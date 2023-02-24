Princess Charlotte's total opposite nicknames at school and at home revealed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte's nicknames at home and school have been revealed to be totally different, suggesting there are many sides to the seven-year-old's personality.

Princess Charlotte's nickname at home has been revealed to be totally different to the one she received in preschool, according to inside reports.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was apparently known as 'Warrior Princess' by staff at Willcock's Nursery School because of her adventurous nature.

In the royal news, the travel essential King Charles will never need again for overseas engagements.



Princess Charlotte's nickname at home has been revealed to be completely different from the one she earned in preschool, according to inside reports.

It's no secret that the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is known to the public as Princess Charlotte of Wales, but it appears that this mouthful of a title has been shortened by those close to the royal tot.

It's been widely reported that the seven-year-old was known as 'Princess Warrior' during her time at the Willcock's Nursery, after demonstrating her adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors. Charlotte attended the £14,500-a-year preschool near the Wales family's former home at Kensington Palace between January 2018 and August 2019, before joining her older brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in south London.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy," royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab).

"She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality. I'm wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her."

Interestingly, Prince William's nickname for Princess Charlotte at home is a far cry from the powerful moniker she earned at nursery school. It's understood that the 40-year-old affectionately refers to his only daughter as 'Mignonette', the French word for 'small and delicate', at their private residence of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. It's also been reported that he and Kate sometimes call Charlotte 'Lottie' - likely because it's quicker to say!

(Image credit: Getty)

As for Prince George, rumor has it he went by his initials, 'PG', at school. Kate and William humorously added their own twist to this nickname, reportedly referring to him as 'PG Tips' - after the iconic British tea - behind closed doors.

These sweet monikers shouldn't come as a surprise to the public, with Royal Family nicknames long used as terms of endearment within the aristocratic clan. Princess Diana's nickname for Prince William was famously revealed to be 'Wombat', while King Charles's for Meghan Markle was reported to be 'Tungsten.' Other examples include Kate Middleton's nickname for Charles, which was revealed by a lipreader in 2021.