sport.
- In other royal news, King Charles steps up his fashion game with snazzy tribute to Queen Camilla after she pulls out of engagement.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will share ownership of Queen Elizabeth II's racehorses from this point onwards, the late monarch's racing advisor has confirmed.
The Queen was known for her passion for the equestrian sport, having spent a great deal of her life breeding and selling racehorses after falling in love with the majestic animals as a child.
According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace after Her Majesty's death in September 2022, King Charles III was "honored" to inherit over 100 of his mother's beloved racehorses.
However, the month after the 96-year-old's passing, it was widely reported that Camilla would take on Queen Elizabeth II's horses as part of the King's new 'slimmed down' monarchy. The 75-year-old is known to be far more interested in horseracing than her royal husband, whose polo days ended in 2005 after suffering from ongoing injuries. Like her late mother-in-law, Camilla started riding young and has been attending racing events for decades.
"Camilla obviously adores horses and is hugely passionate about racing. She really loves it, particularly Cheltenham – the jumps," a senior racing source told the Mail Online shortly after the Queen's passing last year. "I think there’s a pretty clear plan [for Camilla to inherit Her Majesty's stock], given the Queen’s passion and love for racehorses."
The Queen's former racing manager, John Warren, has since confirmed that Charles and Camilla will divide the important responsibility of continuing Her Majesty's passion. The Queen Consort is now named on the updated registration of the ownership of the horses, marking the first time in history that a monarch and their consort have shared the job.
Speaking to the Racing Post, the royal bloodstock expert said, "The horses will be running in the name of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort going forward."
The exciting news comes just a couple of weeks after it was announced that the King and Queen Consort had hired a new trainer for the late monarch's racehorses. Ralph Beckett, who has previously worked with Charles and Camilla before their ascension to the throne, has reportedly been sent four two-year-old horses to train before the new flat season begins in mid-March.
Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for woman&home. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.
Emma holds an MA in International Journalism from City, University of London and a BA in English Literature from Trinity College Dublin.
-
-
King Charles steps up his fashion game with snazzy tribute to Queen Camilla after she pulls out of engagement
King Charles’ snazzy tribute to Queen Camilla on his solo engagement honored one of her life-long passions and was a fun outfit touch
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
When to first cut the grass after winter, according to lawn and garden experts
Wondering when to first cut your grass for the season? Professional gardeners and lawn experts explain the best time to cut grass after winter
By Tamara Kelly • Published